Lakers Linked to $215 Million Star Amid Stellar Preseason Play: Report

Chicago Bulls‘ rejuvenated star Zach LaVine is once again linked to the Los Angeles Lakers amid his stellar preseason play.

Trade talks between the Bulls and the Lakers for LaVine are likely to resume again, Clutchpoint’s Anthony Irwin reported on Thursday, October 17.

“One name league sources say to keep an eye on is Zach LaVine, who has played well in preseason in his return from foot surgery,” Irwin wrote.

“Chicago and the Lakers held trade talks last season and briefly over the summer, and sources say those talks will almost assuredly pick up back this year with LaVine looking healthy again.”

LaVine appears to have fully recovered from his right foot surgery in February.

In three preseason games so far, LaVine is averaging 18.0 points on 55/60/100 shooting split in 23.9 minutes. He’s also producing 3.3 assists against 1.3 turnovers, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. More importantly, the Bulls have outscored their opponents by six points per 100 possessions when LaVine is on the court.

While it’s just preseason games, it has been encouraging to see LaVine getting closer back to his All-Star form after injuries limited him to just 25 games last season.

Lakers front office led by general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka might have to act fast before LaVine’s value improves if his stellar play continues.

The two-time NBA All-Star guard has three years and $138 million remaining in his five-year $215 million contract with a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Lakers’ Potential Zach LaVine Trade Package

Since the Lakers are over the first apron, they cannot take back more salary in a trade than it sends out.

To get to LaVine’s $43 million salary for this season, it would cost the Lakers three of their rotation players — D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and either Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent, Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike wrote in September.

A 3-for-1 trade will also open up two roster spots for the Lakers, who still have the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception.

If the Lakers opt to keep Vanderbilt than Vincent, Markell Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and Pat Beverley, who has an NBA opt-out clause in his Tel Aviv contract, could be their options to fill up their point guard holes.

They can even pick up a center in the free agent market, which Lakers coach JJ Redick is seeking to help Anthony Davis in their frontcourt using the other roster spot.

All three veterans are defensive-minded point guards who can complement Austin Reaves in their backcourt.

LeBron James, Reaves or even LaVine can also function as their point guards in non-traditional lineups if they make the trade.

LeBron James Was Open to Zach LaVine Trade

When the Lakers mulled their options at the February trade deadline, James was open to a trade for two guards who were linked to them at that time, according to The Athletic.

One of them was the Bulls’ two-time NBA All-Star guard.

“James was also in support of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine — two Klutch Sports clients — in the weeks and months leading into the 2024 trade deadline, according to those sources,” Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha reported on February 14.

LaVine’s injury-riddled season saw his trade value drastically drop. The Bulls desperately looked to unload him, but there were no takers.

And despite James’ interest in having LaVine as a teammate, the Lakers stood pat and did not make a move this offseason.

Will they change their stance now that LaVine is back in harness?