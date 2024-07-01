Top Center Spurns Lakers for $30 Million Deal With Wizards

Another target fell off the free agency big board for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, as Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards.

Valanciunas was mentioned among the players the Lakers could target if LeBron James agreed to take a pay cut.

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis — such as Jonas Valanciunas,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported.

Instead, Valanciunas took his talents to Washington on a three-year, $30 million deal. The news on Valanciunas was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0XnEyWotOw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-11 big man shot 55.9% from the field and can also hit the occasional 3-pointer.

Valanciunas would have been a veteran presence to place next to Anthony Davis. He’s started 827 games with the Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.

Lakers Target James Harden Stays Put With Clippers

The Lakers lost another target early in free agency when Harden decided to stay put with the Clippers. The former MVP inked a two-year, $70-million deal to return to the Clippers. With Paul George set to depart in free agency, Harden will become more integral for the Clippers.

“We think James has been terrific for us when we obtained him five games into the season,” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said on June 27. “He’s been great in terms of even the offseason, coming in, working out, coming in two-a-days, getting extra work in.”

Harden appeared to be a long shot for the Lakers. The team aimed to sign Harden with the full mid-level exception, worth 12.4 million.

Harden is no longer the elite scoring threat he was in his prime. However, the 34-year-old guard can distribute and hit from deep. Harden averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists last season while shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Lakers in Mix for Free Agent Sniper Klay Thompson

It hasn’t been all bad news for the Lakers at the start of free agency. Veteran guard Klay Thompson has the Lakers on his radar as a potential destination and is set to meet with the team before deciding.

The Lakers are among four finalists for Thompson’s services. The four-time NBA champion will also meet with the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks, per Wojnarowski. Thompson may be willing to take less to join the Lakers, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“It’s shaping to be a fascinating mid-level market, especially with word circulating among league personnel that Thompson could be willing to take that amount in order to join the Lakers or Clippers,” Fischer reported on Sunday, June 30. “That would be a steep drop from the two-year, roughly $50 million offer Thompson declined at the start of this past season.”

One move the Lakers locked in was the re-signing of young guard Max Christie. He signed a four-year, $32 million deal to remain in LA.