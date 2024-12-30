Insider Names Celtics Among Five Teams Pursuing Scoring Wing

The Boston Celtics have lost four of their last six games. Joe Mazzulla’s team has struggled with injury to begin the season and has rarely had last season’s championship-winning rotation at full strength.

As such, Brad Stevens is expected to kick the tires on some potential additions to the Celtics bench. They currently have an open roster spot, and Jaden Springer is on an expiring contract. According to Marc Stein, Boston has emerged as one of five teams to hold interest in bringing Lonnie Walker IV back to the NBA.

“Lonnie Walker IV is drawing NBA interest and can be bought out of his Žalgiris contract in the EuroLeague by any NBA team until Feb. 18,” Stein reported on X. “Potential suitors said to include Sixers, Wolves, Heat, Nuggets and Celtics. Walker went to camp with Boston.”

The score-first guard has spent the past few months playing overseas. He signed with Zalgiris Kaunas after failing to make the Celtics roster despite being with the team on an Exhibit 10 contract during preseason and training camp. Walker’s deal with Zalgiris includes a $450,000 buyout option, which would allow him to return to the NBA before Feb. 18.

Walker played in 58 games last season for the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range.

Walker Could Boost the Celtics

Sam Hauser has been dealing with a lower back issue this season. He’s already sat out seven games and has been struggling to make his usual impact on the perimeter. Therefore, the Celtics are looking rather thin in terms of wing depth off the bench.

Walker, 26, has spent 32% of his career minutes playing as a small forward. He could comfortably slot into Boston’s rotation as a forward and provide multi-level scoring. Sure, the spacing would change, and Boston would need to find ways to put the ball in his hands, but in terms of scoring and on-ball creation, Walker would be a strong addition.

However, after passing on adding Walker during the summer, Stevens may face an uphill battle in convincing him to sign with the franchise for the stretch run. After all, if he couldn’t earn minutes a few months ago, chances are he would struggle to earn them during the playoffs.

Dwyane Wade Praises Jayson Tatum

While the Celtics are currently working their way through a bad patch, Jayson Tatum has been playing some exceptional basketball. The three-time All-NBA First Team selection has been borderline unstoppable on the offensive end this season.

Tatum is currently averaging 28.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He shoots 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range. During a recent discussion on his Evolution podcast, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade praised Tatum’s production this season, citing his struggles during the summer as the catalyst.

“I think the best thing to happen to Boston was after winning the championship that everything that happened to Jayson Tatum,” Wade said. “It wasn’t a good thing for him personally and individually. But for them coming back into this season, the chip on his shoulder and his teammates’ shoulder is there. …I love Boston because of that.”

Wade continued.

“And also because of the level that he’s at. Jaylen Brown is gonna stay at the level that he’s at. Even though these guys have found a way to stay together, they’re still competitive. He’s got Finals MVP. I want one! Like, I love you, bro, but I don’t want you to get all of ’em. I’m going for the next one.”

Play

Despite Tatum’s MVP-level production, the Celtics still need their bench players to remain healthy and produce at a high level. If Hauser continues to struggle, then adding another wing to ease the pressure on his shoulders makes sense.

Whether Boston genuinely sees Walker as the missing piece will remain to be seen. After all, Oshae Brissett is still a free agent.