Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings: Cole Kmet Up, Mike Gesicki Hurt, Eric Ebron Must-Start?

Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings: Cole Kmet Up, Mike Gesicki Hurt, Eric Ebron Must-Start?

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football TE Rankings Week 15

Getty Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears runs across the goal-line for an 11-yard touchdown reception against Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Tight End Outlook Week 15

Eric Ebron (TE4) put up just 7.0 points this past Sunday night, his lowest output in over a month. With that said, the Steelers offense as a whole struggled. A matchup with Cincinnati this week should help elevate their production. Ebron has totaled a whopping 27 targets over his last three games, while his 11.2 ppg since Week 7 are the fourth-most among TEs in the NFL. Over the last two weeks, the Bengals have allowed 22.15 ppg to the position (3rd-most in NFL).

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are gearing up to lose the services of Mike Gesicki (TE10) for “at least one game and possibly more” with a shoulder injury. A crushing blow for both Miami’s offense and fantasy owners, as Gesicki has been one of the most prolific scorers at his position over the past two weeks, averaging 23.7 ppg (TE3).

Yes, Jimmy Graham vultured a TD, but Cole Kmet (TE11) is the clear-cut TE1 in Chicago. Kmet’s 51 snaps this past Sunday outpaced every Bears skill player, including David Montgomery and Allen Robinson. He’s now seen seven targets in each of the past two weeks and gets an intriguing matchup with the Vikings this Sunday. Minnesota has allowed 12 opposing TEs this year to record 40-plus yards and/or score a TD.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Tight End TEAM

Opp.

1

 Darren Waller LV

vs. LAC

2

 Travis Kelce KC

@ NO

3

 T.J. Hockenson DET

@ TEN

4

 Eric Ebron PIT

@ CIN

5

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. JAC

6

 Rob Gronkowski TB

@ ATL

7

 Hunter Henry LAC

@ LV

8

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ ARI

9

 Robert Tonyan GB

vs. CAR

10

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. NE

11

 Cole Kmet CHI

@ MIN

12

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. BUF

13

 Logan Thomas WAS

vs. SEA

14

 Zach Ertz PHI

@ ARI

15

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. CHI

16

 Hayden Hurst ATL

vs. TB

17

 Evan Engram NYG

vs. CLE

18

 Dan Arnold ARI

vs. PHI

19

 Jonnu Smith TEN

vs. DET

20

 Dalton Schultz DAL

vs. SF

21

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. NYJ

22

 Jordan Reed SF

@ DAL

23

 Austin Hooper CLE

@ NYG

24

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. NYJ

25

 Will Dissly SEA

@ WAS

26

 Trey Burton IND

vs. HOU

27

 Tyler Eifert JAC

@ BAL

28

 Jared Cook NO

vs. KC

29

 Jacob Hollister SEA

@ WAS

30

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ IND

31

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

@ BAL

32

 Cameron Brate TB

@ ATL

33

 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

@ LAR

34

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. CHI

35

 Troy Fumagalli DEN

vs. BUF

36

 Mo Ali-Cox IND

vs. HOU

37

 Anthony Firkser TEN

vs. DET

38

 Jimmy Graham CHI

@ MIN

39

 MyCole Pruitt TEN

vs. DET

40

 Ian Thomas CAR

@ GB

41

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. HOU

42

 Ross Dwelley SF

@ DAL

43

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ DEN

44

 Jace Sternberger GB

vs. CAR

45

 Drew Sample CIN

vs. PIT

46

 Richard Rodgers PHI

@ ARI

47

 Durham Smythe MIA

vs. NE

48

 Adam Shaheen MIA

vs. NE

49

 Pharaoh Brown HOU

@ IND

50

 Tyler Kroft BUF

@ DEN

51

 Darren Fells HOU

@ IND

52

 Jaeden Graham ATL

vs. TB

53

 Tanner Hudson TB

@ ATL

54

 Ryan Izzo NE

@ MIA

55

 Harrison Bryant CLE

@ NYG

56

 Adam Trautman NO

vs. KC

57

 Kaden Smith NYG

vs. CLE

58

 Foster Moreau LV

vs. LAC

59

 David Njoku CLE

@ NYG

60

 Darrell Daniels ARI

vs. PHI

61

 Charlie Woerner SF

@ DAL

62

 Levine Toilolo NYG

vs. CLE

63

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

@ LAR

64

 Nick Vannett DEN

vs. BUF

65

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ CIN

66

 Chris Manhertz CAR

@ GB

67

 Blake Bell DAL

vs. SF

68

 Jesse James DET

@ TEN

69

 Lee Smith BUF

@ DEN

70

 Demetrius Harris CHI

@ MIN

71

 Nick Keizer KC

@ NO

72

 Trevon Wesco NYJ

@ LAR

73

 Luke Stocker ATL

vs. TB

74

 Cethan Carter CIN

vs. PIT

75

 Tyler Conklin MIN

vs. CHI

76

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

vs. SEA
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , , ,