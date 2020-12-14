Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 15

Over Jonathan Taylor’s (RB9) last three contests he’s averaged an impressive 22.8 ppg, not once rushing for less than 90 yards. Since returning from the COVID list in Week 13, Taylor is fantasy’s RB1, averaging 26.5 ppg. Taylor takes on a Houston defense this week that allows the second-most fantasy points to RBs this year. Over their last four games, the Texans have allowed a league-high 771 total yards to the position, as well as six total TDs.

We’ve been banging the table for Cam Akers (RB13) for quite some time now, pegging him as a potential league-winner. Over the past two weeks, he looks viable to live up to that billing. Akers is RB7 since Week 13 and has made Darrell Henderson an afterthought in Los Angeles. The rookie has outsnapped Henderson a whopping 102-25 over his last two games. Akers is set to take on a Jets defense that just allowed 98 total yards and one TD on 15 touches to Chris Carson. Over Akers’ two-game tear, he’s averaged 26.5 touches and 144 yards from scrimmage.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Running Back TEAM Opp. 1 Derrick Henry TEN vs. DET 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ @ GB 3 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. CHI 4 Nick Chubb CLE @ NYG 5 Austin Ekeler LAC @ LV 6 D’Andre Swift DET @ TEN 7 Alvin Kamara NO vs. KC 8 Chris Carson SEA @ WAS 9 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU 10 Aaron Jones GB vs. CAR 11 Miles Sanders PHI @ ARI 12 Josh Jacobs LV vs. LAC 13 Cam Akers LAR vs. NYJ 14 David Montgomery CHI @ MIN 15 James Robinson JAC @ BAL 16 Antonio Gibson WAS INJ vs. SEA 17 Mike Davis CAR @ GB 18 Ronald Jones II TB @ ATL 19 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. PHI 20 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. SF 21 J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. JAC 22 Myles Gaskin MIA vs. NE 23 Nyheim Hines IND vs. HOU 24 Kareem Hunt CLE @ NYG 25 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. CLE 26 James Conner PIT @ CIN 27 Melvin Gordon DEN vs. BUF 28 David Johnson HOU @ IND 29 C. Edwards-Helaire KC @ NO 30 J.D. McKissic WAS vs. SEA 31 Raheem Mostert SF @ DAL 32 Devin Singletary BUF @ DEN 33 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA vs. NE 34 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU @ IND 35 Gus Edwards BAL vs. JAC 36 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ DAL Damien Harris NE @ MIA 37 Joe Mixon CIN INJ vs. PIT 38 Todd Gurley II ATL vs. TB 39 Jamaal Williams GB vs. CAR 40 James White NE @ MIA 41 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. BUF 42 Le’Veon Bell KC @ NO 43 Adrian Peterson DET @ TEN 44 Latavius Murray NO vs. KC 45 Chase Edmonds ARI vs. PHI 46 Frank Gore NYJ @ LAR 47 Zack Moss BUF @ DEN 48 Trayveon Williams CIN vs. PIT 49 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. NYJ 50 Ty Johnson NYJ @ LAR 51 Deandre Washington MIA vs. NE 52 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI @ MIN 53 Devontae Booker LV vs. LAC 54 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. CHI 55 Samaje Perine CIN vs. PIT 56 Tony Pollard DAL vs. SF 57 Mark Ingram BAL vs. JAC 58 Kalen Ballage LAC @ LV 59 Carlos Hyde SEA @ WAS 60 Ito Smith ATL vs. TB 61 Peyton Barber WAS vs. SEA 11 Giovani Bernard CIN vs. PIT 62 Alfred Morris NYG vs. CLE 63 Brian Hill ATL vs. TB 64 Justin Jackson LAC @ LV 65 Kerryon Johnson DET @ TEN 66 Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ vs. NE 67 Leonard Fournette TB @ ATL 68 Tevin Coleman SF @ DAL 69 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. NYJ 70 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ vs. CLE 71 Jerick McKinnon SF @ DAL 72 Jordan Wilkins IND vs. HOU 73 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ CIN 74 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs. DET 75 Sony Michel NE @ MIA 76 Josh Adams NYJ @ LAR 77 Jordan Howard PHI @ ARI 78 Boston Scott PHI @ ARI 79 Mike Boone MIN vs. CHI 80 Joshua Kelley LAC @ LV 81 Chris Thompson JAC @ BAL 82 Matt Breida MIA vs. NE 83 Darrel Williams KC @ NO 84 Dion Lewis NYG vs. CLE 85 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT @ CIN 86 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ WAS 87 AJ Dillon GB vs. CAR 88 Justice Hill BAL vs. JAC 89 Travis Homer SEA @ WAS 90 Royce Freeman DEN vs. BUF 91 T.J. Yeldon BUF @ DEN 92 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB @ ATL 93 D’Onta Foreman TEN vs. DET 94 Gabe Nabers LAC @ LV 95 Rodney Smith CAR @ GB 96 Lamar Miller CHI @ MIN 97 Corey Clement PHI @ ARI 98 Austin Walter SF @ DAL 99 Patrick Laird MIA vs. NE 100 Ryan Nall CHI @ MIN 101 Devine Ozigbo JAC @ BAL 102 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ DAL 103 Darwin Thompson KC @ NO 104 Eno Benjamin ARI vs. PHI 105 D’Ernest Johnson CLE @ NYG 106 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ CIN 107 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ BAL 108 LeSean McCoy TB @ ATL

