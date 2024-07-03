Draymond Green Explains Why Paul George Did Not Join Warriors

Draymond Green was none too happy about the Golden State Warriors failing to add Paul George. On his podcast, he explained why he was mad at the Los Angeles Clippers for not trading George to Golden State.

“(I’m) a little salty about that because, as you all know, Paul George was gonna come to the Warriors. We wanted Paul George to come to the Warriors,” he said on “The Draymond Green Show.” “For us to take Paul George, it would have taken a sign-and-trade, and the Clippers didn’t really want to play ball. Didn’t really want to help him get to where he wanted to go, and so in turn they get nothing back.”

Once George opted out of his contract, the Warriors lost their chance to add him. The Warriors did not have the cap space to add him in free agency. Because he opted out instead, that paved the way for George to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Had the Clippers agreed, Paul George would have been their most high-profile addition since Kevin Durant.

Why Paul George Trade Negotiations Broke Down

After George signed with the Sixers, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne explained how it all went wrong for the Warriors.

She detailed that both the Warriors and George had mutual interest in joining forces.

“The franchise engaged in a spirited effort to trade for George ahead of Saturday’s deadline for him to pick up or turn down his $48 million player option for next season. While the talks were ongoing, sources said George entertained the notion of joining Curry and the Warriors, so the Clippers had a chance to get some value in return for him,” Shelburne wrote in a July 3 story.

Shelburne then explained which player, in particular, was the dealbreaker.

“The Warriors offered multiple combinations of expiring contracts, young players and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick, sources said. The Clippers countered by asking for prized youngster Jonathan Kuminga, sources said. The Warriors resisted because Kuminga is so important to their own future, sources said, but also because they worried George wouldn’t be as interested in joining them if they gave up too much to get him.”

Shelburne revealed another factor got in the way of a possible deal.

“Sources said LA held firm on not taking back contracts that would land it over the second apron unless there were compelling reasons to do so.”

Warriors ‘Aggressors’ for Lauri Markkanen

After they failed to pursue George, the Warriors have turned their eyes to another star. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Warriors are among the teams pursuing Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

“I was told the Warriors are the aggressors. San Antonio Spurs, they’re in on it as well. I’m told, on a serious nature, it’s those two teams: Spurs, Warriors. But I’m told the Warriors, more importantly, are really pursuing, really trying to see what they can do to try and make it happen.”

Evidently, the Warriors are making one last push for another title while they still can with Green Stephen Curry. Because Markkanen has an inexpensive contract, they can acquire him without worrying about tax aprons.