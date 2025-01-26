Bills Get Encouraging Sign Ahead of AFC Championship

The Buffalo Bills head into Sunday’s AFC Championship game with a key question mark on defense, but may have gotten an encouraging sign the day before the game.

Cornerback Christian Benford, who was placed in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head late in the Bills’ win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Bills are not expected to make a final determination until closer to game time, some fans believe his appearance on Saturday is a good sign for the game.

Top Cornerback Travels With Team

The Bills shared a video on Saturday showing players boarding a plane bound for Kansas City, where the Bills meet the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Benford was seen in the pictures, giving some hope to fans that he would be ready to play in the game.

“It looks like Benford is traveling safely with his team. CB1 locked in for tomorrow?” noted reporter Kevin Massare of SI.com.

Others saw it as a positive sign that the Bills did not bring up any cornerback help for Sunday’s game. The team announced that safety Kareem Jackson and utility offensive lineman Will Clapp had been elevated from the practice squad, passing over a cornerback that likely would have been needed to add depth if Benford were not playing.

Benford, a former sixth-round pick in 2022, has grown into one of the league’s top cornerbacks and earned All-Pro votes this season. He started 15 games for the Bills this season, making 64 total tackles with two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Bills Suffer Another Injury in the Secondary

The Bills already took one loss in their secondary during the week, ruling out starting cornerback Taylor Rapp after he suffered an injury against the Ravens. Rookie safety Cole Bishop filled in for Rapp during last week’s game and is expected to start again on Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Bills called on a trusted veteran to help Bishop prepare for the challenge. Micah Hyde, who had been a regular starter on the Bills since first signing in 2017, rejoined the team late in the season with a new role on the practice squad.

Bishop said Hyde has been helping him to prepare for the game, giving some insight about the game that he can’t get from coaches.

“He played in this defense for a long time,” Bishop said, via Syracuse.com. “So things the coaches might coach, a player, you see it a little bit different on the field. He’s been able to help with that. Been trying to pick his brain about everything.”

Hyde said it has been different adjusting to his new role off the field, but is grateful that the Bills brought him back.

“It’s definitely been, I wouldn’t say a challenge, but it’s just new. It’s just different,” he said. “But I’m happy to be here and grateful to be here because of where I was at all season, just watching from the TV and (now) being able to be a part of this is special. So it’s been different.”