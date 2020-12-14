Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings: Start Ravens Defense? Avoid Washington?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Defense Outlook Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams (DEF1) have now scored 11.0-plus points in seven of their last 10 games. Over that span, they’ve had five games with at least four sacks. The Jets have allowed three sacks in three consecutive games. Furthermore, New York is the only offense in football to allow double-digits on a points per game basis to opposing D/STs this year (10.31 ppg). Since Week 12, the Rams defense has averaged a league-high 15.7 ppg.

Prior to their Week 7 bye, the Baltimore Ravens (DEF3) were fantasy’s highest-scoring unit, racking up 12.7 ppg. Since then, they’ve plummeted to DEF19, averaging just 5.7 ppg. The once-dominant defense has become a question mark as fantasy owners try to make a championship push. Luckily a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars could help the Ravens D/ST get back to their productive ways. The Jags have allowed an average of 12.66 ppg over three of their last four games to opposing defenses.

The Washington Football Team (DEF12) is now first-place in the NFC East, mainly due to their dominance on the defensive side of the football. The WFT has scored 12.0-plus points in three of their last four games, averaging a league-high 13.3 ppg over that span. Over their last three games, they’ve scored three defensive TDs. That’s more than all but five other units have scored on the season. With that said, Washington’s recent tear includes snaps against the likes of Ryan Finley, Andy Dalton and Nick Mullens. This week, however, they get Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has allowed 12.0-plus points to three of their last six opposing D/STs. Yet, in their other 10 contests this year they’ve surrendered an average of just 2.5 ppg to defenses.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Defense TEAM Opp. 1 Los Angeles Rams LAR vs. NYJ 2 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT @ CIN 3 Baltimore Ravens BAL vs. JAC 4 Miami Dolphins MIA vs. NE 5 Cleveland Browns CLE @ NYG 6 Seattle Seahawks SEA @ WAS 7 San Francisco 49ers SF @ DAL 8 Dallas Cowboys DAL vs. SF 9 New England Patriots NE @ MIA 10 Arizona Cardinals ARI vs. PHI 11 Buffalo Bills BUF @ DEN 12 Washington Football Team WAS vs. SEA 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB @ ATL 14 Minnesota Vikings MIN vs. CHI 15 New York Giants NYG vs. CLE 16 Indianapolis Colts IND vs. HOU 17 New Orleans Saints NO vs. KC 18 Chicago Bears CHI @ MIN 19 Tennessee Titans TEN vs. DET 20 Green Bay Packers GB vs. CAR 21 Las Vegas Raiders LV vs. LAC 22 Los Angeles Chargers LAC @ LV 23 Houston Texans HOU @ IND 24 Carolina Panthers CAR @ GB 25 Kansas City Chiefs KC @ NO 26 Atlanta Falcons ATL vs. TB 27 Cincinnati Bengals CIN vs. PIT 28 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC @ BAL 29 Denver Broncos DEN vs. BUF 30 Philadelphia Eagles PHI @ ARI 31 New York Jets NYJ @ LAR 32 Detroit Lions DET @ TEN

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.