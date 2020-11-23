Fantasy Football Week 12 TE Rankings: Dallas Goedert Shines, Zach Ertz to Return?

Getty Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The much-maligned Evan Engram returns from a bye and still remains a top-12 scorer at the position. Jordan Akins looks to be emerging in Houston, as the Texans TE is fresh off a six target, five reception, 83-yard outing (season-high). Plus, Zach Ertz’s return to the Eagles’ lineup appears to be imminent, what does that mean for Dallas Goedert’s fantasy outlook? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 12

Zach Ertz (TE7) returned to practice this week for the Eagles, but wasn’t healthy enough to suit up come game time. Dallas Goedert (TE5) stepped up in Ertz’s continued absence, putting forth the fourth-highest scoring output by a TE in Week 11. Goedert has now seen 12 targets over the past two weeks and is clearly Carson Wentz’s favorite target at the moment, as Travis Fulgham fades into the abyss.

There’s a good chance Ertz returns to the lineup this week, and if he does he is immediately re-inserted as a top-play at a position lacking fantasy consistency. Yes, he did score below double-digits in four of his six games this season. Yet, Philly has been able to better incorporate two TE sets in their gameplan, as Richard Rodgers has scored in double-digits in back-to-back games playing second-fiddle to Goedert. If Rodgers can accomplish said feat, I’ll take my chances with Ertz.

This week the Eagles take on a Seahawks team that is actually quite stout against the TE position. With that said, they are highly susceptible to pass-catchers overall, allowing a league-high 343.7 ypg through the air. Regardless of position, Goedert and Ertz are options 1A and 1B for the Eagles’ passing game when healthy.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

#

 Tight End TEAM

Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

@ TB

2

 Darren Waller LV

@ ATL

3

 Mark Andrews BAL

@ PIT

4

 Hunter Henry LAC

@ BUF

5

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. SEA

6

 Rob Gronkowski TB

vs. KC

7

 Zach Ertz PHI INJ

vs. SEA

8

 T.J. Hockenson DET

vs. HOU

9

 Eric Ebron PIT

vs. BAL

10

 Evan Engram NYG

@ CIN

11

 Jonnu Smith TEN

@ IND

12

 Robert Tonyan GB

vs. CHI

13

 Austin Hooper CLE

@ JAC

14

 Dalton Schultz DAL

vs. WAS

15

 Hayden Hurst ATL

vs. LV

16

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. NO

17

 Jordan Reed SF

@ LAR

18

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ NYJ

19

 Jimmy Graham CHI

@ GB

20

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. SF

21

 Trey Burton IND

vs. TEN

22

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ DET

23

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. SF

24

 Tyler Eifert JAC

vs. CLE

25

 Richard Rodgers PHI

vs. SEA

26

 Logan Thomas WAS

@ DAL

27

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. LAC

28

 Dan Arnold ARI

@ NE

29

 Jared Cook NO

@ DEN

30

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. CAR

31

 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

vs. MIA

32

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. KC

33

 Jace Sternberger GB

vs. CHI

34

 Mo Ali-Cox IND

vs. TEN

35

 Greg Olsen SEA

@ PHI

36

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. CAR

37

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. TEN

38

 Ross Dwelley SF

@ LAR

39

 Jaeden Graham ATL

vs. LV

40

 Drew Sample CIN

vs. NYG

41

 Pharaoh Brown HOU

@ DET

42

 Durham Smythe MIA

@ NYJ

43

 Tyler Kroft BUF

vs. LAC

44

 Ryan Izzo NE

vs. ARI

45

 Jacob Hollister SEA

@ PHI

46

 Harrison Bryant CLE

@ JAC

47

 Darren Fells HOU

@ DET

48

 Cole Kmet CHI

@ GB

49

 Levine Toilolo NYG

@ CIN

50

 Troy Fumagalli DEN

vs. NO

51

 Anthony Firkser TEN

@ IND

52

 Adam Shaheen MIA

@ NYJ

53

 David Njoku CLE

@ JAC

54

 Darrell Daniels ARI

@ NE

55

 Ian Thomas CAR

@ MIN

56

 Will Dissly SEA

@ PHI

57

 Adam Trautman NO

@ DEN

58

 Kaden Smith NYG COV

@ CIN

59

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

vs. MIA

60

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

vs. CLE

61

 Nick Vannett DEN

vs. NO

62

 Charlie Woerner SF

@ LAR

63

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. BAL

64

 Blake Bell DAL

vs. WAS

65

 Jesse James DET

vs. HOU

66

 Tanner Hudson TB

vs. KC

67

 Lee Smith BUF

vs. LAC

68

 Demetrius Harris CHI

@ GB

69

 Nick Keizer KC

@ TB

70

 Trevon Wesco NYJ

vs. MIA

71

 Luke Stocker ATL

vs. LV

72

 Cethan Carter CIN

vs. NYG

73

 Chris Manhertz CAR

@ MIN

74

 MyCole Pruitt TEN

@ IND

75

 Tyler Conklin MIN

vs. CAR

76

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

@ DAL
