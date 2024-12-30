Seldom-Used Bills WR Earns Accolade After Blowout Win Over Jets

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers found himself in an unprecedented position on Sunday.

Shavers, a practice squad receiver who has played almost exclusively on special teams in his previous two games this season, had a chance to join the offense in the fourth quarter with the Bills leading the New York Jets 33-0.

Facing a 3rd-and-14, the Bills called a screen to Shavers and he caught a pass from backup Mitch Trubisky, weaving his way through the Jets defense before jetting his way to a 69-yard touchdown. It was not only the first career touchdown, reception, and target for Shavers, it was also the first time he had ever been the recipient of a screen pass.

“Tyrell Shavers said he’s never been the receiver on a screen,” reporter Thad Brown noted in a post on X. “Not in college Not in practice He’s always been a blocker”

After the game, Shavers earned a big accolade from the team for his big play.

Practice Squad Star Gets a Game Ball

As reporter Ralph Ventre of SI.com noted, Bills head coach Sean McDermott awarded Shavers one of the game balls after the 40-14 win. McDermott said the big moment was the culmination of a lot of hard work from the player who joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

“We got a young buck. Shavers has been working his tail off,” McDermott said.

Shavers said he felt fortunate to reach a career milestone on a day when the Bills won big, clinching the No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs.

Bills Now Face Decision on Tyrell Shavers

Sunday’s game was the third time Shavers was elevated from the practice squad, forcing the Bills to make a decision on his status for Week 18. The team reached its limit of call-ups, meaning he would need to be signed to the active roster in order to play in the season finale.

The Bills are expected to rest some starters in next Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, as their status as the No. 2 is set in stone heading into the playoffs.

McDermott said those decisions will be made in the coming days, though quarterback Josh Allen hinted that he and others could get the chance to rest before the start of the playoffs.