Johnny Sauter Adds More Races to 2022 Schedule

Johnny Sauter has added even more races to his 2022 Camping World Truck Series schedule. He will make a return to ThorSport Racing on a limited schedule while also driving for G2G Racing.

Todd “The Onion” Bodine broke the news during the February 9 episode of “NASCAR Race Hub.” He told Kaitlyn Vincie and Trevor Bayne that he had spoken to the 2016 Truck Series champion and learned that he will suit up for “six to eight races” for ThorSport Racing. Bodine did not reveal any of the races or the number that Sauter will use during the season.

As an added twist, Bodine revealed the identity of Sauter’s crew chief for this limited schedule. Junior Joiner will come out of retirement to sit atop the pit box. Joiner most recently spent 10 years with ThorSport Racing’s Matt Crafton, but he confirmed after the championship race on November 5, 2021, that he was going to step away from NASCAR to spend more time with his family.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Sauter Previously Secured Another Part-Time Schedule

Bodine’s report is the latest update concerning Sauter and his plans for the upcoming season. The veteran Truck Series previously agreed to join another team for a part-time schedule.

G2G Racing announced on February 3 that Sauter will become a prominent part of the driver lineup for the 2022 Truck Series season. He will run “up to 13 races” in the No. 47 entry. He will share the driving duties with team owner Tim Viens and part-time driver Roger Reuse.

G2G Racing did not provide much information about Sauter’s schedule, other than announcing when he will make his debut. The veteran will suit up for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway and he will pursue his fourth career win at the World Center of Racing after previously reaching Victory Lane in 2013, 2016, and 2018.

Sauter Headlines a List of Big Names in Different Places

With Sauter splitting his time between ThorSport Racing and G2G Racing, he continues an offseason trend. There are numerous Truck Series drivers that have changed teams, which will potentially create some early confusion.

GMS Racing is a prominent example. The championship-winning organization will now only have two full-time entries with Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood as the drivers. 2020 champion Sheldon Creed is now in the Xfinity Series while Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy are both over at Hattori Racing Enterprises. Zane Smith, who represented GMS Racing in the championship race, will now compete for Front Row Motorsports.

The Niece Motorsports lineup underwent a similar change. Carson Hocevar returned after a successful rookie season while Dean Thompson, Kris Wright, and Lawless Alan all landed full-time deals. Ryan Truex, who drove for Niece in 2021, moved back to the Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports, for comparison, brought back Spencer Boyd for another season while changing his entry number. He will now drive the No. 12 full-time while Kaz Grala and Jesse Little share the No. 02.

One of the biggest changes concerns a former Cup Series driver. Matt DiBenedetto will make his Truck Series debut during the 2022 season after joining Rackley W.A.R. He will control the No. 25 entry while working with crew chief Chad Kendrick.

READ NEXT: Trevor Bayne Is Officially Back in NASCAR