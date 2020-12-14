Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Trust Jalen Hurts & Tua Tagovailoa? Drew Brees Back?

Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Trust Jalen Hurts & Tua Tagovailoa? Drew Brees Back?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football QB Rankings Week 15

Getty Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Quarterback Outlook Week 15

This week, owners may be gifted with the return of Drew Brees (QB10) into their lineups, although New Orleans reportedly has no official timetable to reinsert him into their starting lineup as he battles back from fractured ribs and a punctured lung, per ESPN. If Brees can’t go, Taysom Hill (QB12) remains a viable fantasy option as he’s scored 18.52-plus points in each of his four starts this year. Hill gets a Chiefs defense that allowed 28.04 points to Tua Tagovailoa in Week 14.

Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa (QB19), the rookie put forth his first-career 300-yard passing performance this past Sunday, totaling 340 total yards (316 passing, 24 rushing) and three total scores (2 passing, 1 rushing). Excluding the Week 11 game where he was pulled against Denver, Tua has averaged 20.065 ppg as Miami’s starter. Three of New England’s last six opponents at the QB position have scored 20.0-plus points. With that said, their most recent three opponents have averaged just 10.28 ppg.

Putting aside the fact that the Eagles put Jalen Hurts (QB20) in a better schematic situation to succeed in his first career start than they had Carson Wentz all season long, the rookie signal-caller deserves his dues. We noted Hurts as a must-add a week ago, namely due to his rushing prowess. He flexed those abilities to the tune of 106 yards on the ground. He only mustered up 167 yards passing, which could prove concerning as his opponents this week, the Arizona Cardinals, have held three of their last four opponents at the QB position to an average of just 136 yards through the air.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. CAR

2

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. JAC

3

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

@ NO

4

 Josh Allen BUF

@ DEN

5

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. PHI

6

 Justin Herbert LAC

@ LV

7

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ IND

8

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. DET

9

 Russell Wilson SEA

@ WAS

10

 Drew Brees NO INJ

vs. KC

11

 Tom Brady TB

@ ATL

12

 Taysom Hill NO

vs. KC

13

 Matthew Stafford DET

@ TEN

14

 Jared Goff LAR

vs. NYJ

15

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. CHI

16

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

@ CIN

17

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

@ MIN

18

 Philip Rivers IND

vs. HOU

19

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

vs. NE

20

 Jalen Hurts PHI

@ ARI

21

 Drew Lock DEN

vs. BUF

22

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. TB

23

 Derek Carr LV

vs. LAC

24

 Baker Mayfield CLE

@ NYG

25

 Daniel Jones NYG INJ

vs. CLE

26

 Andy Dalton DAL

vs. SF

27

 Cam Newton NE

@ MIA

28

 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

@ GB

29

 Gardner Minshew JAC

@ BAL

30

 Sam Darnold NYJ

@ LAR

31

 Alex Smith WAS INJ

vs. SEA

32

 Nick Mullens SF

@ DAL

33

 Brandon Allen CIN

vs. PIT

34

 Carson Wentz PHI

@ ARI

35

 Mike Glennon JAC

@ BAL

36

 Colt McCoy NYG

vs. CLE

37

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

vs. NE

38

 Nick Foles CHI INJ

@ MIN

39

 Ryan Finley CIN

vs. PIT

40

 Trace McSorley BAL

vs. JAC

41

 Joe Flacco NYJ

@ LAR

42

 Jameis Winston NO

vs. KC

43

 C.J. Beathard SF

@ DAL

44

 Jarrett Stidham NE

@ MIA

45

 P.J. Walker CAR

@ GB

46

 Jacoby Brissett IND

vs. HOU

47

 Brett Rypien DEN

vs. BUF

48

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. SEA

49

 Garrett Gilbert DAL

vs. SF

50

 Case Keenum CLE

@ NYG

51

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

@ LV
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , , ,