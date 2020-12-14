Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings: Lynn Bowden Jr. & TY Hilton Making Waves

Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings: Lynn Bowden Jr. & TY Hilton Making Waves

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football WR Rankings Week 15

Getty Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. #15 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball against cornerback LeShaun Sims #38 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 15

TY Hilton’s (WR11) resurrection is not to be underestimated. Over the first 11 weeks of the season, Hilton was WR85, averaging a measly 6.9 ppg. Since then, Hilton has averaged 22.9 ppg, catapulting himself to WR3 over that span. Will Hilton’s dominance continue vs. Houston this week? History would respond with a resounding yes. Over his 17 career games against the Texans, Hilton has accumulated 98 receptions for 1,732 and 11 TDs.

After being tossed aside by the Raiders approximately four months after using a third-round pick on him, Lynn Bowden Jr. is beginning to carve out a substantial role with the Dolphins. Bowden has seen his snap count increase in each of the past three games and is fresh off a career-high 59 snaps this past Sunday, outpacing all Miami skill players. His added playing time has converted to production, as he’s totaled 13 targets and averaged 12.3 ppg since Week 13. Fresh off a game in which he recorded new career highs in targets (9), receptions (7) and yards (82), Bowden will look to keep his strong ascending play going against the Patriots this week. While not the most welcoming matchup around, four WRs have received at least seven targets against the Pats over their last two games, meaning there will likely be opportunities to be had for the rookie.

*NOTE: Bowden has RB/WR eligibility across numerous platforms. 

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Wide Receivers TEAM

Opp.

1

 Davante Adams GB

vs. CAR

2

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ NO

3

 Allen Robinson II CHI

@ MIN

4

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. DET

5

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

vs. PHI

6

 DK Metcalf SEA

@ WAS

7

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ LV

8

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. KC

9

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. TB

10

 Chris Godwin TB

@ ATL

11

 T.Y. Hilton IND

vs. HOU

12

 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

@ TEN

13

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. SEA

14

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. NYJ

15

 Adam Thielen MIN

vs. CHI

16

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ CIN

17

 Stefon Diggs BUF

@ DEN

18

 Julio Jones ATL  INJ

vs. TB

19

 Justin Jefferson MIN

vs. CHI

20

 Mike Evans TB

@ ATL

21

 Brandon Aiyuk SF

@ DAL

22

 Brandin Cooks HOU INJ

@ IND

23

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. NYJ

24

 Antonio Brown TB

@ ATL

25

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

@ CIN

26

 Chase Claypool PIT

@ CIN

27

 Tyler Lockett SEA

@ WAS

28

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. SF

29

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. DET

30

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ DEN

31

 D.J. Moore CAR

@ GB

32

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ NYG

33

 Nelson Agholor LV

vs. LAC

34

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

vs. NE

35

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. JAC

36

 KeKe Coutee HOU

@ IND

37

 Sterling Shepard NYG

vs. CLE

38

 Keelan Cole JAC

@ BAL

39

 Chad Hanson HOU

@ IND

40

 Tee Higgins CIN

vs. PIT

41

 Deebo Samuel SF INJ

@ DAL

42

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. PIT

43

 Robby Anderson CAR

@ GB

44

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ LAR

45

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ GB

46

 Jalen Reagor PHI

@ ARI

47

 KJ Hamler DEN

vs. BUF

48

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. NE

49

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. CAR

50

 Darius Slayton NYG 

vs. CLE

51

 Collin Johnson JAC

@ BAL

52

 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

@ TEN

53

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

vs. SF

54

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. TB

55

 Mike Williams LAC

@ LV

56

 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

@ BAL

57

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

vs. HOU

58

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

@ BAL

59

 Emmanuel Sanders NO

vs. KC

60

 A.J. Green CIN

vs. PIT

61

 Greg Ward PHI

@ ARI

62

 Jerry Jeudy DEN

vs. BUF

63

 Anthony Miller CHI

@ MIN

64

 Tim Patrick DEN

vs. BUF

65

 Rashard Higgins CLE

@ NYG

66

 Hunter Renfrow LV

vs. LAC

67

 Golden Tate NYG

vs. CLE

68

 Breshad Perriman NYJ

@ LAR

69

 Sammy Watkins KC

@ NO

70

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ MIA

71

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

@ MIN

72

 Denzel Mims NYJ

@ LAR

73

 David Moore SEA

@ WAS

74

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. PHI

75

 Tre’Quan Smith NO

vs. KC

76

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. CAR

77

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ NO

78

 Chad Beebe MIN

vs. CHI

79

 Cameron Batson TEN

vs. DET

80

 Josh Reynolds LAR

vs. NYJ

81

 Josh Gordon SEA

@ WAS

82

 Danny Amendola DET

@ TEN

83

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. SF

84

 Mohamed Sanu DET

@ TEN

85

 Damiere Byrd NE

@ MIA

86

 Dez Bryant BAL

vs. JAC

87

 Darnell Mooney CHI

@ MIN

88

 Scotty Miller TB

@ ATL

89

 Willie Snead IV BAL

vs. JAC

90

 Cam Sims WAS

vs. SEA

91

 Tyler Johnson TB

@ ATL

92

 Henry Ruggs III LV

vs. LAC

93

 D. Peoples-Jones CLE

@ NYG

94

 Travis Fulgham PHI

@ ARI

95

 KeeSean Johnson ARI

vs. PHI

96

 Olabisi Johnson MIN

vs. CHI

97

 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

vs. BUF

98

 Quintez Cephus DET

@ TEN

99

 Jakeem Grant MIA

vs. NE

100

 Kendrick Bourne SF

@ DAL

101

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. HOU

102

 Isaiah Wright WAS

vs. SEA

103

 Richie James SF

@ DAL

104

 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

vs. SEA

105

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. PHI

106

 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL

vs. TB

107

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ NO

108

 Braxton Berrios NYJ

@ LAR

109

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

@ ARI

110

 KhaDarel Hodge CLE

@ NYG

111

 Van Jefferson LAR

vs. NYJ

112

 N’Keal Harry NE

@ MIA

113

 Andy Isabella ARI

vs. PHI

114

 Trent Taylor SF

@ DAL

115

 Deonte Harris NO

vs. KC

116

 Chris Conley JAC

@ BAL

117

 James Washington PIT

@ CIN

118

 Marcus Johnson IND

vs. HOU

119

 Gabriel Davis BUF

@ DEN

120

 Bryan Edwards LV

vs. LAC

121

 Cedrick Wilson DAL

vs. SF

122

 Marquez Callaway NO

vs. KC

123

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. JAC

124

 Jalen Guyton LAC

@ LV

125

 DeMichael Harris IND

vs. HOU

126

 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

@ DEN

127

 Devin Duvernay BAL

vs. JAC

128

 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

@ CIN

129

 Christian Blake ATL

vs. TB

130

 Jeff Smith NYJ

@ LAR

131

 Austin Mack NYG

vs. CLE

132

 Gunner Olszewski NE

@ MIA

133

 Byron Pringle KC

@ NO

134

 Kalif Raymond TEN

vs. DET

135

 Mike Thomas CIN

vs. PIT

136

 Isaiah Ford NE

@ MIA
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,