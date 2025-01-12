Bills Get Bad News Ahead of Playoff Push

The Buffalo Bills have been getting healthier as the NFL playoffs approach, getting some key players back on defense while others move past lingering injuries.

But the team could be without one key player as they take the field against the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s wild-card round. Return specialist Brandon Codrington was hurt while fielding a punt in the season finale loss to the New England Patriots and has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, and the wintry weather expected at kickoff could compound the issue for the Bills.

Key Player Faces Uncertain Status

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Codrington would be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, with the team noting that he was not able to practice in full at all this week.