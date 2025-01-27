Hi, Subscriber

Bills Lose To The Chiefs For The 4th Time In The Last 5 Postseasons

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Denver Broncos
Getty
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills greets Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the 59th straight season, the Buffalo Bills will not have the opportunity to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 in the AFC title game.

It didn’t matter when Buffalo would go up by a few points because you knew the Chiefs would come back, and every time the Bills scored, Kansas City would quickly answer.

The Bills have no answer regarding knocking off the Chiefs in the postseason, and every time you think it will happen, something crushing ruins it.

The Bills Can’t Beat Kansas City

Josh Allen played a great game, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and gaining 39 yards with his legs.

James Cook was excellent on the ground, rushing for 85 yards on 13 carries and two scores.

All the wide receivers stepped up, but the defense had zero answers for stopping Mahomes late in a critical moment.

How often would the defense give up a big play out of the backfield on a misdirection?

It seemed like Patrick Mahomes had everything he wanted all night. Yes, the Bills had injuries to their secondary, but that’s not an excuse. This is the NFL. Everyone is a professional.

Losing to Kansas City four times in the last five postseasons is frustrating, and Bills fans have to start asking themselves when they will finally break through.

Changes have been made in the last few years, such as firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Moves Have Been Made

Those decisions were the right ones, and that’s why it’s so painful. The decision to make Joe Brady the offensive coordinator has been excellent and the passing game took off this year without trying to give Diggs ten targets a game.

What is the next move?

Firing head coach Sean McDermott isn’t an option, even though we have seen teams fire their head coach after losing a handful of times in the playoffs.

McDermott getting fired wouldn’t solve any issues; last week, they took down a team just as good as the Chiefs in the Baltimore Ravens, so this issue is just a Kansas City problem.

On the bright side, only three teams can say they have beaten Mahomes in the playoffs in the last seven years. Tom Brady quarterbacked two teams, and in the other game, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, the worst second half of Mahomes’s playoff career.

It feels like the Bills wasted another chance of going to the Super Bowl.

I know Allen still has probably ten years left of football, but the AFC is only getting more challenging, and new quarterbacks and coaches are taking over.

Buffalo had the last five years to win the AFC when there weren’t many great teams fighting against them.

The Window Is Closing

Now, that is all going to change next season. The Denver Broncos are getting better with their young quarterback, Bo Nix; the Los Angeles Chargers finally found a head coach for their quarterback, Justin Herbert; Joe Burrow and the Bengals are impressive; and Houston has one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, C.J. Stroud.

Moving forward, there is little to feel good about other than Allen, who is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

I assume the Bills will make minor tweaks here and there and see if they can overcome their Chiefs curse next January. If they fail again, that could be the time they start making significant changes.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

Read More
,

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Eli Ankou's headshot E. Ankou
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Will Clapp's headshot W. Clapp
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Tommy Doyle's headshot T. Doyle
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Micah Hyde's headshot M. Hyde
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Kareem Jackson's headshot K. Jackson
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Kingsley Jonathan's headshot K. Jonathan
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Tyreek Maddox-Williams's headshot T. Maddox-Williams
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
Casey Toohill's headshot C. Toohill
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills Lose To The Chiefs For The 4th Time In The Last 5 Postseasons

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x