Insider Suggests LeBron James Is Pushing Lakers To Make 2 Major Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers have some major decisions to make this offseason and LeBron James is looming large over the franchise. He can technically be a free agent if he declines his player option.

Opting out doesn’t mean he’d leave Los Angeles, but it does put pressure on the team to nail the offseason. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, there are two specific moves that James might be pressuring the Lakers to make.

“LeBron James is trying to get the Los Angeles Lakers to draft Bronny James with a second-round pick,” Smith said on the May 13 episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” “He’d also like for JJ Redick to be his next head coach. … Now, that doesn’t mean the Lakers want JJ Redick, it doesn’t mean they don’t. … But it’s all over the news about him being a candidate for the Lakers job.”

Redick appears to be the frontrunner to get the Lakers head coaching job, but it’s less clear where Bronny James will end up. Los Angeles won’t likely use a first-round pick on the young guard but could consider using their second-round pick to add him in an effort to keep LeBron James happy.

LeBron James Not Involved in Coaching Search

There’s been a lot of speculation that the Lakers only want to hire Redick due to James. However, that may not be the case. According to James’ agent Rich Paul, he has no involvement with the Lakers’ coaching search right now.

“LeBron is not involved,” Paul told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes in a May 24 interview. “That’s accurate. I think it’s hard for people to not want a narrative per se. There’s a lot of false narratives out there. There’s a lot of narratives that they feel like we drive, which I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t pay attention to that anymore. I think the people that know if I have something to say, I’ll say it directly.”

The Lakers will likely consult James as they conduct the coaching search but it appears that he’s not going to dictate anything the team decides to do. James likely only has a year or two left in the NBA so Los Angeles should be focused on finding a long-term fit.

Rich Paul Discusses Bronny James

For a while, James had stated that he was hoping to play on a team with his son at the NBA level. That appears to be less of a goal for the family now as just being able to both be in the NBA at the same time is enough.

Paul reiterated that the focus is getting Bronny James into the NBA and teaming the father and son up is less of a priority.

“Well, LeBron said he wanted to play with his son,” Paul told Haynes. “Bronny can’t do anything about that. And that’s nothing we should push back on. If he wants to play with his son, that’s that. But again, I have a job to do representing Bronny and LeBron.

“LeBron’s season’s over. I’m focused on Bronny and the rest of our draft class. If it aligns where he can play with his dad, great. Am I necessarily focused on that? No, not at all. I’m focused on a team-plan investment and a seriousness as it pertains to fit and opportunity.”