Bills GM Turns Heads With Warning on Rookie WR Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman comes to the team with some high expectations, but general manager Brandon Beane warns against putting too much on his shoulders just yet.

The Bills took Coleman with their top draft pick, helping fill the massive hole in the offense created by the departures of top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. While Coleman has impressed through the early phases of practice and will have a chance to further prove himself once training camp starts in July, Beane said the team needs to temper expectations and realize there will be some ups and downs.

“But I see a guy who is working hard, who is competitive. You guys have gotten to know his personality, he’s genuine, that’s truly who he is,” Beane told reporters at the conclusion of minicamp this week, via reporter Dov Kleiman on X. “Like anything, he’s going to have bumps in the road. He’s a rookie, and I think we all need to understand that. I think he and Josh are working on that rapport that’s going to be necessary between quarterback and receiver.”

Bills Want Keon Coleman Involved in All Phases

Beane praised the work that Coleman has put in so far as he gets adjusted to the NFL. The Bills general manager also said the team wants to see him involved in the offense beyond just the passing game.

Interesting answer from #Bills GM Brandon Beane when asked about star rookie WR Keon Coleman 🤔pic.twitter.com/aQn6h7lywG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 14, 2024

The Bills have leaned heavily on receivers to contribute to the run game, with Davis frequently earning praise from the coaching staff for blocking. The team had a strong rushing attack in 2023, led by James Cook who had the first 1,000-yard season for the Bills since LeSean McCoy.

Some Analysts Expect Slow Start for Rookie Receiver

While Beane is trying to set proper expectations for Coleman in his rookie season, some analysts believe it will take some adjustment before he can start filling in the void left by Diggs and Davis. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus noted that there were some pre-draft concerns about Coleman’s abilities and warned it could take some time before he can start making a meaningful difference on the field for the Bills.

“Coleman is an intriguing prospect, but his profile had a lot of red flags and he would seem to be one of the riskier answers to a team that intends to install him as their X receiver and essentially replace Diggs,” Monson wrote. “Coleman has size and exceptional body control and hands — traits that Diggs possesses — but he doesn’t have the route-running chops or ability to separate against man coverage that Diggs does.”