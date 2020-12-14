Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings: Mike Nugent Climbs; Justin Tucker Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Kicker Outlook Week 15
Justin Tucker (K2) entered the season owning a consensus ADP position of K1 across the majority of platforms, per FantasyPros. Over the first six weeks of the season, Tucker lived up to that billing, scoring double-digits on three occasions and not once scoring fewer than 8.0 points. His 11.3 ppg over that span put him in a three-way tie with Younghoe Koo and Rodrigo Blankenship for the position lead. Yet Since his Week 7 bye, he’s slipped all the way down to K17, averaging just 7.0 ppg (prior to Wk. 14-MNF). The good news is he’s scored 10.0 points in two of his last three games, although his production in the grand scheme of things remains uneven. The better news, his matchup this week is a mouth-watering one. The Jaguars allow the fifth-most points to kickers this season (9.46). They’ve surrendered seven double-digit outings to the position, while only two opponents have scored below 8.0 points against Jacksonville all year.
Mike Nugent (K22) will likely climb our rankings should Zane Gonzalez miss another week with a back injury. Although, don’t expect the veteran to skyrocket. Yes, Nugent put up 14.0 points this past week. Yet, the Cardinals had attempted just 22 field goals on the season prior to Week 14, less than 21 singular kickers around the league. The Eagles have held each of their past two opponents at the position to 7.0 points or fewer. That includes a mere 3.0 point outing by Wil Lutz just this past Sunday. While it’s not the most welcoming matchup, kickers have proven Philly susceptible at points this season, as the Eagles have surrendered 10.0-plus points on six separate occasions this year.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
Rankings
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
#
|Kicker TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
vs. TB
|
2
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
3
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. NE
|
4
|Tyler Bass BUF
|
@ DEN
|
5
|Ryan Succop TB
|
@ ATL
|
6
|Greg Zuerlein DAL
|
vs. SF
|
7
|Matt Gay LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
8
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
9
|Joey Slye CAR
|
@ GB
|
10
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND
|
vs. HOU
|
11
|Daniel Carlson LV
|
vs. LAC
|
12
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
@ CIN
|
13
|Cairo Santos CHI
|
@ MIN
|
14
|Jason Myers SEA
|
@ WAS
|
15
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ NO
|
16
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
17
|Mason Crosby GB
|
vs. CAR
|
18
|Graham Gano NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
19
|Wil Lutz NO
|
vs. KC
|
20
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
@ IND
|
21
|Robbie Gould SF
|
@ DAL
|
22
|Mike Nugent ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
23
|Zane Gonzalez ARI INJ
|
vs. PHI
|
24
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
@ ARI
|
25
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
@ LV
|
26
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ TEN
|
27
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
28
|Cody Parkey CLE
|
@ NYG
|
29
|Stephen Gostkowski TEN
|
vs. DET
|
30
|Nick Folk NE
|
@ MIA
|
31
|Aldrick Rosas JAC
|
@ BAL
|
32
|Sergio Castillo NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
33
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
vs. PIT
