Knicks Lose Tom Thibodeau’s Top Deputy: Report

The New York Knicks just lost Tom Thibodeau’s top deputy Johnnie Bryant to a conference rival, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“New York Knicks [associate head coach] Johnnie Bryant has agreed on a deal to become associate head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Bryant will join Kenny Atkinson’s new staff after four years with the Knicks and the previous six with the Utah Jazz,” Wojnarowski wrote on July 6 on X, formerly Twitter.

Bryant interviewed for the Cavaliers coaching job. But Atkinson’s experience as a former head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and as a key member of Steve Kerr’s coaching staff with the Golden State Warriors over the last three seasons won over the Cavaliers.

Johnnie Bryant-Donovan Mitchell Reunion

Bryant’s lateral move reunites him with Donovan Mitchell, who extended with the Cavaliers this summer.

Mitchell agreed to a three-year deal worth $150.3 million with player optionoption for the 2027-28 season, Wojnarowski reported on July 2.

Bryant and Mitchell shared a deep bond in Utah.

Bryant began his NBA coaching career in 2012 with the Jazz as a player development coach. He took Mitchell under his wing since the five-time NBA All-Star guard’s rookie season until he left for New York.

Bryant’s player development was credited to Gordon Hayward and then Mitchell’s rise as stars in Utah.

When Bryant left Utah and took the Knicks’ associate head coaching job, Mitchell was one of the first people who publicly congratulated him.

Bryant was also considered for the Jazz head coaching job that eventually went to Will Hardy. Shortly after Hardy was hired, Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers after the Knicks and the Jazz could not agree on the trade package.

When the Knicks attempted to trade for Mitchell in 2022, Bryant was one of the reasons Mitchell wanted to go to New York aside from the opportunity to be home and play for his hometown team.

With the Knicks, Bryant notably worked closely with RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle.

Both Barrett and Quickley were traded last season to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby.

Bryant is the third coach who departed Thibodeau’s staff after Mike Woodson and Kenny Payne.

Woodson left in 2021 to become the Indiana Hoosiers head coach. Payne left in 2022 to become the Louisville Cardinlas head coach. But he only lasted for two seasons. After getting fired, Payne reunited with former Kentucky coach John Calipari at Arkansas as associate head coach.

Knicks Add Mo Cheeks

Bryant’s departure came less than a month after the Knicks have added veteran coach Maurice Cheeks to their coaching staff.

The 67-year-old Cheeks previously served as a head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.

Cheeks is now the most experienced coach in Thibodeau’s staff which also includes assistants Rick Brunson, Darren Erman, Andy Greer and Othella Harrington.

Thibodeau and Cheeks worked together as assistant coaches with the Sixers from 1994 to 1996.

A former four-time NBA All-Star, Cheeks played for the Knicks for two seasons from 1990 to 1991 following a trade with Rod Strickland.