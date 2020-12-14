Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings: Start Ravens Defense? Avoid Washington?

Getty Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates with defensive end Ryan Kerrigan #91 after a sack in the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Defense Outlook Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams (DEF1) have now scored 11.0-plus points in seven of their last 10 games. Over that span, they’ve had five games with at least four sacks. The Jets have allowed three sacks in three consecutive games. Furthermore, New York is the only offense in football to allow double-digits on a points per game basis to opposing D/STs this year (10.31 ppg). Since Week 12, the Rams defense has averaged a league-high 15.7 ppg.

Prior to their Week 7 bye, the Baltimore Ravens (DEF3) were fantasy’s highest-scoring unit, racking up 12.7 ppg. Since then, they’ve plummeted to DEF19, averaging just 5.7 ppg. The once-dominant defense has become a question mark as fantasy owners try to make a championship push. Luckily a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars could help the Ravens D/ST get back to their productive ways. The Jags have allowed an average of 12.66 ppg over three of their last four games to opposing defenses.

The Washington Football Team (DEF12) is now first-place in the NFC East, mainly due to their dominance on the defensive side of the football. The WFT has scored 12.0-plus points in three of their last four games, averaging a league-high 13.3 ppg over that span. Over their last three games, they’ve scored three defensive TDs. That’s more than all but five other units have scored on the season. With that said, Washington’s recent tear includes snaps against the likes of Ryan Finley, Andy Dalton and Nick Mullens. This week, however, they get Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has allowed 12.0-plus points to three of their last six opposing D/STs. Yet, in their other 10 contests this year they’ve surrendered an average of just 2.5 ppg to defenses.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Defense TEAM

Opp.

1

 Los Angeles Rams LAR

vs. NYJ

2

 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

@ CIN

3

 Baltimore Ravens BAL

vs. JAC

4

 Miami Dolphins MIA

vs. NE

5

 Cleveland Browns CLE

@ NYG

6

 Seattle Seahawks SEA

@ WAS

7

 San Francisco 49ers SF

@ DAL

8

 Dallas Cowboys DAL

vs. SF

9

 New England Patriots NE

@ MIA

10

 Arizona Cardinals ARI

vs. PHI

11

 Buffalo Bills BUF

@ DEN

12

 Washington Football Team WAS

vs. SEA

13

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

@ ATL

14

 Minnesota Vikings MIN

vs. CHI

15

 New York Giants NYG

vs. CLE

16

 Indianapolis Colts IND

vs. HOU

17

 New Orleans Saints NO

vs. KC

18

 Chicago Bears CHI

@ MIN

19

 Tennessee Titans TEN

vs. DET

20

 Green Bay Packers GB

vs. CAR

21

 Las Vegas Raiders LV

vs. LAC

22

 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

@ LV

23

 Houston Texans HOU

@ IND

24

 Carolina Panthers CAR

@ GB

25

 Kansas City Chiefs KC

@ NO

26

 Atlanta Falcons ATL

vs. TB

27

 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

vs. PIT

28

 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

@ BAL

29

 Denver Broncos DEN

vs. BUF

30

 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

@ ARI

31

 New York Jets NYJ

@ LAR

32

 Detroit Lions DET

@ TEN
