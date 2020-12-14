Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings: Lynn Bowden Jr. & TY Hilton Making Waves

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 15
TY Hilton’s (WR11) resurrection is not to be underestimated. Over the first 11 weeks of the season, Hilton was WR85, averaging a measly 6.9 ppg. Since then, Hilton has averaged 22.9 ppg, catapulting himself to WR3 over that span. Will Hilton’s dominance continue vs. Houston this week? History would respond with a resounding yes. Over his 17 career games against the Texans, Hilton has accumulated 98 receptions for 1,732 and 11 TDs.
After being tossed aside by the Raiders approximately four months after using a third-round pick on him, Lynn Bowden Jr. is beginning to carve out a substantial role with the Dolphins. Bowden has seen his snap count increase in each of the past three games and is fresh off a career-high 59 snaps this past Sunday, outpacing all Miami skill players. His added playing time has converted to production, as he’s totaled 13 targets and averaged 12.3 ppg since Week 13. Fresh off a game in which he recorded new career highs in targets (9), receptions (7) and yards (82), Bowden will look to keep his strong ascending play going against the Patriots this week. While not the most welcoming matchup around, four WRs have received at least seven targets against the Pats over their last two games, meaning there will likely be opportunities to be had for the rookie.
*NOTE: Bowden has RB/WR eligibility across numerous platforms.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
Rankings
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. CAR
|
2
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ NO
|
3
|Allen Robinson II CHI
|
@ MIN
|
4
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
vs. DET
|
5
|DeAndre Hopkins ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
6
|DK Metcalf SEA
|
@ WAS
|
7
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ LV
|
8
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. KC
|
9
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. TB
|
10
|Chris Godwin TB
|
@ ATL
|
11
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
vs. HOU
|
12
|Kenny Golladay DET INJ
|
@ TEN
|
13
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
14
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
15
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
16
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ CIN
|
17
|Stefon Diggs BUF
|
@ DEN
|
18
|Julio Jones ATL INJ
|
vs. TB
|
19
|Justin Jefferson MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
20
|Mike Evans TB
|
@ ATL
|
21
|Brandon Aiyuk SF
|
@ DAL
|
22
|Brandin Cooks HOU INJ
|
@ IND
|
23
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
24
|Antonio Brown TB
|
@ ATL
|
25
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
@ CIN
|
26
|Chase Claypool PIT
|
@ CIN
|
27
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
@ WAS
|
28
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. SF
|
29
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. DET
|
30
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ DEN
|
31
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
@ GB
|
32
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ NYG
|
33
|Nelson Agholor LV
|
vs. LAC
|
34
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
vs. NE
|
35
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
36
|KeKe Coutee HOU
|
@ IND
|
37
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
38
|Keelan Cole JAC
|
@ BAL
|
39
|Chad Hanson HOU
|
@ IND
|
40
|Tee Higgins CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
41
|Deebo Samuel SF INJ
|
@ DAL
|
42
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
43
|Robby Anderson CAR
|
@ GB
|
44
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
45
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ GB
|
46
|Jalen Reagor PHI
|
@ ARI
|
47
|KJ Hamler DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
48
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. NE
|
49
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. CAR
|
50
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
51
|Collin Johnson JAC
|
@ BAL
|
52
|Marvin Jones Jr. DET
|
@ TEN
|
53
|CeeDee Lamb DAL
|
vs. SF
|
54
|Russell Gage ATL
|
vs. TB
|
55
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ LV
|
56
|D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
|
@ BAL
|
57
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND
|
vs. HOU
|
58
|Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
|
@ BAL
|
59
|Emmanuel Sanders NO
|
vs. KC
|
60
|A.J. Green CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
61
|Greg Ward PHI
|
@ ARI
|
62
|Jerry Jeudy DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
63
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
@ MIN
|
64
|Tim Patrick DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
65
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
@ NYG
|
66
|Hunter Renfrow LV
|
vs. LAC
|
67
|Golden Tate NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
68
|Breshad Perriman NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
69
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
@ NO
|
70
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ MIA
|
71
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
@ MIN
|
72
|Denzel Mims NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
73
|David Moore SEA
|
@ WAS
|
74
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
75
|Tre’Quan Smith NO
|
vs. KC
|
76
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. CAR
|
77
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ NO
|
78
|Chad Beebe MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
79
|Cameron Batson TEN
|
vs. DET
|
80
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
81
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
@ WAS
|
82
|Danny Amendola DET
|
@ TEN
|
83
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. SF
|
84
|Mohamed Sanu DET
|
@ TEN
|
85
|Damiere Byrd NE
|
@ MIA
|
86
|Dez Bryant BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
87
|Darnell Mooney CHI
|
@ MIN
|
88
|Scotty Miller TB
|
@ ATL
|
89
|Willie Snead IV BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
90
|Cam Sims WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
91
|Tyler Johnson TB
|
@ ATL
|
92
|Henry Ruggs III LV
|
vs. LAC
|
93
|D. Peoples-Jones CLE
|
@ NYG
|
94
|Travis Fulgham PHI
|
@ ARI
|
95
|KeeSean Johnson ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
96
|Olabisi Johnson MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
97
|DaeSean Hamilton DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
98
|Quintez Cephus DET
|
@ TEN
|
99
|Jakeem Grant MIA
|
vs. NE
|
100
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
@ DAL
|
101
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. HOU
|
102
|Isaiah Wright WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
103
|Richie James SF
|
@ DAL
|
104
|Steven Sims Jr. WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
105
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
106
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
|
vs. TB
|
107
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ NO
|
108
|Braxton Berrios NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
109
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
@ ARI
|
110
|KhaDarel Hodge CLE
|
@ NYG
|
111
|Van Jefferson LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
112
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
@ MIA
|
113
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
114
|Trent Taylor SF
|
@ DAL
|
115
|Deonte Harris NO
|
vs. KC
|
116
|Chris Conley JAC
|
@ BAL
|
117
|James Washington PIT
|
@ CIN
|
118
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
vs. HOU
|
119
|Gabriel Davis BUF
|
@ DEN
|
120
|Bryan Edwards LV
|
vs. LAC
|
121
|Cedrick Wilson DAL
|
vs. SF
|
122
|Marquez Callaway NO
|
vs. KC
|
123
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
124
|Jalen Guyton LAC
|
@ LV
|
125
|DeMichael Harris IND
|
vs. HOU
|
126
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF
|
@ DEN
|
127
|Devin Duvernay BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
128
|Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
|
@ CIN
|
129
|Christian Blake ATL
|
vs. TB
|
130
|Jeff Smith NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
131
|Austin Mack NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
132
|Gunner Olszewski NE
|
@ MIA
|
133
|Byron Pringle KC
|
@ NO
|
134
|Kalif Raymond TEN
|
vs. DET
|
135
|Mike Thomas CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
136
|Isaiah Ford NE
|
@ MIA
