Proposed Trade Sends Cavaliers $95 Million Wing for Darius Garland

The Cleveland Cavaliers must consider whether Darius Garland is worth keeping around, knowing their current team makeup. Making the playoffs is all well and good, but at some point, there needs to be progress.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton proposed the following trade between the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets that he believes would give the Cavaliers a core that fits better around Donovan Mitchell.

Cavaliers receive: Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, 2025 first-round pick (via lesser of Brooklyn/Houston swap or Phoenix), 2029 first-round pick (via lesser of Dallas/Phoenix)

Nets receive: Garland, Georges Niang

Pelton explained why the Cavaliers would benefit from a bigger lineup.

“Cleveland needs to put more shooting and defense around Mitchell and big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Enter Johnson, a 39% career 3-point shooter who would also give the Cavaliers more size on the perimeter in their starting five.

“Instead of starting the 6-1 Garland with 6-3 Mitchell and 6-5 Max Strus, Mitchell would become Cleveland’s smallest starter with the 6-8 Johnson better equipped to defend bigger wings than Strus.”

He also explained why this trade would interest the Cavaliers from a financial standpoint.

“Johnson is signed to a favorable contract that pays him an average of less than $22 million over the next three seasons, while Garland’s contract ramps up to $45 million by 2027-28. Swapping Niang, who fell to the fringes of the Cavaliers’ playoff rotation, for Schroder as a backup point guard in the final season of his contract also saves enough that Cleveland could gain access to their non-taxpayer midlevel exception.”

Johnson will enter the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract.

Cavaliers Not Likely to Trade Darius Garland: Report

Though Garland’s name has come up in the rumor mill, there appears to be no indication that the Cavaliers will trade him. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Cavaliers have told teams that he’s not available.

“Cleveland has continued to tell teams they’re not trying to move Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, league sources told HoopsHype.”

More than that, Chris Fedor told Scotto that the Cavaliers don’t plan to trade any of their best players.

“The front office likes this roster and believes in the core four of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen, and they don’t feel like they need to break up those guys.”

The Cavaliers have had their most success as a team in the last two seasons since LeBron James’ second departure. Injuries to Mitchell and Allen arguably derailed their latest playoff run, so the Cavaliers are within their rights to run it back.

Cavaliers Urged to Consider Darius Garland Trade

Though Garland may not be available, ESPN’s Chris Herring explained why the Cavaliers should consider trading him.

“Suggestions to break up the talented backcourt, with Mitchell and Darius Garland, and/or the skilled frontcourt, with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, have only grown louder — particularly after Cleveland went on a midseason hot streak, growing more willing and efficient from deep — when Garland and Mobley were both out of the lineup with injuries.

“Truth be told, the team should explore deals and potentially make them involving Garland and Allen in an effort to gain more depth and spacing.”

The Cavaliers have proven that they’re good with their current core but not great. They might pull the trigger on a deal if they get a fitting return.