Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense Rankings: Ravens Up, Start Browns?

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 6

Getty Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature two AFC North units fresh off dominant outings. Yet, each of which could be headed in drastically different directions this coming week.

Defense Outlook Week 6

Our second-ranked defense in last week’s rankings, the Ravens (DEF1) not only lived up to the casting, but they also exceeded expectations. Baltimore’s defense racked up an absurd 26.0 fantasy points, finishing as the DEF1 on the week and the 11th-highest scoring fantasy player, regardless of position. Their 13.8 ppg average on the year is more than Devin Singletary and Julian Edelman, just to name a few.

Don’t expect the Ravens to slow down much in Week 6 against an Eagles offense who has given the football away 11 times through the first five weeks, tied for most in the NFL. Over that same span, Baltimore has collected 10 takeaways, second-most in football.

Staying in the same division, yet with a vastly different outlook. The Browns (DEF18) dominated in Week 5, racking up 13.0 fantasy points against a Colts defense that had allowed the sixth-fewest points to opposing D/STs leading into the week. Cleveland has now scored 13.0-plus points in two of their last three games. With that said, they have averaged just 3.0 points in their three other games this year.

A matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers once again puts the Browns defense in a precarious position. Pittsburgh allows an average of just 2.25 fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season. In fact, only one unit has exceeded 3.80 fantasy points against them through the first five weeks of play.

If you’re looking to replace Cleveland in your lineup this week, you could likely do a lot worse than the Giants (DEF5). New York’s D/ST has averaged 8.33 fantasy points over three of their last four games. It’s also looking like they’ll face off with Kyle Allen at quarterback, who Washington head coach Ron Rivera claimed will start as long as he is healthy. Allen mustered up just 74 passing yards before leaving last week’s game and has tossed 16 interceptions over his last 10 games.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Defenses TEAM  Opp.

    1

    		 Ravens BAL

    @ PHI

    2

    		 Colts IND

    vs. CIN

    3

    		 Rams LAR

    @ SF

    4

    		 Patriots NE

    vs. DEN

    5

    		 Giants NYG

    vs. WAS

    6

    		 Dolphins MIA

    vs. NYJ

    7

    		 Steelers PIT

    vs. CLE

    8

    		 49ers SF

    vs. LAR

    9

    		 Lions DET

    @ JAC

    10

    		 Titans TEN

    vs. HOU

    11

    		 Cardinals ARI

    @ DAL

    12

    		 Packers GB

    @ TB

    13

    		 Washington WAS

    @ NYG

    14

    		 Bears CHI

    @ CAR

    15

    		 Panthers CAR

    vs. CHI

    16

    		 Falcons ATL

    @ MIN

    17

    		 Cowboys DAL

    vs. ARI

    18

    		 Browns CLE

    @ PIT

    19

    		 Bengals CIN

    @ IND

    20

    		 Broncos DEN

    @ NE

    21

    		 Vikings MIN

    vs. ATL

    22

    		 Jaguars JAC

    vs. DET

    23

    		 Jets NYJ

    @ MIA

    24

    		 Texans HOU

    @ TEN

    25

    		 Buccaneers TB

    vs. GB

    26

    		 Eagles PHI

    vs. BAL

    27

    		 Chiefs KC

    @ BUF

    28

    		 Bills BUF

    vs. KC

