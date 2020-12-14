Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings: Lynn Bowden Jr. & TY Hilton Making Waves

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 15

TY Hilton’s (WR11) resurrection is not to be underestimated. Over the first 11 weeks of the season, Hilton was WR85, averaging a measly 6.9 ppg. Since then, Hilton has averaged 22.9 ppg, catapulting himself to WR3 over that span. Will Hilton’s dominance continue vs. Houston this week? History would respond with a resounding yes. Over his 17 career games against the Texans, Hilton has accumulated 98 receptions for 1,732 and 11 TDs.

After being tossed aside by the Raiders approximately four months after using a third-round pick on him, Lynn Bowden Jr. is beginning to carve out a substantial role with the Dolphins. Bowden has seen his snap count increase in each of the past three games and is fresh off a career-high 59 snaps this past Sunday, outpacing all Miami skill players. His added playing time has converted to production, as he’s totaled 13 targets and averaged 12.3 ppg since Week 13. Fresh off a game in which he recorded new career highs in targets (9), receptions (7) and yards (82), Bowden will look to keep his strong ascending play going against the Patriots this week. While not the most welcoming matchup around, four WRs have received at least seven targets against the Pats over their last two games, meaning there will likely be opportunities to be had for the rookie.

*NOTE: Bowden has RB/WR eligibility across numerous platforms.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

Rankings

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Davante Adams GB vs. CAR 2 Tyreek Hill KC @ NO 3 Allen Robinson II CHI @ MIN 4 A.J. Brown TEN vs. DET 5 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs. PHI 6 DK Metcalf SEA @ WAS 7 Keenan Allen LAC @ LV 8 Michael Thomas NO vs. KC 9 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. TB 10 Chris Godwin TB @ ATL 11 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. HOU 12 Kenny Golladay DET INJ @ TEN 13 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. SEA 14 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. NYJ 15 Adam Thielen MIN vs. CHI 16 Diontae Johnson PIT @ CIN 17 Stefon Diggs BUF @ DEN 18 Julio Jones ATL INJ vs. TB 19 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI 20 Mike Evans TB @ ATL 21 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ DAL 22 Brandin Cooks HOU INJ @ IND 23 Robert Woods LAR vs. NYJ 24 Antonio Brown TB @ ATL 25 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ CIN 26 Chase Claypool PIT @ CIN 27 Tyler Lockett SEA @ WAS 28 Amari Cooper DAL vs. SF 29 Corey Davis TEN vs. DET 30 Cole Beasley BUF @ DEN 31 D.J. Moore CAR @ GB 32 Jarvis Landry CLE @ NYG 33 Nelson Agholor LV vs. LAC 34 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA vs. NE 35 Marquise Brown BAL vs. JAC 36 KeKe Coutee HOU @ IND 37 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. CLE 38 Keelan Cole JAC @ BAL 39 Chad Hanson HOU @ IND 40 Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT 41 Deebo Samuel SF INJ @ DAL 42 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. PIT 43 Robby Anderson CAR @ GB 44 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ LAR 45 Curtis Samuel CAR @ GB 46 Jalen Reagor PHI @ ARI 47 KJ Hamler DEN vs. BUF 48 DeVante Parker MIA vs. NE 49 Allen Lazard GB vs. CAR 50 Darius Slayton NYG vs. CLE 51 Collin Johnson JAC @ BAL 52 Marvin Jones Jr. DET @ TEN 53 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. SF 54 Russell Gage ATL vs. TB 55 Mike Williams LAC @ LV 56 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ BAL 57 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. HOU 58 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ BAL 59 Emmanuel Sanders NO vs. KC 60 A.J. Green CIN vs. PIT 61 Greg Ward PHI @ ARI 62 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. BUF 63 Anthony Miller CHI @ MIN 64 Tim Patrick DEN vs. BUF 65 Rashard Higgins CLE @ NYG 66 Hunter Renfrow LV vs. LAC 67 Golden Tate NYG vs. CLE 68 Breshad Perriman NYJ @ LAR 69 Sammy Watkins KC @ NO 70 Jakobi Meyers NE @ MIA 71 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI @ MIN 72 Denzel Mims NYJ @ LAR 73 David Moore SEA @ WAS 74 Christian Kirk ARI vs. PHI 75 Tre’Quan Smith NO vs. KC 76 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. CAR 77 Demarcus Robinson KC @ NO 78 Chad Beebe MIN vs. CHI 79 Cameron Batson TEN vs. DET 80 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. NYJ 81 Josh Gordon SEA @ WAS 82 Danny Amendola DET @ TEN 83 Michael Gallup DAL vs. SF 84 Mohamed Sanu DET @ TEN 85 Damiere Byrd NE @ MIA 86 Dez Bryant BAL vs. JAC 87 Darnell Mooney CHI @ MIN 88 Scotty Miller TB @ ATL 89 Willie Snead IV BAL vs. JAC 90 Cam Sims WAS vs. SEA 91 Tyler Johnson TB @ ATL 92 Henry Ruggs III LV vs. LAC 93 D. Peoples-Jones CLE @ NYG 94 Travis Fulgham PHI @ ARI 95 KeeSean Johnson ARI vs. PHI 96 Olabisi Johnson MIN vs. CHI 97 DaeSean Hamilton DEN vs. BUF 98 Quintez Cephus DET @ TEN 99 Jakeem Grant MIA vs. NE 100 Kendrick Bourne SF @ DAL 101 Zach Pascal IND vs. HOU 102 Isaiah Wright WAS vs. SEA 103 Richie James SF @ DAL 104 Steven Sims Jr. WAS vs. SEA 105 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. PHI 106 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs. TB 107 Mecole Hardman KC @ NO 108 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ LAR 109 Alshon Jeffery PHI @ ARI 110 KhaDarel Hodge CLE @ NYG 111 Van Jefferson LAR vs. NYJ 112 N’Keal Harry NE @ MIA 113 Andy Isabella ARI vs. PHI 114 Trent Taylor SF @ DAL 115 Deonte Harris NO vs. KC 116 Chris Conley JAC @ BAL 117 James Washington PIT @ CIN 118 Marcus Johnson IND vs. HOU 119 Gabriel Davis BUF @ DEN 120 Bryan Edwards LV vs. LAC 121 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs. SF 122 Marquez Callaway NO vs. KC 123 Miles Boykin BAL vs. JAC 124 Jalen Guyton LAC @ LV 125 DeMichael Harris IND vs. HOU 126 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ DEN 127 Devin Duvernay BAL vs. JAC 128 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ CIN 129 Christian Blake ATL vs. TB 130 Jeff Smith NYJ @ LAR 131 Austin Mack NYG vs. CLE 132 Gunner Olszewski NE @ MIA 133 Byron Pringle KC @ NO 134 Kalif Raymond TEN vs. DET 135 Mike Thomas CIN vs. PIT 136 Isaiah Ford NE @ MIA

