Bills Cut Ties With Pro Bowl LB in Good Sign for Hometown Favorite

The Buffalo Bills are parting ways with a Pro Bowl linebacker in a move that could clear room for a hometown favorite.

The team announced on August 25 that they released veteran linebacker Deion Jones in the first round of cuts ahead of Tuesday’s final roster deadline. Jones had joined the team earlier in the offseason as a move to provide depth and experience to the team’s linebacking corps.

Some insiders had predicted the move after Jones struggled during training camp and the team’s three preseason games, suggesting that his release could allow local standout Joe Andreessen to make the final roster.

Deion Jones Among Seven Players Released on Sunday

The Bills made an initial round of cuts on Sunday before trimming down to the final 53 players on August 27. Along with Jones, the Bills also released quarterback Anthony Brown, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd, linebacker Shayne Simon and cornerback Kyron Brown.

Jones was the most accomplished of the group, having started 91 games over the course of his eight-year career. Though Jones was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, he moved into a reserve role in the last two seasons. Jones started three games in 13 appearances for the Carolina Panthers last season, making 35 tackles with 1 sack.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon had predicted the Bills would release Jones, noting that Andreessen’s strong preseason may have allowed him to win a spot on the roster ahead of the veteran.