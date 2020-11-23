Fantasy Football Week 12 TE Rankings: Dallas Goedert Shines, Zach Ertz to Return?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The much-maligned Evan Engram returns from a bye and still remains a top-12 scorer at the position. Jordan Akins looks to be emerging in Houston, as the Texans TE is fresh off a six target, five reception, 83-yard outing (season-high). Plus, Zach Ertz’s return to the Eagles’ lineup appears to be imminent, what does that mean for Dallas Goedert’s fantasy outlook? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Tight End Outlook Week 12

Zach Ertz (TE7) returned to practice this week for the Eagles, but wasn’t healthy enough to suit up come game time. Dallas Goedert (TE5) stepped up in Ertz’s continued absence, putting forth the fourth-highest scoring output by a TE in Week 11. Goedert has now seen 12 targets over the past two weeks and is clearly Carson Wentz’s favorite target at the moment, as Travis Fulgham fades into the abyss.

There’s a good chance Ertz returns to the lineup this week, and if he does he is immediately re-inserted as a top-play at a position lacking fantasy consistency. Yes, he did score below double-digits in four of his six games this season. Yet, Philly has been able to better incorporate two TE sets in their gameplan, as Richard Rodgers has scored in double-digits in back-to-back games playing second-fiddle to Goedert. If Rodgers can accomplish said feat, I’ll take my chances with Ertz.

This week the Eagles take on a Seahawks team that is actually quite stout against the TE position. With that said, they are highly susceptible to pass-catchers overall, allowing a league-high 343.7 ypg through the air. Regardless of position, Goedert and Ertz are options 1A and 1B for the Eagles’ passing game when healthy.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight End TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC @ TB 2 Darren Waller LV @ ATL 3 Mark Andrews BAL @ PIT 4 Hunter Henry LAC @ BUF 5 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. SEA 6 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. KC 7 Zach Ertz PHI INJ vs. SEA 8 T.J. Hockenson DET vs. HOU 9 Eric Ebron PIT vs. BAL 10 Evan Engram NYG @ CIN 11 Jonnu Smith TEN @ IND 12 Robert Tonyan GB vs. CHI 13 Austin Hooper CLE @ JAC 14 Dalton Schultz DAL vs. WAS 15 Hayden Hurst ATL vs. LV 16 Noah Fant DEN vs. NO 17 Jordan Reed SF @ LAR 18 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NYJ 19 Jimmy Graham CHI @ GB 20 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. SF 21 Trey Burton IND vs. TEN 22 Jordan Akins HOU @ DET 23 Gerald Everett LAR vs. SF 24 Tyler Eifert JAC vs. CLE 25 Richard Rodgers PHI vs. SEA 26 Logan Thomas WAS @ DAL 27 Dawson Knox BUF vs. LAC 28 Dan Arnold ARI @ NE 29 Jared Cook NO @ DEN 30 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. CAR 31 Chris Herndon IV NYJ vs. MIA 32 Cameron Brate TB vs. KC 33 Jace Sternberger GB vs. CHI 34 Mo Ali-Cox IND vs. TEN 35 Greg Olsen SEA @ PHI 36 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. CAR 37 Jack Doyle IND vs. TEN 38 Ross Dwelley SF @ LAR 39 Jaeden Graham ATL vs. LV 40 Drew Sample CIN vs. NYG 41 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ DET 42 Durham Smythe MIA @ NYJ 43 Tyler Kroft BUF vs. LAC 44 Ryan Izzo NE vs. ARI 45 Jacob Hollister SEA @ PHI 46 Harrison Bryant CLE @ JAC 47 Darren Fells HOU @ DET 48 Cole Kmet CHI @ GB 49 Levine Toilolo NYG @ CIN 50 Troy Fumagalli DEN vs. NO 51 Anthony Firkser TEN @ IND 52 Adam Shaheen MIA @ NYJ 53 David Njoku CLE @ JAC 54 Darrell Daniels ARI @ NE 55 Ian Thomas CAR @ MIN 56 Will Dissly SEA @ PHI 57 Adam Trautman NO @ DEN 58 Kaden Smith NYG COV @ CIN 59 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs. MIA 60 James O’Shaughnessy JAC vs. CLE 61 Nick Vannett DEN vs. NO 62 Charlie Woerner SF @ LAR 63 Vance McDonald PIT vs. BAL 64 Blake Bell DAL vs. WAS 65 Jesse James DET vs. HOU 66 Tanner Hudson TB vs. KC 67 Lee Smith BUF vs. LAC 68 Demetrius Harris CHI @ GB 69 Nick Keizer KC @ TB 70 Trevon Wesco NYJ vs. MIA 71 Luke Stocker ATL vs. LV 72 Cethan Carter CIN vs. NYG 73 Chris Manhertz CAR @ MIN 74 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ IND 75 Tyler Conklin MIN vs. CAR 76 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ DAL

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.