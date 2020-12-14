Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Trust Jalen Hurts & Tua Tagovailoa? Drew Brees Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 15
This week, owners may be gifted with the return of Drew Brees (QB10) into their lineups, although New Orleans reportedly has no official timetable to reinsert him into their starting lineup as he battles back from fractured ribs and a punctured lung, per ESPN. If Brees can’t go, Taysom Hill (QB12) remains a viable fantasy option as he’s scored 18.52-plus points in each of his four starts this year. Hill gets a Chiefs defense that allowed 28.04 points to Tua Tagovailoa in Week 14.
Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa (QB19), the rookie put forth his first-career 300-yard passing performance this past Sunday, totaling 340 total yards (316 passing, 24 rushing) and three total scores (2 passing, 1 rushing). Excluding the Week 11 game where he was pulled against Denver, Tua has averaged 20.065 ppg as Miami’s starter. Three of New England’s last six opponents at the QB position have scored 20.0-plus points. With that said, their most recent three opponents have averaged just 10.28 ppg.
Putting aside the fact that the Eagles put Jalen Hurts (QB20) in a better schematic situation to succeed in his first career start than they had Carson Wentz all season long, the rookie signal-caller deserves his dues. We noted Hurts as a must-add a week ago, namely due to his rushing prowess. He flexed those abilities to the tune of 106 yards on the ground. He only mustered up 167 yards passing, which could prove concerning as his opponents this week, the Arizona Cardinals, have held three of their last four opponents at the QB position to an average of just 136 yards through the air.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. CAR
|
2
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
3
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
@ NO
|
4
|Josh Allen BUF
|
@ DEN
|
5
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
6
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
@ LV
|
7
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
@ IND
|
8
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
vs. DET
|
9
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
@ WAS
|
10
|Drew Brees NO INJ
|
vs. KC
|
11
|Tom Brady TB
|
@ ATL
|
12
|Taysom Hill NO
|
vs. KC
|
13
|Matthew Stafford DET
|
@ TEN
|
14
|Jared Goff LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
15
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
16
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
@ CIN
|
17
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
@ MIN
|
18
|Philip Rivers IND
|
vs. HOU
|
19
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA
|
vs. NE
|
20
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
@ ARI
|
21
|Drew Lock DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
22
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
vs. TB
|
23
|Derek Carr LV
|
vs. LAC
|
24
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
@ NYG
|
25
|Daniel Jones NYG INJ
|
vs. CLE
|
26
|Andy Dalton DAL
|
vs. SF
|
27
|Cam Newton NE
|
@ MIA
|
28
|Teddy Bridgewater CAR
|
@ GB
|
29
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
@ BAL
|
30
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
31
|Alex Smith WAS INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
32
|Nick Mullens SF
|
@ DAL
|
33
|Brandon Allen CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
34
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
@ ARI
|
35
|Mike Glennon JAC
|
@ BAL
|
36
|Colt McCoy NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
37
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
vs. NE
|
38
|Nick Foles CHI INJ
|
@ MIN
|
39
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
40
|Trace McSorley BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
41
|Joe Flacco NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
42
|Jameis Winston NO
|
vs. KC
|
43
|C.J. Beathard SF
|
@ DAL
|
44
|Jarrett Stidham NE
|
@ MIA
|
45
|P.J. Walker CAR
|
@ GB
|
46
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
vs. HOU
|
47
|Brett Rypien DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
48
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
49
|Garrett Gilbert DAL
|
vs. SF
|
50
|Case Keenum CLE
|
@ NYG
|
51
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
@ LV
