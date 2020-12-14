Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor Rise

Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor Rise

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football RB Rankings Week 15

Getty Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after his catch during a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Running Back Outlook Week 15

Over Jonathan Taylor’s (RB9) last three contests he’s averaged an impressive 22.8 ppg, not once rushing for less than 90 yards. Since returning from the COVID list in Week 13, Taylor is fantasy’s RB1, averaging 26.5 ppg. Taylor takes on a Houston defense this week that allows the second-most fantasy points to RBs this year. Over their last four games, the Texans have allowed a league-high 771 total yards to the position, as well as six total TDs.

We’ve been banging the table for Cam Akers (RB13) for quite some time now, pegging him as a potential league-winner. Over the past two weeks, he looks viable to live up to that billing. Akers is RB7 since Week 13 and has made Darrell Henderson an afterthought in Los Angeles. The rookie has outsnapped Henderson a whopping 102-25 over his last two games. Akers is set to take on a Jets defense that just allowed 98 total yards and one TD on 15 touches to Chris Carson. Over Akers’ two-game tear, he’s averaged 26.5 touches and 144 yards from scrimmage.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Running Back TEAM

Opp.

1

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. DET

2

 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

@ GB

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. CHI

4

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ NYG

5

 Austin Ekeler LAC

@ LV

6

 D’Andre Swift DET

@ TEN

7

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. KC

8

 Chris Carson SEA

@ WAS

9

 Jonathan Taylor IND

vs. HOU

10

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. CAR

11

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ ARI

12

 Josh Jacobs LV

vs. LAC

13

 Cam Akers LAR

vs. NYJ

14

 David Montgomery CHI

@ MIN

15

 James Robinson JAC

@ BAL

16

 Antonio Gibson WAS INJ

vs. SEA

17

 Mike Davis CAR

@ GB

18

 Ronald Jones II TB

@ ATL

19

 Kenyan Drake ARI

vs. PHI

20

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. SF

21

 J.K. Dobbins BAL

vs. JAC

22

 Myles Gaskin MIA

vs. NE

23

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. HOU

24

 Kareem Hunt CLE

@ NYG

25

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. CLE

26

 James Conner PIT

@ CIN

27

 Melvin Gordon DEN

vs. BUF

28

 David Johnson HOU

@ IND

29

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

@ NO

30

 J.D. McKissic WAS

vs. SEA

31

 Raheem Mostert SF

@ DAL

32

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ DEN

33

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

vs. NE

34

 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

@ IND

35

 Gus Edwards BAL

vs. JAC

36

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

@ DAL
Damien Harris NE

@ MIA

37

 Joe Mixon CIN INJ

vs. PIT

38

 Todd Gurley II ATL

vs. TB

39

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. CAR

40

 James White NE

@ MIA

41

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. BUF

42

 Le’Veon Bell KC

@ NO

43

 Adrian Peterson DET

@ TEN

44

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. KC

45

 Chase Edmonds ARI

vs. PHI

46

 Frank Gore NYJ

@ LAR

47

 Zack Moss BUF

@ DEN

48

 Trayveon Williams CIN

vs. PIT

49

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. NYJ

50

 Ty Johnson NYJ

@ LAR

51

 Deandre Washington MIA

vs. NE

52

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

@ MIN

53

 Devontae Booker LV

vs. LAC

54

 Alexander Mattison MIN

vs. CHI

55

 Samaje Perine CIN

vs. PIT

56

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. SF

57

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. JAC

58

 Kalen Ballage LAC

@ LV

59

 Carlos Hyde SEA

@ WAS

60

 Ito Smith ATL

vs. TB

61

 Peyton Barber WAS

vs. SEA

11

 Giovani Bernard CIN

vs. PIT

62

 Alfred Morris NYG

vs. CLE

63

 Brian Hill ATL

vs. TB

64

 Justin Jackson LAC

@ LV

65

 Kerryon Johnson DET

@ TEN

66

 Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ

vs. NE

67

 Leonard Fournette TB

@ ATL

68

 Tevin Coleman SF

@ DAL

69

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. NYJ

70

 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ

vs. CLE

71

 Jerick McKinnon SF

@ DAL

72

 Jordan Wilkins IND

vs. HOU

73

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

@ CIN

74

 Jeremy McNichols TEN

vs. DET

75

 Sony Michel NE

@ MIA

76

 Josh Adams NYJ

@ LAR

77

 Jordan Howard PHI

@ ARI

78

 Boston Scott PHI

@ ARI

79

 Mike Boone MIN

vs. CHI

80

 Joshua Kelley LAC

@ LV

81

 Chris Thompson JAC

@ BAL

82

 Matt Breida MIA

vs. NE

83

 Darrel Williams KC

@ NO

84

 Dion Lewis NYG

vs. CLE

85

 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

@ CIN

86

 DeeJay Dallas SEA

@ WAS

87

 AJ Dillon GB

vs. CAR

88

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. JAC

89

 Travis Homer SEA

@ WAS

90

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. BUF

91

 T.J. Yeldon BUF

@ DEN

92

 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

@ ATL

93

 D’Onta Foreman TEN

vs. DET

94

 Gabe Nabers LAC

@ LV

95

 Rodney Smith CAR

@ GB

96

 Lamar Miller CHI

@ MIN

97

 Corey Clement PHI

@ ARI

98

 Austin Walter SF

@ DAL

99

 Patrick Laird MIA

vs. NE

100

 Ryan Nall CHI

@ MIN

101

 Devine Ozigbo JAC

@ BAL

102

 Kyle Juszczyk SF

@ DAL

103

 Darwin Thompson KC

@ NO

104

 Eno Benjamin ARI

vs. PHI

105

 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

@ NYG

106

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ CIN

107

 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

@ BAL

108

 LeSean McCoy TB

@ ATL
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , , ,