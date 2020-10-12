Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings: Alexander Mattison, Todd Gurley Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Todd Gurley is officially back to his dominant, must-start self. Speaking of must-start, can you trust Alexander Mattison to pick up the slack in the Vikings backfield if Dalvin Cook misses time with a groin injury? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 6

Todd Gurley (RB14) turned the clock back this past Sunday, flashing his former Offensive Player of the Year skillset. Gurley did what most running backs have done to the Carolina Panthers over the past one-plus season, gash them to the tune of 150 total yards and one touchdown. His lone rushing touchdown in Week 5 marked his fourth visit to the endzone in three weeks and his fifth on the year (tied for second-most in NFL). Gurley’s Week 6 opponents, the Minnesota Vikings, have allowed five rushing touchdowns to RBs this season. They also allowed Chris Carson to rack up six receptions on SNF. That number should bode well for Gurley, who’s fresh off a five target, four reception, 29 receiving yard outing, all season highs.

Speaking of the Minnesota Vikings, Alexander Mattison (RB17) stepped in and stepped up for an injured Dalvin Cook in Week 5. The former Boise State standout racked up 112 yards on 20 carries, as Minnesota didn’t waver from featuring their running game once Cook exited.

Cook is set to undergo an MRI, while the current timetable for his injury is uncertain. With that said, Cook owner or not, Mattison should sit atop your waiver wire priority. No leading Vikings rusher in any game this season has scored below 16.6 points. They should only build on that number in Week 6 against a Falcons defense that has allowed an average of 26.0 points to opposing starting RBs over their past two games.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ vs. ATL 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. ARI 3 Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU 4 Aaron Jones GB @ TB 5 James Conner PIT vs. CLE 6 Mike Davis CAR vs. CHI 7 James Robinson JAC vs. DET 8 Kareem Hunt CLE @ PIT 9 David Johnson HOU @ TEN 10 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. CIN 11 C, Edwards-Helaire KC @ BUF 12 Devin Singletary BUF vs. KC 13 Raheem Mostert SF vs. LAR 14 Todd Gurley ATL @ MIN 15 Myles Gaskin MIA vs. NYJ 16 Ronald Jones II TB vs. GB 17 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. ATL 18 David Montgomery CHI @ CAR 19 Kenyan Drake ARI @ DAL 20 Darrell Henderson LAR @ SF 21 Melvin Gordon DEN @ NE 22 Joe Mixon CIN @ IND 23 Devonta Freeman NYG vs. WAS 24 Le’Veon Bell NYJ @ MIA 25 Miles Sanders PHI vs. BAL 26 Adrian Peterson DET @ JAC 27 Chase Edmonds ARI @ DAL 28 Antonio Gibson WAS @ NYG 29 Damien Harris NE vs. DEN 30 D’Andre Swift DET @ JAC 31 James White NE vs. DEN 32 Mark Ingram II BAL @ PHI 33 Jerick McKinnon SF vs. LAR 34 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ @ NE 35 Duke Johnson HOU @ TEN 36 Nyheim Hines IND vs. CIN 37 J.K. Dobbins BAL @ PHI 38 Cam Akers LAR @ SF 39 Rex Burkhead NE vs. DEN 40 JD McKissic WAS @ NYG 41 Brian Hill ATL @ MIN 42 D’Ernest Johnson CLE @ PIT 43 Frank Gore NYJ @ MIA 44 Jamaal Williams GB @ TB 45 Leonard Fournette TB vs. GB 46 Malcolm Brown LAR @ SF 47 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. WAS 48 Chris Thompson JAC vs. DET 49 Tony Pollard DAL vs. ARI 50 Kerryon Johnson DET @ JAC 51 Reggie Bonnafon CAR vs. CHI 52 Zack Moss BUF INJ vs. KC 53 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. LAR 54 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. CLE 55 Anthony McFarland PIT vs. CLE 56 Dion Lewis NYG vs. WAS 57 Tyler Ervin GB @ TB 58 Jordan Howard MIA vs. NYJ 59 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB vs. GB 60 Giovani Bernard CIN @ IND 61 Royce Freeman DEN @ NE 62 A.J. Dillon GB @ TB 63 La’Mical Perine NYJ @ MIA 64 LeSean McCoy TB INJ vs. GB 65 Boston Scott PHI vs. BAL 66 Dontrell Hillard CLE @ PIT 67 Jordan Wilkins IND vs. CIN 68 Peyton Barber WAS @ NYG 69 Gus Edwards BAL @ PHI 70 Matt Breida MIA vs. NYJ 71 J.J. Taylor NE vs. DEN 72 Patrick Laird MIA vs. NYJ 73 Corey Clement PHI vs. BAL 74 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs. LAR 75 Darrynton Evans TEN vs. HOU 76 Ito Smith ATL @ MIN

