Fantasy Football Week 12 TE Rankings: Dallas Goedert Shines, Zach Ertz to Return?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The much-maligned Evan Engram returns from a bye and still remains a top-12 scorer at the position. Jordan Akins looks to be emerging in Houston, as the Texans TE is fresh off a six target, five reception, 83-yard outing (season-high). Plus, Zach Ertz’s return to the Eagles’ lineup appears to be imminent, what does that mean for Dallas Goedert’s fantasy outlook? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 12
Zach Ertz (TE7) returned to practice this week for the Eagles, but wasn’t healthy enough to suit up come game time. Dallas Goedert (TE5) stepped up in Ertz’s continued absence, putting forth the fourth-highest scoring output by a TE in Week 11. Goedert has now seen 12 targets over the past two weeks and is clearly Carson Wentz’s favorite target at the moment, as Travis Fulgham fades into the abyss.
There’s a good chance Ertz returns to the lineup this week, and if he does he is immediately re-inserted as a top-play at a position lacking fantasy consistency. Yes, he did score below double-digits in four of his six games this season. Yet, Philly has been able to better incorporate two TE sets in their gameplan, as Richard Rodgers has scored in double-digits in back-to-back games playing second-fiddle to Goedert. If Rodgers can accomplish said feat, I’ll take my chances with Ertz.
This week the Eagles take on a Seahawks team that is actually quite stout against the TE position. With that said, they are highly susceptible to pass-catchers overall, allowing a league-high 343.7 ypg through the air. Regardless of position, Goedert and Ertz are options 1A and 1B for the Eagles’ passing game when healthy.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
Rankings
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
#
|Tight End TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ TB
|
2
|Darren Waller LV
|
@ ATL
|
3
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
@ PIT
|
4
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
@ BUF
|
5
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
6
|Rob Gronkowski TB
|
vs. KC
|
7
|Zach Ertz PHI INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
8
|T.J. Hockenson DET
|
vs. HOU
|
9
|Eric Ebron PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
10
|Evan Engram NYG
|
@ CIN
|
11
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
@ IND
|
12
|Robert Tonyan GB
|
vs. CHI
|
13
|Austin Hooper CLE
|
@ JAC
|
14
|Dalton Schultz DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
15
|Hayden Hurst ATL
|
vs. LV
|
16
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. NO
|
17
|Jordan Reed SF
|
@ LAR
|
18
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
19
|Jimmy Graham CHI
|
@ GB
|
20
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
vs. SF
|
21
|Trey Burton IND
|
vs. TEN
|
22
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@ DET
|
23
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
vs. SF
|
24
|Tyler Eifert JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
25
|Richard Rodgers PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
26
|Logan Thomas WAS
|
@ DAL
|
27
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
28
|Dan Arnold ARI
|
@ NE
|
29
|Jared Cook NO
|
@ DEN
|
30
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
31
|Chris Herndon IV NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
32
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. KC
|
33
|Jace Sternberger GB
|
vs. CHI
|
34
|Mo Ali-Cox IND
|
vs. TEN
|
35
|Greg Olsen SEA
|
@ PHI
|
36
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
37
|Jack Doyle IND
|
vs. TEN
|
38
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
@ LAR
|
39
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
vs. LV
|
40
|Drew Sample CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
41
|Pharaoh Brown HOU
|
@ DET
|
42
|Durham Smythe MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
43
|Tyler Kroft BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
44
|Ryan Izzo NE
|
vs. ARI
|
45
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
@ PHI
|
46
|Harrison Bryant CLE
|
@ JAC
|
47
|Darren Fells HOU
|
@ DET
|
48
|Cole Kmet CHI
|
@ GB
|
49
|Levine Toilolo NYG
|
@ CIN
|
50
|Troy Fumagalli DEN
|
vs. NO
|
51
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
@ IND
|
52
|Adam Shaheen MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
53
|David Njoku CLE
|
@ JAC
|
54
|Darrell Daniels ARI
|
@ NE
|
55
|Ian Thomas CAR
|
@ MIN
|
56
|Will Dissly SEA
|
@ PHI
|
57
|Adam Trautman NO
|
@ DEN
|
58
|Kaden Smith NYG COV
|
@ CIN
|
59
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
60
|James O’Shaughnessy JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
61
|Nick Vannett DEN
|
vs. NO
|
62
|Charlie Woerner SF
|
@ LAR
|
63
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
64
|Blake Bell DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
65
|Jesse James DET
|
vs. HOU
|
66
|Tanner Hudson TB
|
vs. KC
|
67
|Lee Smith BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
68
|Demetrius Harris CHI
|
@ GB
|
69
|Nick Keizer KC
|
@ TB
|
70
|Trevon Wesco NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
71
|Luke Stocker ATL
|
vs. LV
|
72
|Cethan Carter CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
73
|Chris Manhertz CAR
|
@ MIN
|
74
|MyCole Pruitt TEN
|
@ IND
|
75
|Tyler Conklin MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
76
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
@ DAL
