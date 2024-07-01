All-Defensive Center Named Lakers ‘Top’ Trade Target to Pair With Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason could see them go in multiple directions as they look to better their roster. LeBron James opted out of his player option, making him a free agent. To entice James to re-sign, the Lakers will have to make moves that show they’re willing to win a championship.

Doric Sam of Bleacher Report listed center options in trades and free agency after Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards. Sam included an intriguing trade option in Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

“The 36-year-old has not shown any signs of slowing down. He started 79 games this past season and averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks,” Sam wrote on June 30. “He is a two-time All-Defensive selection, earning first-team honors in 2023 and a second-team nod in 2020.

“Lopez, who played for the Lakers in 2017-18, is capable of stretching the floor, shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range last season. He should have no problems providing space for Davis and LeBron James on offense while creating a dangerous defensive tandem with Davis.”

James Willing to Take Pay Cut if Lakers Can Improve Roster

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James is willing to take a pay cut if it means the Lakers could land an “impact player.”

“Paul said James would be willing to work with the Lakers on signing a deal below the maximum three-year, $162 million he is eligible for to open up the full $12.9 million midlevel exception,” McMenamin wrote on June 29.

McMenamin added that the Valanciunas was a player he would take a pay cut for, among others.

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.

With Valanciunas off the board, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Lakers are interested in trading for Lopez.

“Context on LeBron James’ potential pay-cut: His exact next deal with the Lakers seems dependent on what talent Los Angeles can add over coming days. In addition to Klay Thompson, sources told @YahooSports the Lakers have an eye on trading for Brook Lopez,” Fischer tweeted on June 30.

While Lopez isn’t a free agent and is on the final season of his two-year, $48 million deal, the Lakers would still benefit from James taking a pay cut as they’d have more flexibility on the money that comes in via trades.

How Lopez Would Help the Lakers

Lopez, a two-time All-Defensive selection, and NBA champion, would be an intriguing fit next to Anthony Davis.

Davis has transtioned into the center role for the Los Angeles Lakers, but has been used as a power forward for much of his career. A move for Lopez would allow him to play power forward and also form an elite shot blocker duo.

The Lakers took the fewest 3-point shots in the NBA last season and Lopez, one of the top 3-point shooting centers, would help with that issue, too. Lopez shot 36.6% from 3-point range on 5.1 attempts per game last season.