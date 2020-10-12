Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings: Alexander Mattison, Todd Gurley Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Todd Gurley is officially back to his dominant, must-start self. Speaking of must-start, can you trust Alexander Mattison to pick up the slack in the Vikings backfield if Dalvin Cook misses time with a groin injury? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 6
Todd Gurley (RB14) turned the clock back this past Sunday, flashing his former Offensive Player of the Year skillset. Gurley did what most running backs have done to the Carolina Panthers over the past one-plus season, gash them to the tune of 150 total yards and one touchdown. His lone rushing touchdown in Week 5 marked his fourth visit to the endzone in three weeks and his fifth on the year (tied for second-most in NFL). Gurley’s Week 6 opponents, the Minnesota Vikings, have allowed five rushing touchdowns to RBs this season. They also allowed Chris Carson to rack up six receptions on SNF. That number should bode well for Gurley, who’s fresh off a five target, four reception, 29 receiving yard outing, all season highs.
Speaking of the Minnesota Vikings, Alexander Mattison (RB17) stepped in and stepped up for an injured Dalvin Cook in Week 5. The former Boise State standout racked up 112 yards on 20 carries, as Minnesota didn’t waver from featuring their running game once Cook exited.
Cook is set to undergo an MRI, while the current timetable for his injury is uncertain. With that said, Cook owner or not, Mattison should sit atop your waiver wire priority. No leading Vikings rusher in any game this season has scored below 16.6 points. They should only build on that number in Week 6 against a Falcons defense that has allowed an average of 26.0 points to opposing starting RBs over their past two games.
Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1
Dalvin Cook MIN INJ
vs. ATL
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
vs. ARI
3
Derrick Henry TEN
vs. HOU
4
Aaron Jones GB
@ TB
5
James Conner PIT
vs. CLE
6
Mike Davis CAR
vs. CHI
7
James Robinson JAC
vs. DET
8
Kareem Hunt CLE
@ PIT
9
David Johnson HOU
@ TEN
10
Jonathan Taylor IND
vs. CIN
11
C, Edwards-Helaire KC
@ BUF
12
Devin Singletary BUF
vs. KC
13
Raheem Mostert SF
vs. LAR
14
Todd Gurley ATL
@ MIN
15
Myles Gaskin MIA
vs. NYJ
16
Ronald Jones II TB
vs. GB
17
Alexander Mattison MIN
vs. ATL
18
David Montgomery CHI
@ CAR
19
Kenyan Drake ARI
@ DAL
20
Darrell Henderson LAR
@ SF
21
Melvin Gordon DEN
@ NE
22
Joe Mixon CIN
@ IND
23
Devonta Freeman NYG
vs. WAS
24
Le’Veon Bell NYJ
@ MIA
25
Miles Sanders PHI
vs. BAL
26
Adrian Peterson DET
@ JAC
27
Chase Edmonds ARI
@ DAL
28
Antonio Gibson WAS
@ NYG
29
Damien Harris NE
vs. DEN
30
D’Andre Swift DET
@ JAC
31
James White NE
vs. DEN
32
Mark Ingram II BAL
@ PHI
33
Jerick McKinnon SF
vs. LAR
34
Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ
@ NE
35
Duke Johnson HOU
@ TEN
36
Nyheim Hines IND
vs. CIN
37
J.K. Dobbins BAL
@ PHI
38
Cam Akers LAR
@ SF
39
Rex Burkhead NE
vs. DEN
40
JD McKissic WAS
@ NYG
41
Brian Hill ATL
@ MIN
42
D’Ernest Johnson CLE
@ PIT
43
Frank Gore NYJ
@ MIA
44
Jamaal Williams GB
@ TB
45
Leonard Fournette TB
vs. GB
46
Malcolm Brown LAR
@ SF
47
Wayne Gallman NYG
vs. WAS
48
Chris Thompson JAC
vs. DET
49
Tony Pollard DAL
vs. ARI
50
Kerryon Johnson DET
@ JAC
51
Reggie Bonnafon CAR
vs. CHI
52
Zack Moss BUF INJ
vs. KC
53
Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
vs. LAR
54
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
vs. CLE
55
Anthony McFarland PIT
vs. CLE
56
Dion Lewis NYG
vs. WAS
57
Tyler Ervin GB
@ TB
58
Jordan Howard MIA
vs. NYJ
59
Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
vs. GB
60
Giovani Bernard CIN
@ IND
61
Royce Freeman DEN
@ NE
62
A.J. Dillon GB
@ TB
63
La’Mical Perine NYJ
@ MIA
64
LeSean McCoy TB INJ
vs. GB
65
Boston Scott PHI
vs. BAL
66
Dontrell Hillard CLE
@ PIT
67
Jordan Wilkins IND
vs. CIN
68
Peyton Barber WAS
@ NYG
69
Gus Edwards BAL
@ PHI
70
Matt Breida MIA
vs. NYJ
71
J.J. Taylor NE
vs. DEN
72
Patrick Laird MIA
vs. NYJ
73
Corey Clement PHI
vs. BAL
74
Kyle Juszczyk SF
vs. LAR
75
Darrynton Evans TEN
vs. HOU
76
Ito Smith ATL
@ MIN
