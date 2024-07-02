Lakers Urged to Trade for $94 Million Elite 3-and-D Wing From Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a quiet start to free agency. However, there are still many options out there for them on the free agency and trade market.

Exploring ways to “fix the Lakers,” Isaac Gutierrez of Bleacher Report urged them to trade for Brooklyn Nets wing Cam Johnson.

“If the Nets want to bet against the Lakers and get those super late first-round picks, you can bring in Cam Johnson and maybe Dorian Finney Smith if you’re willing to give up both first round picks and the salary filler,” Gutierrez said on July 1.

Gutierrez suggested the move for Johnson due to the Lakers’ lack of a defensive wing.

“The Lakers have no talent on the wings right now. Taurean Prince was made to play like 35 minutes a game last year, running him into the ground. You replace those minutes, put Taurean Prince to the bench, put Cam Johnson in that lineup, and have a real spacer out there with real size, that is absolutely perfect and exactly who they need,” Gutierrez said.

Lakers Have Reported Interest in Johnson

Johnson is on a Brooklyn Nets team that recently traded Mikal Bridges for a massive draft haul to the New York Knicks. They also got their 2025 and 2026 draft picks back from the Houston Rockets, allowing them to tank next season.

With their decision to move Bridges, the Nets look to be open to moving other pieces for more draft capital. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Lakers have an interest in landing him.

“The Lakers are among the teams expected to be interested in Johnson from Brooklyn,” Moore wrote on June 27.

Johnson’s Potential Asking Price

Johnson, who has three years left on his four-year, $94.5 million contract, is a career 39.2% 3-point shooter on 5.7 attempts per game.

During the 2023-24 season, he shot 39.1% from 3-point range on 6.1 attempts. Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and was again a high-level defensive player.

His value around the league is high due to his ability to space the floor and defend at the level he does. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported that an NBA executive said he could see Johnson get traded for two first-round picks.

“I can’t see them getting two first-rounders for (Johnson),” the NBA executive said on June 26. “I can see them asking for two first rounders, but not getting them. He is a good player, he is a stretch-4 and those are hard to find. Not real big (6-foot-8) but he is a good defender, can switch a lot, and really, a good third option who can stretch the floor for you.

“That is the ideal role player for a lot of teams. There is gonna be a market for him.”

The Los Angeles Lakers do have a need for Johnson and have the two first-round picks to trade for him if that’s what it’s going to take. With a lack of wing defenders and attempting the fewest 3-point shots per game in the NBA last season, the fit is clear.

Johnson was a member of the Phoenix Suns team that made the finals in 2021, another added bonus as the Lakers look to compete for a ring.