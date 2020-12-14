Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings: Cole Kmet Up, Mike Gesicki Hurt, Eric Ebron Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 15

Eric Ebron (TE4) put up just 7.0 points this past Sunday night, his lowest output in over a month. With that said, the Steelers offense as a whole struggled. A matchup with Cincinnati this week should help elevate their production. Ebron has totaled a whopping 27 targets over his last three games, while his 11.2 ppg since Week 7 are the fourth-most among TEs in the NFL. Over the last two weeks, the Bengals have allowed 22.15 ppg to the position (3rd-most in NFL).

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are gearing up to lose the services of Mike Gesicki (TE10) for “at least one game and possibly more” with a shoulder injury. A crushing blow for both Miami’s offense and fantasy owners, as Gesicki has been one of the most prolific scorers at his position over the past two weeks, averaging 23.7 ppg (TE3).

Yes, Jimmy Graham vultured a TD, but Cole Kmet (TE11) is the clear-cut TE1 in Chicago. Kmet’s 51 snaps this past Sunday outpaced every Bears skill player, including David Montgomery and Allen Robinson. He’s now seen seven targets in each of the past two weeks and gets an intriguing matchup with the Vikings this Sunday. Minnesota has allowed 12 opposing TEs this year to record 40-plus yards and/or score a TD.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Rankings

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Tight End TEAM Opp. 1 Darren Waller LV vs. LAC 2 Travis Kelce KC @ NO 3 T.J. Hockenson DET @ TEN 4 Eric Ebron PIT @ CIN 5 Mark Andrews BAL vs. JAC 6 Rob Gronkowski TB @ ATL 7 Hunter Henry LAC @ LV 8 Dallas Goedert PHI @ ARI 9 Robert Tonyan GB vs. CAR 10 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. NE 11 Cole Kmet CHI @ MIN 12 Noah Fant DEN vs. BUF 13 Logan Thomas WAS vs. SEA 14 Zach Ertz PHI @ ARI 15 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. CHI 16 Hayden Hurst ATL vs. TB 17 Evan Engram NYG vs. CLE 18 Dan Arnold ARI vs. PHI 19 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. DET 20 Dalton Schultz DAL vs. SF 21 Gerald Everett LAR vs. NYJ 22 Jordan Reed SF @ DAL 23 Austin Hooper CLE @ NYG 24 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. NYJ 25 Will Dissly SEA @ WAS 26 Trey Burton IND vs. HOU 27 Tyler Eifert JAC @ BAL 28 Jared Cook NO vs. KC 29 Jacob Hollister SEA @ WAS 30 Jordan Akins HOU @ IND 31 James O’Shaughnessy JAC @ BAL 32 Cameron Brate TB @ ATL 33 Chris Herndon IV NYJ @ LAR 34 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. CHI 35 Troy Fumagalli DEN vs. BUF 36 Mo Ali-Cox IND vs. HOU 37 Anthony Firkser TEN vs. DET 38 Jimmy Graham CHI @ MIN 39 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs. DET 40 Ian Thomas CAR @ GB 41 Jack Doyle IND vs. HOU 42 Ross Dwelley SF @ DAL 43 Dawson Knox BUF @ DEN 44 Jace Sternberger GB vs. CAR 45 Drew Sample CIN vs. PIT 46 Richard Rodgers PHI @ ARI 47 Durham Smythe MIA vs. NE 48 Adam Shaheen MIA vs. NE 49 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ IND 50 Tyler Kroft BUF @ DEN 51 Darren Fells HOU @ IND 52 Jaeden Graham ATL vs. TB 53 Tanner Hudson TB @ ATL 54 Ryan Izzo NE @ MIA 55 Harrison Bryant CLE @ NYG 56 Adam Trautman NO vs. KC 57 Kaden Smith NYG vs. CLE 58 Foster Moreau LV vs. LAC 59 David Njoku CLE @ NYG 60 Darrell Daniels ARI vs. PHI 61 Charlie Woerner SF @ DAL 62 Levine Toilolo NYG vs. CLE 63 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ LAR 64 Nick Vannett DEN vs. BUF 65 Vance McDonald PIT @ CIN 66 Chris Manhertz CAR @ GB 67 Blake Bell DAL vs. SF 68 Jesse James DET @ TEN 69 Lee Smith BUF @ DEN 70 Demetrius Harris CHI @ MIN 71 Nick Keizer KC @ NO 72 Trevon Wesco NYJ @ LAR 73 Luke Stocker ATL vs. TB 74 Cethan Carter CIN vs. PIT 75 Tyler Conklin MIN vs. CHI 76 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. SEA

