Dolphins Showed ‘Preliminary Interest’ in 2-Time 1,000-Yard WR: Report

The Miami Dolphins are still searching for an affordable solution at wide receiver three behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. To that end, the franchise hosted veteran Odell Beckham Jr. on an official team visit in late March, but the two sides eventually parted ways without an agreement in place.

Apparently, the Dolphins have also checked in on Cincinnati Bengals free agent Tyler Boyd — who has turned into one of the more consistent slot receivers in the NFL over his eight-year career.

While discussing Boyd as a potential fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers on April 2, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly revealed that “Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the [Kansas City] Chiefs, [Los Angeles] Chargers, Dolphins, [Detroit] Lions and [San Francisco] 49ers.”

Obviously, there’s no telling how recently this “interest” occurred, but it is notable that Miami has looked into Boyd as a potential WR3 candidate.

Considering his status as a former two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver and 2021-22 AFC champion that still recorded over 650 yards through the air last season, Boyd is likely too costly a target for the Dolphins at this time. However, Miami will have ample space to pursue the long-time Bengals pass-catcher after June 1 when Xavien Howard’s cap hit comes off the books.

If Boyd lasts on the open market until then, he could very well become a late-offseason target for Dolphins general manager Chris Grier ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Is Tyler Boyd’s Projected Price Tag a Real Option for the Dolphins?

Clearly, Boyd has not received the offer that he’s been looking for early on in the offseason process.

Ahead of free agency, Pro Football Focus projected that the Bengals role player would earn a two-year deal worth an average of $8.25 million per season. That estimation included $10 million in guaranteed money — which is a little steep for the cap-strapped Dolphins who currently have approximately $4.8 million in available space.

Now, this is just a projection and it’s important to remember that NFL GMs often get creative with how they structure cap hits. Sometimes they backload contracts. Other times they add void years to the deal to spread the money out long-term.

A Boyd acquisition is certainly within Miami’s means after June 1, but are they looking to spend this much on a WR3 considering how much they have invested in Hill and Waddle? That’s the key question.

It also remains to be seen whether or not Boyd’s price tag may drop as time trickles on. Perhaps, the veteran slot could be had on a one-year prove-it contract with a Super Bowl contender when all is said and done.

NFL Analyst Calls Tyler Boyd a ‘Fit’ for Cardinals in Free Agency

The 33rd Team’s Dan Pizzuta determined the “best team fit” for each of the top free agents still on the market on March 28, and he liked Boyd to sign with a team that wasn’t mentioned by Kaboly — the Arizona Cardinals.

“As an older, slot-only player, Tyler Boyd could find it difficult to find the right landing spot,” Pizzuta wrote. “His production dropped to just 1.16 yards per route run in 2023, which didn’t help. But Boyd’s big frame (he’s incredibly tall for a slot receiver at 6-foot-2) and ability to find open space in the defense makes him an asset to any passing game.”

The NFL analyst believed Boyd could help a rookie wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr., while also securing the deserved payday he seeks.

“Boyd would be a smart veteran player in an offense that could have Harrison Jr. and 2023 third-round pick Michael Wilson, with Trey McBride at tight end as the main 11 personnel grouping,” Pizzuta went on. Adding: “Boyd could give Kyler Murray a bigger target in the middle of the field, which would be better than the other options the Cardinals have previously given Murray — such as Rondale Moore or Greg Dortch.”