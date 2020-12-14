Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings: Cole Kmet Up, Mike Gesicki Hurt, Eric Ebron Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 15
Eric Ebron (TE4) put up just 7.0 points this past Sunday night, his lowest output in over a month. With that said, the Steelers offense as a whole struggled. A matchup with Cincinnati this week should help elevate their production. Ebron has totaled a whopping 27 targets over his last three games, while his 11.2 ppg since Week 7 are the fourth-most among TEs in the NFL. Over the last two weeks, the Bengals have allowed 22.15 ppg to the position (3rd-most in NFL).
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are gearing up to lose the services of Mike Gesicki (TE10) for “at least one game and possibly more” with a shoulder injury. A crushing blow for both Miami’s offense and fantasy owners, as Gesicki has been one of the most prolific scorers at his position over the past two weeks, averaging 23.7 ppg (TE3).
Yes, Jimmy Graham vultured a TD, but Cole Kmet (TE11) is the clear-cut TE1 in Chicago. Kmet’s 51 snaps this past Sunday outpaced every Bears skill player, including David Montgomery and Allen Robinson. He’s now seen seven targets in each of the past two weeks and gets an intriguing matchup with the Vikings this Sunday. Minnesota has allowed 12 opposing TEs this year to record 40-plus yards and/or score a TD.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
Rankings
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Tight End TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Darren Waller LV
|
vs. LAC
|
2
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ NO
|
3
|T.J. Hockenson DET
|
@ TEN
|
4
|Eric Ebron PIT
|
@ CIN
|
5
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. JAC
|
6
|Rob Gronkowski TB
|
@ ATL
|
7
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
@ LV
|
8
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ ARI
|
9
|Robert Tonyan GB
|
vs. CAR
|
10
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. NE
|
11
|Cole Kmet CHI
|
@ MIN
|
12
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
13
|Logan Thomas WAS
|
vs. SEA
|
14
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
@ ARI
|
15
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
16
|Hayden Hurst ATL
|
vs. TB
|
17
|Evan Engram NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
18
|Dan Arnold ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
19
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
vs. DET
|
20
|Dalton Schultz DAL
|
vs. SF
|
21
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
22
|Jordan Reed SF
|
@ DAL
|
23
|Austin Hooper CLE
|
@ NYG
|
24
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
25
|Will Dissly SEA
|
@ WAS
|
26
|Trey Burton IND
|
vs. HOU
|
27
|Tyler Eifert JAC
|
@ BAL
|
28
|Jared Cook NO
|
vs. KC
|
29
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
@ WAS
|
30
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@ IND
|
31
|James O’Shaughnessy JAC
|
@ BAL
|
32
|Cameron Brate TB
|
@ ATL
|
33
|Chris Herndon IV NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
34
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
35
|Troy Fumagalli DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
36
|Mo Ali-Cox IND
|
vs. HOU
|
37
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
vs. DET
|
38
|Jimmy Graham CHI
|
@ MIN
|
39
|MyCole Pruitt TEN
|
vs. DET
|
40
|Ian Thomas CAR
|
@ GB
|
41
|Jack Doyle IND
|
vs. HOU
|
42
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
@ DAL
|
43
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
@ DEN
|
44
|Jace Sternberger GB
|
vs. CAR
|
45
|Drew Sample CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
46
|Richard Rodgers PHI
|
@ ARI
|
47
|Durham Smythe MIA
|
vs. NE
|
48
|Adam Shaheen MIA
|
vs. NE
|
49
|Pharaoh Brown HOU
|
@ IND
|
50
|Tyler Kroft BUF
|
@ DEN
|
51
|Darren Fells HOU
|
@ IND
|
52
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
vs. TB
|
53
|Tanner Hudson TB
|
@ ATL
|
54
|Ryan Izzo NE
|
@ MIA
|
55
|Harrison Bryant CLE
|
@ NYG
|
56
|Adam Trautman NO
|
vs. KC
|
57
|Kaden Smith NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
58
|Foster Moreau LV
|
vs. LAC
|
59
|David Njoku CLE
|
@ NYG
|
60
|Darrell Daniels ARI
|
vs. PHI
|
61
|Charlie Woerner SF
|
@ DAL
|
62
|Levine Toilolo NYG
|
vs. CLE
|
63
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
64
|Nick Vannett DEN
|
vs. BUF
|
65
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
@ CIN
|
66
|Chris Manhertz CAR
|
@ GB
|
67
|Blake Bell DAL
|
vs. SF
|
68
|Jesse James DET
|
@ TEN
|
69
|Lee Smith BUF
|
@ DEN
|
70
|Demetrius Harris CHI
|
@ MIN
|
71
|Nick Keizer KC
|
@ NO
|
72
|Trevon Wesco NYJ
|
@ LAR
|
73
|Luke Stocker ATL
|
vs. TB
|
74
|Cethan Carter CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
75
|Tyler Conklin MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
76
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
vs. SEA
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
