Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings: Alexander Mattison, Todd Gurley Up

Getty Alexander Mattison #25 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Todd Gurley is officially back to his dominant, must-start self. Speaking of must-start, can you trust Alexander Mattison to pick up the slack in the Vikings backfield if Dalvin Cook misses time with a groin injury? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 6

Todd Gurley (RB14) turned the clock back this past Sunday, flashing his former Offensive Player of the Year skillset. Gurley did what most running backs have done to the Carolina Panthers over the past one-plus season, gash them to the tune of 150 total yards and one touchdown. His lone rushing touchdown in Week 5 marked his fourth visit to the endzone in three weeks and his fifth on the year (tied for second-most in NFL). Gurley’s Week 6 opponents, the Minnesota Vikings, have allowed five rushing touchdowns to RBs this season. They also allowed Chris Carson to rack up six receptions on SNF. That number should bode well for Gurley, who’s fresh off a five target, four reception, 29 receiving yard outing, all season highs.

Speaking of the Minnesota Vikings, Alexander Mattison (RB17) stepped in and stepped up for an injured Dalvin Cook in Week 5. The former Boise State standout racked up 112 yards on 20 carries, as Minnesota didn’t waver from featuring their running game once Cook exited.

Cook is set to undergo an MRI, while the current timetable for his injury is uncertain. With that said, Cook owner or not, Mattison should sit atop your waiver wire priority. No leading Vikings rusher in any game this season has scored below 16.6 points. They should only build on that number in Week 6 against a Falcons defense that has allowed an average of 26.0 points to opposing starting RBs over their past two games.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Running Backs TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ

    vs. ATL

    2

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    vs. ARI

    3

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    vs. HOU

    4

    		 Aaron Jones GB

    @ TB

    5

    		 James Conner PIT

    vs. CLE

    6

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    vs. CHI

    7

    		 James Robinson JAC

    vs. DET

    8

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    @ PIT

    9

    		 David Johnson HOU

    @ TEN

    10

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    vs. CIN

    11

    		 C, Edwards-Helaire KC

    @ BUF

    12

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    vs. KC

    13

    		 Raheem Mostert SF

    vs. LAR

    14

    		 Todd Gurley ATL

    @ MIN

    15

    		 Myles Gaskin MIA

    vs. NYJ

    16

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    vs. GB

    17

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    vs. ATL

    18

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    @ CAR

    19

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI

    @ DAL

    20

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    @ SF

    21

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    @ NE

    22

    		 Joe Mixon CIN

    @ IND

    23

    		 Devonta Freeman NYG

    vs. WAS

    24

    		 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

    @ MIA

    25

    		 Miles Sanders PHI

    vs. BAL

    26

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    @ JAC

    27

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    @ DAL

    28

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    @ NYG

    29

    		 Damien Harris NE

    vs. DEN

    30

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    @ JAC

    31

    		 James White NE

    vs. DEN

    32

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL

    @ PHI

    33

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    vs. LAR

    34

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ

    @ NE

    35

    		 Duke Johnson HOU

    @ TEN

    36

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    vs. CIN

    37

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    @ PHI

    38

    		 Cam Akers LAR

    @ SF

    39

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    vs. DEN

    40

    		 JD McKissic WAS

    @ NYG

    41

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    @ MIN

    42

    		 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

    @ PIT

    43

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    @ MIA

    44

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    @ TB

    45

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    vs. GB

    46

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    @ SF

    47

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    vs. WAS

    48

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    vs. DET

    49

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    vs. ARI

    50

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    @ JAC

    51

    		 Reggie Bonnafon CAR

    vs. CHI

    52

    		 Zack Moss BUF INJ

    vs. KC

    53

    		 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

    vs. LAR

    54

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    vs. CLE

    55

    		 Anthony McFarland PIT

    vs. CLE

    56

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    vs. WAS

    57

    		 Tyler Ervin GB

    @ TB

    58

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    vs. NYJ

    59

    		 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

    vs. GB

    60

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    @ IND

    61

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    @ NE

    62

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    @ TB

    63

    		 La’Mical Perine NYJ

    @ MIA

    64

    		 LeSean McCoy TB INJ

    vs. GB

    65

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    vs. BAL

    66

    		 Dontrell Hillard CLE

    @ PIT

    67

    		 Jordan Wilkins IND

    vs. CIN

    68

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    @ NYG

    69

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    @ PHI

    70

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    vs. NYJ

    71

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    vs. DEN

    72

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    vs. NYJ

    73

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    vs. BAL

    74

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    vs. LAR

    75

    		 Darrynton Evans TEN

    vs. HOU

    76

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    @ MIN

