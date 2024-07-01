Knicks Explored Trading for 9-Time All-Star Before Mikal Bridges: Insider

Before the New York Knicks made an all-in trade for Mikal Bridges, they explored the possibility of making a run at a bigger but older 3-and-D star.

“League sources say that the New York Knicks considered a trade run for [Paul] George before deciding Tuesday to take a long-awaited big swing with its stash of prized draft capital by coming to terms with Brooklyn on a blockbuster deal that will bring Mikal Bridges to Madison Square Garden for five future first-round picks and an additional first-round pick swap,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter on June 30.

George would also have been an ideal fit with the Knicks’ current roster, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

“George would be the ideal fit with the Knicks: A rangy wing who drains 3-pointers, runs pick-and-rolls, doesn’t stop moving off the ball and could combine with OG Anunoby to create the best defensive perimeter combination in the league. He plays with no ego and has no issue taking a back seat to costars, whether they’re Kawhi Leonard or Russell Westbrook. And, oh, he’s a client of CAA, the same agency Rose ran before coming to the Knicks four years ago,” Katz wrote on June 14.

But ultimately, the Knicks decided Bridges’ chemistry with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, plus his cheaper contract and high upside was the better fit.

It is unknown what it would have taken to acquire George from the Clippers.

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported on June 30 that the Clippers rejected any of the Warriors’ trade offers which had “some combination (but definitely not all) of [Andrew] Wiggins,[Chris Paul], Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody plus one future first-round pick.”

Mikal Bridges Likely to Expand

The Bridges trade has yet to be officially announced because the Knicks still need to add money to that trade so they can avoid being hard-capped at the first apron, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

One name that came up was the Knicks’ backup point guard Miles McBride.

McBride’s three-year, $13 million extension was deemed the “best contract” in the NBA by his teammate Hart on the the May 31 episode of the “Roommates Show” he co-hosted with Brunson.

In a separate report by Katz, McBride was discussed as the potential additional salary to make the math work, but “they have since shied away from that scenario.”

Begley heard similar sentiment.

“The Knicks have virtually no interest in trading Miles McBride as part of the Mikal Bridges acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote.

Miles McBride Undergoes Toe Surgery

The Knicks announced on June 27 that McBride underwent a procedure on his right pinky toe.

The incoming fourth-year guard is expected to be ready by training camp.

McBride is coming off his breakout season in the NBA after the Knicks traded Immanuel Quickley as part of the OG Anunoby deal with Toronto in December.

Since the departure of Quickley, McBride assumed the backup point guard duties and averaged a career-high 10.7 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the 3-point range.