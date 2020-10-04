Waiver Wire Week 5: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season was gut-wrenching to watch for a handful of fantasy football owners. While the long-term fallout of injuries sustained by studs Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler are not yet set in stone, it’s shaping up to be a busy week on the waiver wire.

Below we supply you with the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 5.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 5

Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (54% Owned)

Austin Ekeler was carted off in Week 4 with a hamstring injury. When asked about the extent of the injury postgame, head coach Anthony Lynn stated “I’m not sure how bad it is, but it looked pretty bad.” This likely means we can expect to see a heavy dose of Joshua Kelley (and Justin Jackson to a lesser degree) in the next coming weeks.

Don’t let Kelley’s modest production on Sunday deter you from a likely starting running back. Kelley averaged 4.4 yards per carry prior to Week 4 and carried the rock 35 times over the first two weeks, and that was with Ekeler in the lineup. Kelley’s opponents in Week 5, the New Orleans Saints, have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs since Week 2.

D’Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE (1% Owned)

Nick Chubb will undergo an MRI on Monday and the Browns are currently uncertain how serious the running back’s injury is, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cobot. If Chubb misses anytime, D’Ernest Johnson becomes a must-add.

Yes, Kareem Hunt would take over majority ownership of the Browns’ backfield. Yet, if Sunday showed us anything, it’s that the Browns’ backfield is a two-man show, no matter who’s starring.

With Hunt being just as valuable, if not more, in the receiving game as the running game, the Browns will continue to limit his workload between the tackles. This was evident against the Cowboys, where Johnson outpaced Hunt by two rushing attempts and led the team in rushing with 95 yards.

Johnson’s Week 5 opponents are far from welcoming, as Indianapolis has been extremely stingy defensively. With that said, the Browns are a run-first offense, meaning as long as Chubb is out, Johnson will have an opportunity to produce.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, CAR (1% Owned)

Bridgewater may not be the sexiest waiver wire add of the week. However, when you’re racking up 27-plus fantasy points, as the quarterback did in Week 4, you don’t have to be the most flashy. Bridgewater has now attempted 34-plus passes in all but one game this season and is fresh off a season-high two-touchdown performance.

Week 5 offers limitless potential for Bridgewater due to a mouth-watering matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who allow the second-most passing yards and the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 5

# Top Waiver-Wire Targets % Owned Wk. 5 Opp. 1 Joshua Kelley RB I LAC 54% @ NO 2 D’Ernest Johnson RB I CLE 1% vs. IND 3 Damien Harris RB I NE 26% vs. DEN 4 Laviska Shenault WR I JAC 24% @ HOU 5 Chase Edmonds RB I ARI 34% @ NYJ 6 Mo Alie-Cox TE I IND 33% @ CLE 7 Scotty Miller WR I TB 16% @ CHI 8 Justin Herbert QB I LAC 15% @ NO 9 Justin Jackson RB I LAC 5% @ NO 10 Tim Patrick WR I DEN 22% @ NE 11 Tre’Quan Smith WR I NO 27% vs. LAC 12 Teddy Bridgewater QB I CAR 19% @ ATL 13 Duke Johnson RB I HOU 18% vs. JAC 14 Gardner Minshew WR I JAC 45% @ HOU 15 Ke’Shawn Vaughn RB I TB 6% @ CHI 16 Reggie Bonnafon RB I CAR 0% @ ARI 17 Dontrell Hillard RB I CLE 0% vs. IND