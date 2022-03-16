23XI Racing Debuting New Primary at Select Races

The two 23XI Racing Toyota Camrys will feature a new partner at select races in 2022. The NASCAR Cup Series team has joined forces with Embrace Home Loans.

According to a press release from 23XI Racing, the Rhode Island-based national mortgage company will make its first move into sports with the NASCAR sponsorship. Embrace will serve as the primary partner on both the No. 45 and No. 23 entries for multiple races. The company will also serve as an associate partner for the remainder of the season.

“We welcome Embrace Home Loans to their new home at 23XI Racing,” said Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing, in a press release. “As our team brand continues to grow, we welcome the opportunity to help Embrace grow their brand along with us. We share many of the same values – community, empowerment and achievement, and we look forward to a successful inaugural season together.”

The partnership follows up a new venture by Embrace Home Loans. The company also launched an affordable housing non-profit, Wider Path Home Foundation, with the mission of “overcoming the U.S. housing industry’s history of restricting access to safe, high quality and affordable housing for lower and middle-income families — especially in the African American, Native American, Latinx and Asian communities.”

23XI Racing did not reveal when the Embrace schemes would debut on the two stock cars. It will not be at Atlanta Motor Speedway as Bubba Wallace brings back McDonald’s while Kurt Busch brings back Monster Energy after debuting his MoneyLion scheme at Phoenix.

Wallace & Busch Will First Take on Atlanta Motor Speedway

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will provide a different challenge to Busch and Wallace. The two 23XI Racing drivers will take on the 28-degree banked turns while adjusting to the reconfigured venue.

Busch enters the weekend with 20-1 odds to win. He captured the second Atlanta race in 2021 for his fourth win at the Georgia track. He will now take on the new version of the track fresh off of his first top-five finish of the year.

Busch has some experience at the reconfigured track. He previously took part in a Goodyear tire test at the repaved track to kick off the month of January. Busch joined RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher and Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, as well as select drivers from both the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, while gaining some crucial knowledge about the surface.

Wallace Can Pursue His First Top-10 at Atlanta

Wallace, for comparison, will enter the weekend with 33-1 odds to win at Atlanta, putting him in a tie with Christopher Bell and Austin Dillon. The driver of the No. 23 has only made five starts at the 1.54-mile Georgia track in his career with a career-best finish of 14th in the summer 2021 race.

While Wallace has not cracked the top 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he has contended for wins at superspeedway races. He could have an opportunity to succeed during the first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which will feature a double-yellow line rule and the same horsepower and aero package as the one used at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

