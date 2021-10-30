Chevrolet Unveils 2022 Truck Series Body [LOOK]

The third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series manufacturer has provided a glimpse at the future. Chevrolet has unveiled the 2022 Silverado RST that will compete with Toyota and Ford vehicles during the upcoming season.

Team Chevy issued a press release ahead of the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway and provided new details about the race vehicle that teams such as GMS Racing and Young’s Motorsports will use during the 2022 season, starting with the opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

According to the press release, the new race truck features a new front bumper and grille, matching with those on every trim level of the production Silverado. These new details partner with a wide, planted stance to emphasize strength and stability.

Coming soon to a Victory Lane near you. Introducing the 2022 @NASCAR @CampingWorld Truck Series #Silverado RST. pic.twitter.com/wLC4BIUrj7 — Team Chevy (@TeamChevy) October 29, 2021

“The Silverado name means legendary performance both on and off the track, and the RST is the perfect example of that capability,” said Mark Sobczynski, Silverado Marketing manager, in a press release. “With significant enhancements like a redesigned interior with standard 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen, refreshed exterior and four different engine options, we’re excited for Chevy fans to experience the Silverado RST, regardless of whether they’re at the racetrack or their local dealership.”

The Chevrolet Silverado has accounted for 256 victories in the Truck Series. This number is more than any other manufacturer. Additionally, the Silverado has served as the ride for 10 manufacturer’s championships and a series-leading 14 drivers’ championships. GMS Racing’s Sheldon Creed is the most recent champion on this list.

Toyota Unveiled the 2022 Tundra TRD at Las Vegas

'@RutledgeWood takes a look at the new Tundra TRD Pro, the street version of the @ToyotaRacing truck you'll see in 2022. #HeyRut pic.twitter.com/Lph89O0KH7 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 24, 2021

Team Chevy is the third manufacturer to highlight the next era of Truck Series racing. Both Ford Performance and Toyota Racing Development previously showcased their next vehicles that will compete in 2022.

Toyota, the winner of the 2021 manufacturer’s championship, unveiled the new Tundra TRD on September 24 prior to a race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch took some laps around the 1.5-mile track in the new vehicle while Toyota Racing Development released some special videos on Twitter.

This announcement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway coincided with the September 19 reveal of the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro that will be available to consumers. The new Tundra features updated headlights and taillights that resemble the trucks found in showrooms across the United States.

Ford Performance Was the First To Unveil the 2022 Race Vehicle

The new Ford F-150 was actually the first updated race vehicle to see the light of day, and it spearheaded the announcement from NASCAR about the major changes. The sanctioning body issued a press release and explained that OEMs had the freedom to “implement their DNA” into the new body styles.

The press release continued and explained that the goal was to keep the parity on the race track. The Truck Series remains competitive week in and week out, and NASCAR wants to keep that trend for 2022. However, the other goal was to add more character to the competition.

One interesting aspect of the big reveal is that there is no mandatory switch to the new bodies. NASCAR noted that the current designs will remain eligible for competition in order to help teams manage costs but clarified that the sanctioning body would like to see all of the teams with the 2022 bodies next season.

