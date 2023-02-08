Kris Wright Secures Full-Time NASCAR Schedule

Kris Wright is ready for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. He has secured a full-time opportunity while reuniting with one of his former teams.

According to a press release, Wright will make his return to Young’s Motorsports. He will drive the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST while taking on the full Truck Series schedule. This move will be a reunion after Wright made 16 starts for the team during the 2021 season.

“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Kris [Wright] back to the team for the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season,” Tyler Young, team principal at Young’s Motorsports, said in the press release. “His contagious energy and positive attitude have certainly been missed.

“Without a doubt, the additional experience he has gained on the track over the past two seasons will certainly be an asset to our program as we look toward a competitive season. With hard work and perseverance, I know this can be a stellar season for Kris representing our flagship number and team in the Truck Series. Daytona is right around the corner!”

Young’s Motorsports also announced that Wright will have continued support from F.N.B. Corporation. The company has been a primary partner during the past three seasons, and it will continue this relationship.

Wright Split Time Between 2 Teams in 2022

The 2023 season features Wright’s return to full-time competition in one national series. This is a change from the 2022 season, which featured him suiting up for two different teams.

Wright started the year with Niece Motorsports. He was set to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for the full season, but he only made 17 starts before he and the team parted ways.

Wright closed out his 2022 schedule as the replacement driver for Brandonbilt Motorsports. He took over the No. 68 for Brandon Brown due to sponsorship issues, and he made nine total starts. Wright’s best performance was a 20th-place finish at Kansas Speedway.

Wright will now move forward with the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series schedule as his sole focus. He will work alongside teammate Spencer Boyd, who makes his return to the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Wright Will Continue Working With a Veteran Spotter

The reunion with Young’s Motorsports was actually revealed during the February 6 episode of the “Door, Bumper, Clear” podcast. Wright’s spotter confirmed that they would continue working together at Young’s Motorsports.

The spotter in question is TJ Majors, who spends the most time guiding Brad Keselowski at RFK Racing. Majors also spent the 2022 season spotting for Hailie Deegan in the Truck Series and both Brown and Wright in the Xfinity Series.

Majors will continue to join forces with Wright each week of the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. He will try to guide the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado to his first career top-10 finish in the series, starting with the trip to Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 17. Majors will also guide Josh Berry in the Xfinity Series.

“I am really excited to get back in the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Wright said. “Young’s Motorsports has supported me throughout my NASCAR career. I am excited to have their support once again, under the Young’s Motorsports banner. Let’s get the 2023 season underway.”