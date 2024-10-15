Amari Cooper Posts 3-Word Message After Bills Blockbuster Trade

The Buffalo Bills eked out a 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. However, the team’s desperate need to get quarterback Josh Allen a reliable No. 1 wide receiver was on full display.

The following day, the Bills pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade to snag the Cleveland Browns’ $100 million wide receiver, Amari Cooper. In the exchange, Buffalo receives Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick. Cleveland gets a 2025 third-rounder, and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Brown kept his reaction to the move short. He posted a three-word message on Instagram Stories: “Move of Rust.”

Immediately after the trade was announced, NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cooper to get his feelings on the trade. The five-time Pro Bowler receiver a heads-up from Browns general manager Andrew Berry before it happened, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. The 30-year-old also sent a message about playing his new quarterback.

“As far as playing with Josh, I’ve always been [a] fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.

“I’ve been in this situation before, so that helps. I’m just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute.”

Last season, Cooper recorded 72 receptions for a career-high 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. While Cooper is in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career, much of the blame is on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s shoulders. The Browns sit in last place in the AFC North with a 1-5 record.

In order to make room for Cooper, the Bills cut Marquez Valdes-Scatling, ESPN reported.

Financially Speaking, Trading for Amari Cooper Makes Perfect Sense for the Bills



Cooper’s five-year, $100 million contract, which he initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys, may sounds daunting, but it’s not. Before the 2024 NFL season started, the Browns restructured the five-time Pro Bowler’s contract to give him most of salary up front.

Therefore, the Bills are only taking on Cooper’s remaining base salary, which is just $1.2 million. Buffalo was only $2.9 million under the salary cap, so financially this made perfect sense.

While the Browns are left with $22 million in dead money from his contract, Cooper was in the final year of his deal. If Cleveland knew they had no plans to re-sign the veteran next season, at least getting something in return for his inevitable departure made sense.

The Bills ‘Everybody Eats’ Offensive Plan With Josh Allen Wasn’t Working

Allen looked like the clear MVP frontrunner throughout the first three weeks of the seasons, successfully connecting with numerous receivers. While Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s “everybody eats” playbook worked at the beginning, defenses quickly figured out how to shut Allen and Co. down.

While Khalil Shakir remained Allen’s strongest option in the slot, the rest of his receivers weren’t getting the job done. Adding a weapon like Cooper is a huge boost for Allen. Bills general manager Brandon Beane choosing not to wait until the Nov. 5 trade deadline to make a move for the Alabama alum was smart.

Overall, Cooper, who’s never won a Super Bowl in his career, has a much better chance of winning a championship with the Bills, and vice versa.