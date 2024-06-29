LeBron James ‘Hopeful’ Lakers Can Add 5-time NBA All-Star: Report

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is willing to take a paycut if it would help them make a significant upgrade.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, James is “hopeful” they could land five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, a Los Angeles native.

“As we’ve been reporting for 24-plus hours: Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors looks increasingly imminent … with LeBron James hopeful, per league sources today, that the Lakers can mount a bid to challenge Dallas,” Stein tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on June 29, shortly after news leaked out that the Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose Thompson.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that James opted out of his $51.4 million player option to give the Lakers the flexibility to add an impact player.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul told ESPN, as McMenamin tweeted on X.

If James signs a deal $16 million less below the maximum three-year, $162 million he is eligible for would open up the full $12.9 million midlevel exception for the Lakers.

The Mavericks have opened up their full midlevel exception after dumping Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s remaining $16.1 million salary into the Detroit Pistons‘ salary cap for Quentin Grimes, who is still on his rookie deal.

Klay Thompson Felt Disrespected

According to Stein, Thompson felt disrespected as the Warriors only offered him half of what Draymond Green received.

“Thompson was offered a two-year extension in the $50 million range by the Warriors before last season but passed on that pitch and is said to have come away from the offer feeling disrespected mere months after Green was re-signed to a four-year, $100 million pact,” Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter on June 29.

With no offer and zero communication with the Warriors, Thompson is determined to find a new home, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

“Thompson and the Warriors have had close to no communication since the negotiating period opened for incumbent free agents nearly two weeks ago and no offer has been made, team and league sources said. The Warriors, after other business, have wanted to circle back and negotiate with Thompson. But he isn’t expected to be there waiting as a willing secondary priority in their summer plan, with his side feeling that the Warriors’ interest in a reunion has been disingenuous,” Charania and Slater wrote.

The 34-year-old Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 13 seasons with the Warriors, winning four championships as Stephen Curry‘s running mate.

It will be a full-circle moment for the Thompsons if Klay opts to sign with the Lakers. His father Mychal Thompson won two championships with the Lakers in the late 1980s.

LeBron James Will Seek Max Deal if No Impact Player Signs

James, who will turn 40 next season, is only giving the Lakers until next week to add a significant upgrade.

“If LA cannot find an impact player to sign for the full MLE that would be created by James taking a paycut, James will seek the max,” McMenamin said. “There can only be so much patience on James’ part: Team USA camp begins a week from today in Las Vegas and he needs a deal before taking the court.”

James along with Curry will lead Team USA’s bid in the Paris Olympics in August. On the other hand, Thompson is training with the national team of Bahamas, where his father was born. But it is unlikely he will get a clearance from FIBA in time for the Olympics qualifier this summer.

Klay Thompson already won gold in both Olympics and FIBA World Cup with Team USA.