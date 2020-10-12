Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings: Can Robert Tonyan Live Up to the Hype?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss if Robert Tonyan can live up to the hype now that owners finally get to insert the pass-catcher into their lineups, fresh off a bye week.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 6 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Tight End Outlook Week 6

Over Robert Tonyan‘s (TE9) past three games, he’s not only the highest-scoring tight end in fantasy, his 20.1 ppg over that span ranks 13th-most among non-QBs. Obviously, some of Tonyan’s uptick during his most recent outing has to do with Devante Adams being out of the lineup, something that is expected to change against Tampa Bay this week. However, Tonyan has clearly worked his way up the pecking order in Green Bay’s offense. Unfortunately, don’t expect him to surpass Adams, nor running back Aaron Jones, when it comes to target share anytime soon.

However, Tonyan may not need to do so in order to continue his stellar fantasy output. The Buccaneers allowed 12.3 points to Jimmy Graham this past week and have surrendered a touchdown or 80 receiving yards to the position in three of their five games this year.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks ]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Mark Andrews BAL @ PHI 2 Travis Kelce KC @ BUF 3 George Kittle SF vs. LAR 4 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. HOU 5 T.J. Hockenson DET @ JAC 6 Zach Ertz PHI vs. BAL 7 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. NYJ 8 Evan Engram NYG vs. WAS 9 Robert Tonyan GB @ TB 10 Dalton Schultz DAL vs. ARI 11 Eric Ebron PIT vs. CLE 12 Trey Burton IND vs. CIN 13 Tyler Higbee LAR @ SF 14 Noah Fant DEN INJ @ NE 15 Austin Hooper CLE @ PIT 16 Jimmy Graham CHI @ CAR 17 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. GB 18 Hayden Hurst ATL @ MIN 19 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. ATL 20 Cameron Brate TB vs. GB 21 Darren Fells HOU @ TEN 22 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. CIN 23 Drew Sample CIN @ IND 24 Chris Herndon IV NYJ @ MIA 25 Gerald Everett LAR @ SF 26 Logan Thomas WAS @ NYG 27 Jesse James DET @ JAC 28 Dan Arnold ARI @ DAL 29 Richard Rogers PHI vs. BAL 30 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. ATL 31 Tyler Eifert JAC INJ vs. DET 32 Nick Vannett DEN @ NE 33 Dawson Knox BUF INJ vs. KC 34 Tyler Kroft BUF vs. KC 35 Jack Doyle IND vs. CIN 36 Ian Thomas CAR vs. CHI 37 Jordan Akins HOU INJ @ TEN 38 Vance McDonald PIT vs. CLE 39 Ross Dwelley SF vs. LAR 40 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC vs. DET 41 Anthony Firkser TEN vs. HOU 42 Blak Bell DAL vs. ARI 43 Kaden Smith NYG vs. WAS 44 Ryan Izzo NE vs. DEN 45 Cole Kmet CHI @ CAR 46 Nick Boyle BAL @ PHI 47 Maxx Williams ARI @ DAL