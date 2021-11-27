Barcelona Chief Responds To Ferran Torres Transfer Rumors

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste was asked about rumors the club want to sign Manchester City winger Ferran Torres before the team’s La Liga clash against Villarreal on Saturday, November 27.

Yuste told Movistar that chief executive officer Ferran Reverter had taken a trip to Manchester City but was giving little away when it came to whether Barca would sign the Spain international.

“He is a great player,” he said. “We have friends at Manchester City and there is a very good relationship. Ferrán Reverter has paid a courtesy visit.”

The two clubs have met for talks but City are “reluctant” to let Torres go, although they “could open the door to an exit should he express a desire to leave,” as reported by ESPN‘s Samuel Marsden and Moises Llorens.

However, the Premier League champions would want €40 million for Torres which will prove a problem for the cash-strapped Catalan giants. Reverter has said that as things stand Barca will not be able to register any new signings in January.

Torres ‘Crazy’ About Joining Barcelona?

Torres is said to be “crazy” about joining Barcelona and feels ready to return to Spain and lead the club’s attack under new coach Xavi, as reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo.

The forward only joined Manchester City from Valencia in August 2020 on a five-year deal but faces stiff competition for a place in the attack. Pep Guardiola also has players such as Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish in his talent-packed squad.

Torres has made seven appearances for the Citizens this season, scoring three times, but has been out since October 2021 after suffering a fractured foot while on international duty with Spain.

Xavi Talks Transfer Rumors

Torres is not the only player being linked with a move to Barcelona ahead of the transfer window despite the club’s well-documented financial problems. RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi and FC Basel attacker Arthur Cabral have also been linked with moves to the Camp Nou.

Coach Xavi was asked about the rumors at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s fixture against Villarreal and was certainly not ruling out the possibility of players arriving.

“Transfer issues are hypotheses that are emerging. In the winter market we will see if we can strengthen ourselves or not and if we have the capacity to do so,” he said. “Barça forwards have to understand the spaces and the collective game very well, and finish. Any striker who fits this profile can be valid for Barça.”

Yet Barca would have to offload players to raise funds and make room on the wage bill before making any signings. Players such as Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, and Luuk de Jong, who are all yet to start under Xavi, could depart if offers arrive.

There are also doubts over Ousmane Dembele’s future. The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and yet to agree a new deal, but Xavi has said publicly he wants the forward to stay.

