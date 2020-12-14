Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 15
Over Jonathan Taylor’s (RB9) last three contests he’s averaged an impressive 22.8 ppg, not once rushing for less than 90 yards. Since returning from the COVID list in Week 13, Taylor is fantasy’s RB1, averaging 26.5 ppg. Taylor takes on a Houston defense this week that allows the second-most fantasy points to RBs this year. Over their last four games, the Texans have allowed a league-high 771 total yards to the position, as well as six total TDs.
We’ve been banging the table for Cam Akers (RB13) for quite some time now, pegging him as a potential league-winner. Over the past two weeks, he looks viable to live up to that billing. Akers is RB7 since Week 13 and has made Darrell Henderson an afterthought in Los Angeles. The rookie has outsnapped Henderson a whopping 102-25 over his last two games. Akers is set to take on a Jets defense that just allowed 98 total yards and one TD on 15 touches to Chris Carson. Over Akers’ two-game tear, he’s averaged 26.5 touches and 144 yards from scrimmage.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
Rankings
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Running Back TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. DET
|
2
|Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
|
@ GB
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
4
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ NYG
|
5
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
@ LV
|
6
|D’Andre Swift DET
|
@ TEN
|
7
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. KC
|
8
|Chris Carson SEA
|
@ WAS
|
9
|Jonathan Taylor IND
|
vs. HOU
|
10
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. CAR
|
11
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ ARI
|
12
|Josh Jacobs LV
|
vs. LAC
|
13
|Cam Akers LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
14
|David Montgomery CHI
|
@ MIN
|
15
|James Robinson JAC
|
@ BAL
|
16
|Antonio Gibson WAS INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
17
|Mike Davis CAR
|
@ GB
|
18
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
@ ATL
|
19
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
20
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. SF
|
21
|J.K. Dobbins BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
22
|Myles Gaskin MIA
|
vs. NE
|
23
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. HOU
|
24
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
@ NYG
|
25
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
26
|James Conner PIT
|
@ CIN
|
27
|Melvin Gordon DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
28
|David Johnson HOU
|
@ IND
|
29
|C. Edwards-Helaire KC
|
@ NO
|
30
|J.D. McKissic WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
31
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
@ DAL
|
32
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ DEN
|
33
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
vs. NE
|
34
|Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
|
@ IND
|
35
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
36
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
@ DAL
|Damien Harris NE
|
@ MIA
|
37
|Joe Mixon CIN INJ
|
vs. PIT
|
38
|Todd Gurley II ATL
|
vs. TB
|
39
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
vs. CAR
|
40
|James White NE
|
@ MIA
|
41
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
42
|Le’Veon Bell KC
|
@ NO
|
43
|Adrian Peterson DET
|
@ TEN
|
44
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. KC
|
45
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
46
|Frank Gore NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
47
|Zack Moss BUF
|
@ DEN
|
48
|Trayveon Williams CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
49
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
50
|Ty Johnson NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
51
|Deandre Washington MIA
|
vs. NE
|
52
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
@ MIN
|
53
|Devontae Booker LV
|
vs. LAC
|
54
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
55
|Samaje Perine CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
56
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. SF
|
57
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
58
|Kalen Ballage LAC
|
@ LV
|
59
|Carlos Hyde SEA
|
@ WAS
|
60
|Ito Smith ATL
|
vs. TB
|
61
|Peyton Barber WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
11
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
62
|Alfred Morris NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
63
|Brian Hill ATL
|
vs. TB
|
64
|Justin Jackson LAC
|
@ LV
|
65
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
@ TEN
|
66
|Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ
|
vs. NE
|
67
|Leonard Fournette TB
|
@ ATL
|
68
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
@ DAL
|
69
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
70
|Devonta Freeman NYG INJ
|
vs. CLE
|
71
|Jerick McKinnon SF
|
@ DAL
|
72
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
vs. HOU
|
73
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
@ CIN
|
74
|Jeremy McNichols TEN
|
vs. DET
|
75
|Sony Michel NE
|
@ MIA
|
76
|Josh Adams NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
77
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
@ ARI
|
78
|Boston Scott PHI
|
@ ARI
|
79
|Mike Boone MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
80
|Joshua Kelley LAC
|
@ LV
|
81
|Chris Thompson JAC
|
@ BAL
|
82
|Matt Breida MIA
|
vs. NE
|
83
|Darrel Williams KC
|
@ NO
|
84
|Dion Lewis NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
85
|Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
|
@ CIN
|
86
|DeeJay Dallas SEA
|
@ WAS
|
87
|AJ Dillon GB
|
vs. CAR
|
88
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
89
|Travis Homer SEA
|
@ WAS
|
90
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
91
|T.J. Yeldon BUF
|
@ DEN
|
92
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
|
@ ATL
|
93
|D’Onta Foreman TEN
|
vs. DET
|
94
|Gabe Nabers LAC
|
@ LV
|
95
|Rodney Smith CAR
|
@ GB
|
96
|Lamar Miller CHI
|
@ MIN
|
97
|Corey Clement PHI
|
@ ARI
|
98
|Austin Walter SF
|
@ DAL
|
99
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
vs. NE
|
100
|Ryan Nall CHI
|
@ MIN
|
101
|Devine Ozigbo JAC
|
@ BAL
|
102
|Kyle Juszczyk SF
|
@ DAL
|
103
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
@ NO
|
104
|Eno Benjamin ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
105
|D’Ernest Johnson CLE
|
@ NYG
|
106
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ CIN
|
107
|Dare Ogunbowale JAC
|
@ BAL
|
108
|LeSean McCoy TB
|
@ ATL
