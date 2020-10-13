Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 6

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 6 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a player out of the 305 whose two-week tear puts him among the best fantasy options in football, regardless of position.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Younghoe Koo at MIN

Koo returned to the Falcons lineup this past week, showing no lingering ill-effects of his groin injury. Koo hit on kicks from 30-39 yards, 40-49 yards and 50-plus yards. Koo is one of eight kickers this year to average 11.0-plus ppg. He’ll take on a Minnesota team that allows a league-high average of 13.2 points to kickers this year.

Jason Sanders vs. NYJ

In non-PPR leagues, excluding quarterbacks, only Joe Mixon has totaled more fantasy points than Sanders’ 40.0 over the past two weeks. To continue his absurd pace of 20.0 ppg may sound outrageous. However, if he was to do so, it might as well be against a Jets team that is just one game removed from allowing 18.0 points to Brandon McManus.

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. CIN

Blankenship has not scored below 11.0 points since Week 1 and is looking like Indy’s best/most consistent fantasy option aside from Jonathan Taylor. The Bengals have held just one opposing kicker below double-digit fantasy points this season.

Joey Slye vs. CHI

Slye has scored 11.0-plus points in three of his five games this year. Chicago has allowed 12.0-plus points to the kicker position in three of their five games, including back-to-back 14.0 point outings. Chicago allows the third-most field goals from 20-29 yards out, a range where Slye has hit from on six occasions this season.

Sleeper: Nick Folk vs. DEN

He was our sleeper last week prior to the game being postponed, so we might as well stick it out with Folk. Folk has topped 6.0 points just once this season, but that’s likely to change against Denver. The Broncos have allowed an average of 13.5 points to kickers over their past two games, including 18.0 points in their most recent outing.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Brandon McManus at NE

McManus topped his entire season total over the first three weeks in Week 4 with an 18.0 point performance. While that may excite some, we’re taking the glass half empty approach with the Broncos kicker. McManus failed to top 8.0 points in any game prior to last week. No opposing kicker has topped 8.0 points against the Patriots all season.

Randy Bullock at IND

Our buyers beware selection a week ago, Bullock saw his four-game streak of double-digit points come to a screeching halt in Week 5, collecting a mere 3.0 points on the day. His daunting matchups continue into Week 6 as the Colts have held three of their five opponents at the position below 3.0 points this year.

Buyers Beware: Cody Parkey at PIT

Parkey has scored 11.0-plus points in three consecutive weeks, totaling the fourth-most points at his position over that span. However, Pittsburgh has seen just one opposing kicker top 4.0 points this season and have held each of their past two opponents to just 3.0 points apiece.