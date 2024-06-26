Lakers Trade Proposal Adds ‘Ideal’ $94 Million Stretch-4 From Nets

The Knicks and Nets pulled off a shocker of a trade on Tuesday night, as Brooklyn sent Mikal Bridges off to Manhattan and reaped a massive haul of five first-round picks that will kick off a new rebuilding project after five years of abject disappointment for the Nets. Around the league, though, the feeling is that the Nets are not finished, and one of their other prized forwards—Cameron Johnson—could also soon be on the move. The Lakers should take note.

Johnson is not the big-time star name many in L.A. seem to want to join the purple-and-gold, but he is exactly the kind of player the Lakers actually need. He is a multifaceted forward who can shoot, and as the Lakers weigh what kind of team they’ll bring to the floor next year, that is the skillset they badly need.

The Nets, of course, want to gather up as many first-round picks as possible, and the question for the Lakers is whether they’d be able to satisfy Brooklyn’s desire to acquire assets in a trade for Johnson. The Lakers can trade the No. 17 pick in Wednesday’s draft, and also have the ability, under NBA rules, to trade away their 2029 and 2031 first-rounders—but have no other draft chips on offer for trades.

Lakers Could Offer Vets, 2031 Pick

With that in mind, the Lakers could offer the Nets a pair of veterans who did not play much last year, but who could rebuild significant value if they get back on the floor next season—point guard Gabe Vincent and big man Jarred Vanderbilt. Add the Lakers’ 2031 pick, and that would be a starting point for a Johnson deal with the Nets.

It is doubtful that other teams will offer multiple picks for Johnson, who struggled at times last year and has not been able to stay healthy. Johnson has played just 100 games in the last two seasons. But there will be suitors for him in the coming days, as teams like Chicago and Houston look for forwards who can shoot. If the Nets need a young player in the package, the Lakers could give up last year’s first-rounder, point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Increasingly, the Lakers seem more likely to pursue a role player this offseason than a major star, as they hope to keep their draft picks in place.

“I can’t see them getting two first-rounders for (Johnson),” one NBA executive told Heavy Sports. “I can see them asking for two first rounders, but not getting them. He is a good player, he is a stretch-4 and those are hard to find. Not real big (6-foot-8) but he is a good defender, can switch a lot, and really, a good third option who can stretch the floor for you.

“That is the ideal role player for a lot of teams. There is gonna be a market for him.”

Cam Johnson Struggled in 2023-24

The big number that should interest the Lakers when it comes to Johnson is 39.2—that is his career shooting percentage from the 3-point line. He was at 39.1% this year and peaked at 42.5% from the arc in his third season, when he was playing for the Suns.

Phoenix gave Johnson a four-year, $94.5 million extension after that season, and while he has played up to the deal when healthy, he has not been healthy enough during his NBA tenure. He was dealt to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant trade two years ago.

Johnson averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for Brooklyn last year, and was moved to the bench in the second half of the season.

The Lakers come into the new regime of coach JJ Redick with an eye on finding more versatile players who can switch easily on defense and stretch the floor on offense. Johnson is exactly that. L.A. made just 11.8 3-pointers per game in 2023-24, which ranked 24th in the NBA. Redick wants them to get a lot better at that.

A stretch-4 with Johnson’s background as a shooter would help.