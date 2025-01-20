Bills Come up Clutch and get Over Playoff Hurdle That Haunted Them the Last 3 Years

It finally happened! The Buffalo Bills ended their three-season losing streak in the Divisional Round by beating the Baltimore Ravens 27-25. They will now face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, another hurdle they must jump over.

This game was no easy test, and the Ravens are just as hungry as the Bills when trying to get the postseason losing streak off their back.

The matchup featured two of the best quarterbacks this season, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. To start the game, Jackson tore apart the Bills’ defense, scoring a touchdown on the game’s first drive.

This weekend’s games started the same way, like last week’s Wild Card game against the Denver Broncos. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix scored a touchdown on the game’s first drive, but quickly, the Bills turned on the jets and ran them out of the building.

The Ravens put up a Fight

The Ravens put up a way better fight than Denver last week and made it a four-quarter contest.

It was a nail-biter for all Bills fans. Baltimore had the ball late and almost tied the game. Jackson took the offense down the field, trailing 27-19, and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah, Likely to make it 27-25.

Baltimore needed a two-point conversion to tie the game, and they almost scored with tight end Mark Andrews wide open, but he dropped the ball.

Buffalo would recover the onside kick, and Allen took a few knees, and the game was over.

Josh Allen Takes Down Lamar Jackson

The story coming into the Divisional Round matchup was the two quarterbacks, Allen and Jackson, and both had different stories in this one.

We know how Allen and Jackson can make plays with their arms and legs, and stopping them will be difficult, but both defenses did a good job containing them.

Don’t get me wrong—Allen played a great game, completing 16/22 passes for 127 yards and rushing for 20 yards and two scores, but Baltimore did a good job of not letting him be Superman like we have seen all season.

Jackson also played his heart out, throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and rushing 39 yards, but he turned over the ball twice, throwing an interception and fumbling.

For years, we have heard about Allen’s turnover issues in big games; however, Buffalo didn’t commit a single one when the Ravens had three of their own.

Buffalo showed they could win more than one way. The running backs were excellent, averaging 4.1 yards a carry, and the defense did a great job holding the Ravens to field goals when they were in the territory to score a touchdown.

Looking Ahead for the Bills

Now that the Bills have gotten over their little streak of losing in the Divisional Round, it’s time to tackle the beast that has been sitting in their way of the Super Bowl for the last few years, taking down the Chiefs.

Kansas City has taken out Buffalo in three postseasons since 2020, and they can’t afford to fall to 0-4 against them.

It’s Buffalo’s time now; hopefully, they can steal a significant win in Kansas City next week.