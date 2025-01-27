Bills QB Josh Allen Deserves No Blame for Loss to Chiefs

Josh Allen took the podium after the Buffalo Bills‘ 32-29 AFC title loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, looking at the ground, trying to gain the courage to speak to the media.

Allen spoke softly into the microphone, his eyes making contact with the floor. “It’s not fun,” Allen said. “To be the champs you got beat the champs and we didn’t do it tonight”.

The 28-year-old quarterback has dealt with the same ending four of the last five seasons, losing to the Chiefs in January and ruining any chance of reaching a Super Bowl.

Every time the season feels different, like Buffalo is finally going to reach the Super Bowl, they end up finding the same way to blow it.

Allen and the offense played terrifically, scoring 29 points, the second most points the Chiefs have allowed all season, with the first being the Bills in the regular season when they put up 30.

The same thing we have seen the last three times happened again on Sunday when the Bills defense needed a stop they couldn’t find one.

Patrick Mahomes had his way with the defense all night, and when it was time to close out the game, he made a few big throws to the running backs out of the backfield that Buffalo had no clue how to stop.

Josh Allen Is Not At Fault For The Loss

People will easily blame Allen because the signal-caller is the first to receive all the hate when a quarterback loses in the postseason.

Allen threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 39 yards with his legs.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback played as perfectly as he could against this great Chiefs defense and still couldn’t get the W in the win column.

In four postseason games against Kansas City, Allen has thrown for 1,039 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception and has a passer rating of 100.2.

There isn’t much more Allen can do, and blaming him for the loss is just a lazy take.

It’s tough to defeat the Chiefs in the postseason because they have more ways to win than almost every team they play.

For the last three years, the Chiefs have had one of the best defenses in the league. They also have the best offensive-minded head coach, Andy Reid, and the greatest quarterback of this generation, Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not like the Bills are getting boat-raced in these games; they are in every matchup until the last play.

Allen can only take the Bills so far; he doesn’t have close to the defense Mahomes has, their coaches aren’t even on the same level, and Allen’s playmakers don’t even compare to what Mahomes is working with.

The Bills Need To Give Allen More Help

The Chiefs have done everything they can to ensure that Mahomes has everything he wants on both sides of the ball, while the Bills are just saying Allen can fix the holes we have created.

Buffalo’s defense was awful against most good offenses this season, giving up 35 points to the Ravens in Week Four and letting the Rams and Lions score over 40 points on them back-to-back weeks.

If it wasn’t for a few Ravens turnovers and Mark Andrews dropping the ball on a two-point conversion late in the game, there is a good chance the Bills wouldn’t even get out of the Divisional Round.

The Bills must prepare for the offseason by doing everything they can to put together the best roster. If that means trading away the future of first-round picks to acquire a stud pass rusher or wide receiver, they must do it.

Allen has done everything he can to win in the postseason, and you only get a player like that once in a lifetime, so it’s time to do everything possible to win a Super Bowl.