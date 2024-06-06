Lakers Urged to Sign Veteran 12-Time All-Star to ‘Sleeper Contract’

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to get creative as they look to win another championship with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Whether it’s a third star or elite-level role players, the Lakers have assets to get deals done. In more of a marginal move, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed three “sleeper contracts’ for the Lakers to pursue, including Chris Paul.

“Chris Paul isn’t technically a part of this free-agent class yet, but that could be a matter of semantics,” Buckley wrote on June 6. “The Warriors have between now and June 28 to decide whether they want to guarantee his $30 million salary for next season. With a pricey payroll and other needs to address, it’s tough to see Golden State committing that kind of coin to an aging backup.

“Should Paul reach the open market, the Lakers would likely be prominently placed on his preferred list of landing spots. His family resides in L.A., he shares a close bond with LeBron James and maybe he even feels a sense of unfinished business from the time he was traded to the Lakers only for the league to veto the deal.”

‘Easiest of the Warriors Hard Decisions Seems to Be Waiving Chris Paul’

Similar to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors have tough decisions to make in the offseason.

Paul’s $30 million contract could be a trade asset in a bigger deal. However, it could also be a contract the Warriors waive.

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote on June 3 that the Warriors’ “easiest” decision will be waiving Paul.

“The easiest of the Warriors hard decisions seems to be waiving Chris Paul,” Smith wrote. “Paul has a $30 million contract for next season. If Golden State was still competing for titles, the prudent strategy would be to guarantee Paul’s deal and to use that $30 million as salary-matching in a trade.

“Given that the Warriors are resetting, it’s best to waive Paul to begin cutting salary.”

That’s the scenario the Lakers would need to happen for them to sign Paul on a “sleeper contract” as Buckley wrote.

How Paul Would Help the Los Angeles Lakers

While Paul, a 12-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, he could still be of service. If the Los Angeles Lakers could sign him to a cheap deal, it would be a great decision.

Paul has put together one of the best careers in NBA history, currently ranking with the third most assists ever.

Even if he ran the bench unit for the Lakers, he’s still someone who can facilitate and make plays for others. He’s two years removed from making an All-NBA team, which was the 11th selection of his career.

With the Golden State Warriors, he averaged career lows in points, and assists, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game.

He’d likely play a similar role with the Lakers at this point in his career, but he’s also proven that he could be used in multiple lineups, giving the Lakers flexibility.

At the very least, the Lakers would add another proven veteran who could help some of their younger talent.