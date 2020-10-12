Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Can Robert Tonyan Live Up to the Hype?

Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Can Robert Tonyan Live Up to the Hype?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 6

Getty Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss if Robert Tonyan can live up to the hype now that owners finally get to insert the pass-catcher into their lineups, fresh off a bye week.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 6 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Tight End Outlook Week 6

Over Robert Tonyan‘s (TE9) past three games, he’s not only the highest-scoring tight end in fantasy, his 20.1 ppg over that span ranks 13th-most among non-QBs. Obviously, some of Tonyan’s uptick during his most recent outing has to do with Devante Adams being out of the lineup, something that is expected to change against Tampa Bay this week. However, Tonyan has clearly worked his way up the pecking order in Green Bay’s offense. Unfortunately, don’t expect him to surpass Adams, nor running back Aaron Jones, when it comes to target share anytime soon.

However, Tonyan may not need to do so in order to continue his stellar fantasy output. The Buccaneers allowed 12.3 points to Jimmy Graham this past week and have surrendered a touchdown or 80 receiving yards to the position in three of their five games this year.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    @ PHI

    2

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    @ BUF

    3

    		 George Kittle SF

    vs. LAR

    4

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    vs. HOU

    5

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    @ JAC

    6

    		 Zach Ertz PHI

    vs. BAL

    7

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    vs. NYJ

    8

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    vs. WAS

    9

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    @ TB

    10

    		 Dalton Schultz DAL

    vs. ARI

    11

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    vs. CLE

    12

    		 Trey Burton IND

    vs. CIN

    13

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    @ SF

    14

    		 Noah Fant DEN INJ

    @ NE

    15

    		 Austin Hooper CLE

    @ PIT

    16

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    @ CAR

    17

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    vs. GB

    18

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    @ MIN

    19

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    vs. ATL

    20

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    vs. GB

    21

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    @ TEN

    22

    		 Mo Alie-Cox IND

    vs. CIN

    23

    		 Drew Sample CIN

    @ IND

    24

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    @ MIA

    25

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    @ SF

    26

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    @ NYG

    27

    		 Jesse James DET

    @ JAC

    28

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    @ DAL

    29

    		 Richard Rogers PHI

    vs. BAL

    30

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    vs. ATL

    31

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC INJ

    vs. DET

    32

    		 Nick Vannett DEN

    @ NE

    33

    		 Dawson Knox BUF INJ

    vs. KC

    34

    		 Tyler Kroft BUF

    vs. KC

    35

    		 Jack Doyle IND

    vs. CIN

    36

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    vs. CHI

    37

    		 Jordan Akins HOU INJ

    @ TEN

    38

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    vs. CLE

    39

    		 Ross Dwelley SF

    vs. LAR

    40

    		 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC

    vs. DET

    41

    		 Anthony Firkser TEN

    vs. HOU

    42

    		 Blak Bell DAL

    vs. ARI

    43

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    vs. WAS

    44

    		 Ryan Izzo NE

    vs. DEN

    45

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    @ CAR

    46

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    @ PHI

    47

    		 Maxx Williams ARI

    @ DAL

READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,