Celtics Have Logical Trade Candidate in Former Player

The Boston Celtics have struggled over the past six weeks. Since the beginning of December, Joe Mazzulla’s team has been 12-8 and has looked fragile when attempting to protect the rim. However, the Celtics still have an open roster spot and could potentially trade Jaden Springer as the front office searches for upgrades.

According to Brian Robb of Masslive, former Celtics wing Javonte Green could be a logical target. Green is 31 years old and athletically gifted. He is currently playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, having appeared in 35 games this season, 13 of them as a starter. Robb noted how Springer would likely be the player heading in the opposite direction as part of a potential deal.

“One area worth monitoring is the backcourt and wing position off the bench,” Robb wrote. “Sam Hauser (nine minutes) has taken a step back from last season amid back issues. Payton Pritchard has fallen back to earth. Jordan Walsh has shown flashes defensively but still isn’t hitting open 3s (25 percent from deep). Baylor Scheierman isn’t ready to contribute just yet. Jaden Springer has been buried all year.”

Robb continued.

“Outside of some surprise contributions from two-way forward Drew Peterson earlier this year, the cupboard has been pretty bare on that front. Those realities made a guy like Pelicans guard Javonte Green look like an intriguing fit for Boston on Sunday night. Boston traded him away in February 2021 in a trade deadline salary dump to get under the luxury tax.”

Green is a known commodity to the Celtics. He has pre-existing relationships with some of the players on the roster. And he would provide legitimate depth off the bench.

Green Would Likely Be A Rental For Celtics

Green is on a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Pelicans, earning $2 million for the season. He will re-enter unrestricted free agency in the summer, making him a potential flight risk for Boston. Therefore, Stevens and Joe Mazzulla must decide whether they envision a long-term future for Springer on the current roster.

Still, Green would undoubtedly add depth and much-needed athleticism to the rotation. However, his ability to walk for nothing in the summer could make his potential addition far less palatable for a Celtics team that is building a foundation of continuity.

It’s also worth noting that Boston does also have an open roster spot, so they could look to upgrade their wing depth without parting with Springer. Although, any new additions would increase the team’s luxury tax bill for the remainder of the season.

Celtics Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Lonnie Walker

Another wing the Celtics could turn to in their search for roster depth is Lonnie Walker IV. The veteran scorer spent the summer with the franchise on an Exhibit 10 contract, which allowed him to attend Boston’s training camp and participate in their pre-season. Unfortunately, Walker didn’t do enough to secure a deal for the upcoming season.

As such, Walker headed overseas to join Zalgiris Kaunas, where he has struggled to shine. Still, there is a caveat in Walker’s contract that would allow him to return to the NBA if a team paid $450,000 before a pre-determined deadline of Feb. 18. According to a Dec. 29 report from Marc Stein, Boston is among six teams keeping tabs on Walker’s development and availability.

“Lonnie Walker IV is drawing NBA interest and can be bought out of his Žalgiris contract in the EuroLeague by any NBA team until Feb. 18,” Stein reported on X. “Potential suitors said to include Sixers, Wolves, Heat, Nuggets and Celtics. Walker went to camp with Boston.”

Given the Celtics’ current cap situation and the fact Walker didn’t make the roster earlier in the season, it seems unlikely the franchise would make a move to bring him into the roster for the second half of their basketball year.