Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings: Trust Jalen Hurts & Tua Tagovailoa? Drew Brees Back?

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 15

This week, owners may be gifted with the return of Drew Brees (QB10) into their lineups, although New Orleans reportedly has no official timetable to reinsert him into their starting lineup as he battles back from fractured ribs and a punctured lung, per ESPN. If Brees can’t go, Taysom Hill (QB12) remains a viable fantasy option as he’s scored 18.52-plus points in each of his four starts this year. Hill gets a Chiefs defense that allowed 28.04 points to Tua Tagovailoa in Week 14.

Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa (QB19), the rookie put forth his first-career 300-yard passing performance this past Sunday, totaling 340 total yards (316 passing, 24 rushing) and three total scores (2 passing, 1 rushing). Excluding the Week 11 game where he was pulled against Denver, Tua has averaged 20.065 ppg as Miami’s starter. Three of New England’s last six opponents at the QB position have scored 20.0-plus points. With that said, their most recent three opponents have averaged just 10.28 ppg.

Putting aside the fact that the Eagles put Jalen Hurts (QB20) in a better schematic situation to succeed in his first career start than they had Carson Wentz all season long, the rookie signal-caller deserves his dues. We noted Hurts as a must-add a week ago, namely due to his rushing prowess. He flexed those abilities to the tune of 106 yards on the ground. He only mustered up 167 yards passing, which could prove concerning as his opponents this week, the Arizona Cardinals, have held three of their last four opponents at the QB position to an average of just 136 yards through the air.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. CAR 2 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. JAC 3 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ NO 4 Josh Allen BUF @ DEN 5 Kyler Murray ARI vs. PHI 6 Justin Herbert LAC @ LV 7 Deshaun Watson HOU @ IND 8 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. DET 9 Russell Wilson SEA @ WAS 10 Drew Brees NO INJ vs. KC 11 Tom Brady TB @ ATL 12 Taysom Hill NO vs. KC 13 Matthew Stafford DET @ TEN 14 Jared Goff LAR vs. NYJ 15 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. CHI 16 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ CIN 17 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ MIN 18 Philip Rivers IND vs. HOU 19 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NE 20 Jalen Hurts PHI @ ARI 21 Drew Lock DEN vs. BUF 22 Matt Ryan ATL vs. TB 23 Derek Carr LV vs. LAC 24 Baker Mayfield CLE @ NYG 25 Daniel Jones NYG INJ vs. CLE 26 Andy Dalton DAL vs. SF 27 Cam Newton NE @ MIA 28 Teddy Bridgewater CAR @ GB 29 Gardner Minshew JAC @ BAL 30 Sam Darnold NYJ @ LAR 31 Alex Smith WAS INJ vs. SEA 32 Nick Mullens SF @ DAL 33 Brandon Allen CIN vs. PIT 34 Carson Wentz PHI @ ARI 35 Mike Glennon JAC @ BAL 36 Colt McCoy NYG vs. CLE 37 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. NE 38 Nick Foles CHI INJ @ MIN 39 Ryan Finley CIN vs. PIT 40 Trace McSorley BAL vs. JAC 41 Joe Flacco NYJ @ LAR 42 Jameis Winston NO vs. KC 43 C.J. Beathard SF @ DAL 44 Jarrett Stidham NE @ MIA 45 P.J. Walker CAR @ GB 46 Jacoby Brissett IND vs. HOU 47 Brett Rypien DEN vs. BUF 48 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. SEA 49 Garrett Gilbert DAL vs. SF 50 Case Keenum CLE @ NYG 51 Tyrod Taylor LAC @ LV

