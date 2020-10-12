Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense Rankings: Ravens Up, Start Browns?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature two AFC North units fresh off dominant outings. Yet, each of which could be headed in drastically different directions this coming week.

Defense Outlook Week 6

Our second-ranked defense in last week’s rankings, the Ravens (DEF1) not only lived up to the casting, but they also exceeded expectations. Baltimore’s defense racked up an absurd 26.0 fantasy points, finishing as the DEF1 on the week and the 11th-highest scoring fantasy player, regardless of position. Their 13.8 ppg average on the year is more than Devin Singletary and Julian Edelman, just to name a few.

Don’t expect the Ravens to slow down much in Week 6 against an Eagles offense who has given the football away 11 times through the first five weeks, tied for most in the NFL. Over that same span, Baltimore has collected 10 takeaways, second-most in football.

Staying in the same division, yet with a vastly different outlook. The Browns (DEF18) dominated in Week 5, racking up 13.0 fantasy points against a Colts defense that had allowed the sixth-fewest points to opposing D/STs leading into the week. Cleveland has now scored 13.0-plus points in two of their last three games. With that said, they have averaged just 3.0 points in their three other games this year.

A matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers once again puts the Browns defense in a precarious position. Pittsburgh allows an average of just 2.25 fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season. In fact, only one unit has exceeded 3.80 fantasy points against them through the first five weeks of play.

If you’re looking to replace Cleveland in your lineup this week, you could likely do a lot worse than the Giants (DEF5). New York’s D/ST has averaged 8.33 fantasy points over three of their last four games. It’s also looking like they’ll face off with Kyle Allen at quarterback, who Washington head coach Ron Rivera claimed will start as long as he is healthy. Allen mustered up just 74 passing yards before leaving last week’s game and has tossed 16 interceptions over his last 10 games.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks ] Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Ravens BAL @ PHI 2 Colts IND vs. CIN 3 Rams LAR @ SF 4 Patriots NE vs. DEN 5 Giants NYG vs. WAS 6 Dolphins MIA vs. NYJ 7 Steelers PIT vs. CLE 8 49ers SF vs. LAR 9 Lions DET @ JAC 10 Titans TEN vs. HOU 11 Cardinals ARI @ DAL 12 Packers GB @ TB 13 Washington WAS @ NYG 14 Bears CHI @ CAR 15 Panthers CAR vs. CHI 16 Falcons ATL @ MIN 17 Cowboys DAL vs. ARI 18 Browns CLE @ PIT 19 Bengals CIN @ IND 20 Broncos DEN @ NE 21 Vikings MIN vs. ATL 22 Jaguars JAC vs. DET 23 Jets NYJ @ MIA 24 Texans HOU @ TEN 25 Buccaneers TB vs. GB 26 Eagles PHI vs. BAL 27 Chiefs KC @ BUF 28 Bills BUF vs. KC