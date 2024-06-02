Lakers ‘Obvious Choice’ as Landing Spot for $30 Million Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are potentially in the market for a new point guard with the future of D’Angelo Russell up in the air, and they will have a couple of quality options on value contracts if Russell opts out of his contract and/or the Lakers choose to trade him.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report on Friday, May 31, noted current Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul as a likely option, assuming he hits the market this summer. The Dubs can wipe $30 million off the books by releasing the backup point guard, which is a probable outcome considering they’re over the tax and have Stephen Curry starting in front of him.

Assuming he’s cut, Paul could re-sign with the Warriors at the minimum, but he may move on. The Lakers and [Los Angeles] Clippers are the obvious choices, as Paul’s family still resides in Los Angeles. The chance to play with [LeBron] James and the Lakers may trump the Clippers, though Paul is undoubtedly familiar with the other L.A. team from his prior stint. He could consider the [Phoenix] Suns, who have a hole at point guard. The [San Antonio] Spurs could offer Paul a larger salary to run the pick-and-roll with [Victor] Wembanyama, but the L.A. teams probably make more sense unless San Antonio offers enough.