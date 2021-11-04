Niece Motorsports Adds Third Full-Time Driver

Niece Motorsports continues to make big moves ahead of the offseason. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series organization has added a third full-time driver for the 2022 season in Lawless Alan.

Niece Motorsports issued a press release on Thursday, November 4, confirming that Alan will make his full-time debut in 2022 while pursuing Rookie of the Year honors. He will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado, which featured multiple drivers during the 2021 season, including Alan. The California native controlled the vehicle for three of his eight Truck Series starts — Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to run for a championship with Niece Motorsports next year,” Alan said in a press release. “Niece Motorsports is an organization that regularly contends for wins, and I am looking forward to contributing to their winning tradition. I am very thankful to have the opportunity to work with Niece and I’m really looking forward to driving the No. 45, AUTOParkit™ 2022 Chevrolet Silverado RST.”

Alan Has Experience in a Variety of Racing Series

Alan took a slightly different path to the Truck Series that featured a wide variety of series, tracks, and vehicles. He captured the 2018 Track Championship at Irwindale Speedway in the NASCAR Whelen Late Model Series, he won Rookie of the Year honors in Trans Am’s TA2 Series in 2019, and he won the 2020 Silver State Road Course Winter Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alan has relative inexperience in the Truck Series with only eight starts, an average finish of 28.5, and a best finish of 18th at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will gain some more experience on Friday, November 5, when he gets back in the No. 45 at Phoenix Raceway (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

“This is another huge piece of the puzzle to fall into place for our organization next season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Lawless brings a lot to the table. He’s raced in a lot of different disciplines, and I think that will really pay huge dividends for him next year. Our team is already working hard to prepare for next season. We’ve got a ton of young talent on our roster next year with Lawless, Dean [Thompson] and Carson [Hocevar]. We’re looking forward to it and ready for the challenge.”

Alan Is the Third Driver To Sign a Full-Time Deal With Niece

NEWS: @DeanThompson51 joins Niece Motorsports full time in 2022 in the @NASCAR_Trucks pic.twitter.com/wsgX4uMgNq — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) November 2, 2021

The Truck Series organization has made multiple moves since mid-August in preparation for the upcoming season. Niece Motorsports started by signing rookie Carson Hocevar to a contract extension and ensuring his return in 2022 after a season in which he reached the playoffs and contended for Rookie of the Year.

The moves continued with another announcement on November 2. Niece Motorsports revealed that Dean Thompson will run a full-time schedule in 2022 while also competing for Rookie of the Year honors. Thompson will have support from Thompson Pipe Group (TPG), a privately held family business of engineers, contractors, and manufacturers based in Rialto, Calif.

Niece Motorsports did not initially provide any details about Thompson’s upcoming season and the number that will be on the doors of his Chevrolet Silverado RST. Hocevar will run the No. 42 again while Alan will take over the No. 45. The remaining options are the No. 40 currently occupied by Ryan Truex or the No. 44, which has featured multiple drivers in 2021. However, Niece Motorsports confirmed on November 3 that Thompson will be in the No. 44 for the season finale race at Phoenix.

