Knicks Lose Another Key Personnel to Rival Team

The New York Knicks lost another key personnel after associate head coach Johnnie Bryant.

Makhtar Ndiaye, the Knicks director of International and Pro scouting, announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he is leaving for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Hey everyone, I just want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Knicks organization for an incredible nine years,” Ndiaye tweeted on August 18. “As I move forward, I’m proud to know that I contributed to the team being in a better place. Good luck to the Knicks and their amazing fan base!

I’m excited about what lies ahead. Living in the Dallas area feels just right now that I’m a Maverick. It’s time for a new team, new goals, and new challenges! Let’s get to work!”

Mahktar Ndiaye’s ‘Pivotal Role’ With Knicks

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Ndiaye “most recently played a pivotal role behind the scenes in the acquisition of OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo.”

Ndiaye was the first Senegalese to play in the NBA, who briefly played for the Vancouver Grizzlies (now Memphis Grizzlies) in 1998 after going undrafted. He spent most of his playing career in Europe before becoming an NBA agent under Wasserman Group.

Ndiaye joined the Knicks organization in 2017 as an international scout before getting promoted in 2021. With the Mavericks, the 50-year-old Ndiaye will assume the role of Director of Pro Personnel and International.

He was the second key Knicks personnel to leave this offseason after Bryant, who joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as associate head coach in Kenny Atkinson’s staff.

The Knicks and the Mavericks became bitter rivals when Jalen Brunson left Dallas for New York during the 2022 free agency. Before that, they made the blockbuster trade in 2019 involving Knicks’ former lottery pick Kristaps Porzingis.

Knicks Add Veteran Coaches to Tom Thibodeau’s Staff

Before Bryant left for Cleveland to reunite with his close friend and former Utah Jazz mentee Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks quietly added veteran coach Mo Cheeks.

And after Bryant’s departure, the Knicks also added veteran big man coach Mark Bryant.

The 67-year-old Cheeks is a close friend of Thibodeau. Cheeks previously served as a head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons. He is now the most experienced coach in Thibodeau’s staff which also includes assistants Rick Brunson, Darren Erman, Andy Greer, Othella Harrington and Bryant.

Thibodeau and Cheeks worked together as assistant coaches with the Sixers from 1994 to 1996.

A former four-time NBA All-Star, Cheeks played for the Knicks for two seasons from 1990 to 1991 following a trade with Rod Strickland.

Bryant spent a long career in the NBA after getting drafted 21st overall in 1998. After retiring in 2003, he started his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Mavericks the following year.

The 59-year-old Bryant was one of Monty Williams’ trusted assistants in Phoenix and Detroit. After Williams was fired, the Knicks took the opportunity to add Bryant to Thibodeau’s staff.

Bryant will play a pivotal role this season with the Knicks lacking in center depth. He is expected to work his magic with Knicks big men Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims and rookie Ariel Hukporti, along with Harrington.