Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings: Mike Nugent Climbs; Justin Tucker Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Kicker Outlook Week 15

Justin Tucker (K2) entered the season owning a consensus ADP position of K1 across the majority of platforms, per FantasyPros. Over the first six weeks of the season, Tucker lived up to that billing, scoring double-digits on three occasions and not once scoring fewer than 8.0 points. His 11.3 ppg over that span put him in a three-way tie with Younghoe Koo and Rodrigo Blankenship for the position lead. Yet Since his Week 7 bye, he’s slipped all the way down to K17, averaging just 7.0 ppg (prior to Wk. 14-MNF). The good news is he’s scored 10.0 points in two of his last three games, although his production in the grand scheme of things remains uneven. The better news, his matchup this week is a mouth-watering one. The Jaguars allow the fifth-most points to kickers this season (9.46). They’ve surrendered seven double-digit outings to the position, while only two opponents have scored below 8.0 points against Jacksonville all year.

Mike Nugent (K22) will likely climb our rankings should Zane Gonzalez miss another week with a back injury. Although, don’t expect the veteran to skyrocket. Yes, Nugent put up 14.0 points this past week. Yet, the Cardinals had attempted just 22 field goals on the season prior to Week 14, less than 21 singular kickers around the league. The Eagles have held each of their past two opponents at the position to 7.0 points or fewer. That includes a mere 3.0 point outing by Wil Lutz just this past Sunday. While it’s not the most welcoming matchup, kickers have proven Philly susceptible at points this season, as the Eagles have surrendered 10.0-plus points on six separate occasions this year.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Rankings

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kicker TEAM Opp. 1 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB 2 Justin Tucker BAL vs. JAC 3 Jason Sanders MIA vs. NE 4 Tyler Bass BUF @ DEN 5 Ryan Succop TB @ ATL 6 Greg Zuerlein DAL vs. SF 7 Matt Gay LAR vs. NYJ 8 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. SEA 9 Joey Slye CAR @ GB 10 Rodrigo Blankenship IND vs. HOU 11 Daniel Carlson LV vs. LAC 12 Chris Boswell PIT @ CIN 13 Cairo Santos CHI @ MIN 14 Jason Myers SEA @ WAS 15 Harrison Butker KC @ NO 16 Brandon McManus DEN vs. BUF 17 Mason Crosby GB vs. CAR 18 Graham Gano NYG vs. CLE 19 Wil Lutz NO vs. KC 20 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ IND 21 Robbie Gould SF @ DAL 22 Mike Nugent ARI vs. PHI 23 Zane Gonzalez ARI INJ vs. PHI 24 Jake Elliott PHI @ ARI 25 Michael Badgley LAC @ LV 26 Matt Prater DET @ TEN 27 Dan Bailey MIN vs. CHI 28 Cody Parkey CLE @ NYG 29 Stephen Gostkowski TEN vs. DET 30 Nick Folk NE @ MIA 31 Aldrick Rosas JAC @ BAL 32 Sergio Castillo NYJ @ LAR 33 Randy Bullock CIN vs. PIT

