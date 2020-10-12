Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Can Robert Tonyan Live Up to the Hype?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss if Robert Tonyan can live up to the hype now that owners finally get to insert the pass-catcher into their lineups, fresh off a bye week.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 6
Over Robert Tonyan‘s (TE9) past three games, he’s not only the highest-scoring tight end in fantasy, his 20.1 ppg over that span ranks 13th-most among non-QBs. Obviously, some of Tonyan’s uptick during his most recent outing has to do with Devante Adams being out of the lineup, something that is expected to change against Tampa Bay this week. However, Tonyan has clearly worked his way up the pecking order in Green Bay’s offense. Unfortunately, don’t expect him to surpass Adams, nor running back Aaron Jones, when it comes to target share anytime soon.
However, Tonyan may not need to do so in order to continue his stellar fantasy output. The Buccaneers allowed 12.3 points to Jimmy Graham this past week and have surrendered a touchdown or 80 receiving yards to the position in three of their five games this year.
Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.
1
Mark Andrews BAL
@ PHI
2
Travis Kelce KC
@ BUF
3
George Kittle SF
vs. LAR
4
Jonnu Smith TEN
vs. HOU
5
T.J. Hockenson DET
@ JAC
6
Zach Ertz PHI
vs. BAL
7
Mike Gesicki MIA
vs. NYJ
8
Evan Engram NYG
vs. WAS
9
Robert Tonyan GB
@ TB
10
Dalton Schultz DAL
vs. ARI
11
Eric Ebron PIT
vs. CLE
12
Trey Burton IND
vs. CIN
13
Tyler Higbee LAR
@ SF
14
Noah Fant DEN INJ
@ NE
15
Austin Hooper CLE
@ PIT
16
Jimmy Graham CHI
@ CAR
17
Rob Gronkowski TB
vs. GB
18
Hayden Hurst ATL
@ MIN
19
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
vs. ATL
20
Cameron Brate TB
vs. GB
21
Darren Fells HOU
@ TEN
22
Mo Alie-Cox IND
vs. CIN
23
Drew Sample CIN
@ IND
24
Chris Herndon IV NYJ
@ MIA
25
Gerald Everett LAR
@ SF
26
Logan Thomas WAS
@ NYG
27
Jesse James DET
@ JAC
28
Dan Arnold ARI
@ DAL
29
Richard Rogers PHI
vs. BAL
30
Kyle Rudolph MIN
vs. ATL
31
Tyler Eifert JAC INJ
vs. DET
32
Nick Vannett DEN
@ NE
33
Dawson Knox BUF INJ
vs. KC
34
Tyler Kroft BUF
vs. KC
35
Jack Doyle IND
vs. CIN
36
Ian Thomas CAR
vs. CHI
37
Jordan Akins HOU INJ
@ TEN
38
Vance McDonald PIT
vs. CLE
39
Ross Dwelley SF
vs. LAR
40
J. O’Shaugnessy JAC
vs. DET
41
Anthony Firkser TEN
vs. HOU
42
Blak Bell DAL
vs. ARI
43
Kaden Smith NYG
vs. WAS
44
Ryan Izzo NE
vs. DEN
45
Cole Kmet CHI
@ CAR
46
Nick Boyle BAL
@ PHI
47
Maxx Williams ARI
@ DAL
