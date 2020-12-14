Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings: Mike Nugent Climbs; Justin Tucker Must-Start?

Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings: Mike Nugent Climbs; Justin Tucker Must-Start?

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 15

Getty Punter Sam Koch #4 and kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate after Tucker kicked a game tying field goal against the Tennessee Titans.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Kicker Outlook Week 15

Justin Tucker (K2) entered the season owning a consensus ADP position of K1 across the majority of platforms, per FantasyPros. Over the first six weeks of the season, Tucker lived up to that billing, scoring double-digits on three occasions and not once scoring fewer than 8.0 points. His 11.3 ppg over that span put him in a three-way tie with Younghoe Koo and Rodrigo Blankenship for the position lead. Yet Since his Week 7 bye, he’s slipped all the way down to K17, averaging just 7.0 ppg (prior to Wk. 14-MNF). The good news is he’s scored 10.0 points in two of his last three games, although his production in the grand scheme of things remains uneven. The better news, his matchup this week is a mouth-watering one. The Jaguars allow the fifth-most points to kickers this season (9.46). They’ve surrendered seven double-digit outings to the position, while only two opponents have scored below 8.0 points against Jacksonville all year.

Mike Nugent (K22) will likely climb our rankings should Zane Gonzalez miss another week with a back injury. Although, don’t expect the veteran to skyrocket. Yes, Nugent put up 14.0 points this past week. Yet, the Cardinals had attempted just 22 field goals on the season prior to Week 14, less than 21 singular kickers around the league. The Eagles have held each of their past two opponents at the position to 7.0 points or fewer. That includes a mere 3.0 point outing by Wil Lutz just this past Sunday. While it’s not the most welcoming matchup, kickers have proven Philly susceptible at points this season, as the Eagles have surrendered 10.0-plus points on six separate occasions this year. 

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

#

 Kicker TEAM

Opp.

1

 Younghoe Koo ATL

vs. TB

2

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. JAC

3

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. NE

4

 Tyler Bass BUF

@ DEN

5

 Ryan Succop TB

@ ATL

6

 Greg Zuerlein DAL

vs. SF

7

 Matt Gay LAR

vs. NYJ

8

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. SEA

9

 Joey Slye CAR

@ GB

10

 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

vs. HOU

11

 Daniel Carlson LV

vs. LAC

12

 Chris Boswell PIT

@ CIN

13

 Cairo Santos CHI

@ MIN

14

 Jason Myers SEA

@ WAS

15

 Harrison Butker KC

@ NO

16

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. BUF

17

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. CAR

18

 Graham Gano NYG

vs. CLE

19

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. KC

20

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

@ IND

21

 Robbie Gould SF

@ DAL

22

 Mike Nugent ARI

vs. PHI

23

 Zane Gonzalez ARI INJ

vs. PHI

24

 Jake Elliott PHI

@ ARI

25

 Michael Badgley LAC

@ LV

26

 Matt Prater DET

@ TEN

27

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. CHI

28

 Cody Parkey CLE

@ NYG

29

 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

vs. DET

30

 Nick Folk NE

@ MIA

31

 Aldrick Rosas JAC

@ BAL

32

 Sergio Castillo NYJ

@ LAR

33

 Randy Bullock CIN

vs. PIT
