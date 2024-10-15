The 10 Best NFL Stadiums for Delicious & Unusual Food

NFL stadium food has evolved far beyond traditional hot dogs and beer, as venues now offer creative, regionally inspired dishes, with many catered to fan experiences designed to make game day even more exciting.

Some stadiums offer wild and indulgent creations. These unique and sometimes extravagant offerings can elevate the game day experience, making food an integral part of attending an NFL game. Additionally, more vegan and health-conscious options have emerged in recent years as fan demand for diverse food offerings grows.

Keeping the fan experience — and affordability — at the forefront, we tried to find the 10 best stadiums for dining in the NFL. Get a gander at our choices below.

10. Acrisure Stadium, Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers‘ home stadium offers a wide variety of food and drink options that cater to a range of tastes. Newer and more distinctive options include Primanti Brothers’ iconic sandwiches and gourmet burgers from the cleverly named Burgatory. Other tasty offerings include pierogis at the Pittsburgh Pierogi House and wings from Quaker Steak ‘N’ Lube. Those looking for convenient eats, take note: Mobile ordering is available through the Steelers’ official app, making it easy to order food like pizza or nachos from your seat and pick it up without waiting in long lines. Always a plus.

9. Lambeau Field, Home of the Green Bay Packers

If you dig cheese, bratwurst and beer, this is the place for you. Lambeau Field offers an exciting variety of food options for fans attending Green Bay Packers games. There’s the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, featuring a vast selection of signature Wisconsin brats with various toppings. There’s also Brat Tots: potato puffs topped with crumbled brats, sauerkraut, and cheese sauce. Speaking of cheese, Lambeau also features the Mozzarella Stick Grilled Cheese, a grilled cheese sandwich with mozzarella sticks inside. If you’re thirsty, the 1919 Kitchen & Tap is an on-site sports bar where you can snag some craft beers to wash it all down.

8. Empower Field at Mile High, Home of the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos‘ home stadium, Empower Field, endeavors to make ordering food easy on fans. A new Mountain Pass self-service food zone is designed to expedite the ordering process, and The Mile High Fav$ menu includes select items priced at $5, making it more accessible. Popular items include the Colorado Tater Keg (tater tots with cheese, pork green chili, and pork belly) and Brunch Banh Mi: a baguette sandwich with an egg patty, pork belly, chorizo, and fresh veggies. Also, for the diehards: Empower Field has a new premium club space, Club 1977, honoring the Broncos’ iconic “Orange Crush” defense from the 1970s.

7. Caesars Superdome, Home of the New Orleans Saints

Home of the New Orleans Saints, the Superdome boasts a bevy of delectable fares coupled with unique local dishes. Highlights include regional favorites like jambalaya, crawfish pies, and alligator sausage, alongside classic stadium fare such as pizza, hot dogs, and wings. Notable additions are new barbecue items and a vegan menu featuring options like stuffed baked potatoes and a Thai peanut salad. There’s also several sammie options: Bayou Kitchen & Market serves chicken tenders and Cajun beef brisket sandwiches, while Delta Roost features grilled chicken sandwiches.

6. State Farm Stadium, Home of the Arizona Cardinals

The home of the Cardinals emphasizes local ingredients, with various food stands featuring regional products. There are also plenty of wild menu items, including the massive 22-inch “4th and Long” hot dog, Flaming Hot Cheeto chicken tenders and a meatball hoagie on a stick. Known for adding new menu items on the reg, there’s definitely something for everyone at State Farm Stadium. In addition to food, there are numerous beverage stands offering everything from craft beers to margaritas, ensuring fans can enjoy a refreshing drink while watching the game.

5. AT&T Stadium, Home of the Dallas Cowboys

Home of the legendary Cowboys, AT&T Stadium has some intriguing culinary offers to say the least. There’s the Fritos Sundae: vanilla ice cream topped with sprinkles, cinnamon, caramel and chocolate syrup all on a bed of Fritos. Hall of Fame Concessions offers the Cowboys Cheesesteak Hand Pie, which is pretty much what it sounds like: sirloin steak onions, cheesesteak seasoning, and queso all tucked into a bun. They also have plant-based burger options, as well as Buffalo “chik’n:” nachos featuring plant-based chicken. The stadium also gets points for its conservation efforts, as it has initiatives in place to reduce food waste and promote sustainability, including composting and recycling programs.

4. NRG Stadium, Home of the Houston Texans

Everything really is bigger in Texas. NRG Stadium in Houston, home of the Texans, has revamped its food offerings for the 2024 season, introducing well over a dozen new items to the menu. Some highlights include chicken wonton nachos and Asian infusion beef teriyaki tacos, along with loaded General Tso’s chicken served over waffle fries​. There’s also stuffed turkey legs: large turkey legs filled with dirty rice and topped with Creole mashed potatoes and green onions. If none of that trips your trigger, there’s Truth BBQ, the stadium’s exclusive barbecue joint.

3. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Home of the Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons, is known for its diverse and fan-friendly food offerings. The stadium has adopted a fan-first approach, maintaining reasonable prices for a variety of food and beverage options since it opened in 2017. That affordability coupled with the stadium’s other unique culinary features make this one of our favorites. Fan favorites include Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, which offers items like burnt ends nachos, and West Nest Wings, which features three equally tempting sauces for your chicken wings.

2. SoFi Stadium, Home of L.A. Rams & L.A. Chargers

Home of the Rams and Chargers, SoFi Stadium features a variety of food kiosks and dining experiences that cater to diverse tastes and dietary preferences, reflecting the diversity of Los Angeles. From high-end suite dining to casual grab-and-go options, the stadium aims to provide an enjoyable culinary experience for all attendees. Sample eateries include Olvera Street, known for its Mexican flavors, offering items like beef barbacoa burritos and shrimp tacos, and San Vicente, which offers indulgent items like the stromboli dog — hot dogs wrapped in cured meats and pizza dough — and pepperoni pizza, of course. Talk about covering all the bases.

1. Arrowhead Stadium, Home of the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City’s world renowned BBQ and diverse culinary influences are well represented at the stadium of the home town Chiefs. Fans attending games there have a variety of unique and delicious items to choose from. Some signature dishes at Arrowhead include: The Bang-Bang Chicken Bowl, which features sweet and sour chicken with purple cabbage and avocado over white rice, the KC Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with brisket dip and jalapeño caviar, the Fried Brisket Corn Dog, which is exactly what it sounds like, and Carne Asada Waffle Fries: Ancho tri-tip steak served on waffle fries.

Check out our bonus 11th pick in the comments, and let us know about your favorite NFL stadium food!