Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Strong Message on Lamar Jackson After Playoff Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is ready for the chance to avenge his team’s biggest loss of the season.

The Bills dominated the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s wild-card game, winning 31-7 to set up a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens with a trip to the AFC championship game on the line. After the game, Allen spoke with CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson and said the Bills are ready for a big challenge from Baltimore’s MVP frontrunner.

Bills Expect Big Challenge

Allen had little time to soak in the team’s fifth-straight wild-card round victory before being asked about the next opponent, telling Wolfson that he is expecting another difficult game. The Ravens handed the Bills one of their only blowout losses over the last several seasons, winning 35-10 in September.

“Well they got after us earlier this year, we’ve got a lot of film to watch. It’s a great team, a great quarterback obviously with Lamar and what he’s able to do,” Allen said.

The loss was the first of the season for the Bills, with the team going on to win 10 of the next 13 games to win the AFC East for a fifth straight time. After Sunday’s win, Allen shared some big praise for Jackson and what he’s been able to accomplish this season.

“He’s one of the most dynamic, if not the most dynamic quarterback in the league. He’s so fun to watch,” Allen said.

Allen had been the odds-on favorite to win his first MVP award until late this week, when The Associated Press All-Pro list was released with Jackson named the first-team quarterback. That flipped MVP odds back to the Ravens quarterback, who is favored to take home the award for the second straight season.

Josh Allen Leads Bills Blowout

Allen led an efficient Bills offense in Sunday’s win, completing 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen also ran eight times for 46 yards.

After a close game in the first half, the Bills broke the game open in the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Ty Johnson on a 4th-and-1 play.

After the game, Allen shared some praise for the versatile running back.

“I’ve been saying it all year long that Ty Johnson’s the best third down back in football,” Allen said. “The things that he’s able to do for us, the way we communicate, him in the pass game, blocking and running the ball. He does it all. I’m so happy for him, so proud of him. He made a heck of a play. It was fourth down, no point in holding it and taking a sack there. They played man (coverage) and I just gave him a chance.”

The Bills had a strong performance on the ground in the wild-card win, with running back James Cook rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Allen will now face Jackson and the Ravens for the second time in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The teams also met in 2021, with the Bills winning to advance to the AFC championship game.