DeMar DeRozan Takes Action Amid Bulls-Kings Trade Rumors: Report

The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings have engaged in talks about a potential sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan.

Despite interest from all parties in working out a deal, the Bulls’ desire to avoid taking back salary has led to the need for a third team. DeRozan can sign with one of several teams for the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but he is seeking a greater payday.

Taking matters into his own hands, DeRozan is meeting with the Kings on Saturday, July 6.

“Sources: DeMar DeRozan is traveling to meet with the Kings in Sacramento this weekend,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on X on July 6. “The Kings are in serious pursuit of the six-time All-Star, who has begun one-on-one conversations with various team personnel.”

Sources: DeMar DeRozan is traveling to meet with the Kings in Sacramento this weekend. The Kings are in serious pursuit of the six-time All-Star, who has begun one-on-one conversations with various team personnel. pic.twitter.com/a6hroFmcxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2024

DeRozan is coming off a three-year, $81.9 million contract. The Bulls and Kings have held talks, though the former is said to be reluctant to take back salary in a potential sign-and-trade.

The Kings can offer DeRozan the full $12.8 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Bulls Still Willing to Help DeMar DeRozan Land With Kings in Sign-&-Trade

If DeRozan wants more than that, as Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes has reported on the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast on July 2, he will need a sign-and-trade. A sign-and-trade would have to include a three-year contract for DeRozan.

He previously rejected the Bulls’ offer for a multi-year contract for as much as $40 million annually, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson in April.

DeRozan has grown disenchanted with the Bulls amid their offseason decisions.

Communications between the two sides was nonexistent as the Bulls worked through trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey – a key turning point for DeRozan, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley on July 1 – extended Patrick Williams, and look to trade Zach LaVine.

“Bulls remain open to sign-and-trade of DeMar DeRozan, who is moving on after expecting to return throughout last season,” Johnson posted on X on July 6.

There could be a solution on the horizon if the Bulls can act before DeRozan acquiesces.

3rd Team Emerging in Potential Bulls-Kings Sign-&-Trade: Report

“Sacramento continues its pursuit of DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade and San Antonio has emerged as a potential third-team facilitator, league sources say,” The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reported on X on July 6. “The Kings have chased DeRozan this week and Chicago is willing to facilitate a sign-and-trade but insists on a third team in the deal to take in salary.”

DeRozan spent three years of his career with the Spurs form 2019 through 2022.

He spoke highly of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, though he also noted he felt “irrelevant” during his tenure since they were not winning. It was a sign-and-trade that brought DeRozan to the Bulls where he looks to part after another frustrating end to a season.

It would be a bit of a full circle moment.

“An interesting wrinkle if the Spurs do help a sign-and-trade delivering DeMar DeRozan out of Chicago: San Antonio wanted to bring Lauri Markkanen back from the Bulls in the sign-and-trade that landed DeRozan in Chicago in the first place,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported on X on July 6.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe linked the Spurs to Markkanen on July 5. Any assets they acquire for helping the Bulls and Kings could be re-routed to the Utah Jazz in an offer for Markkanen.