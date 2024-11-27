Bills Urged to Sign Promising WR as Potential Amari Cooper Replacement

The Buffalo Bills made a big addition to their wide receiving corps when they traded for Amari Cooper ahead of the NFL trade deadline, a move that paid some immediate dividends when he caught a touchdown just a few days later.
Though he is expected to take a growing role in the offense for the remainder of this season as the Bills eye their fifth straight division title with a shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, Cooper’s long-term future in Buffalo remains uncertain. He will be a free agent following this season, with no guarantees he will choose to return.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes the Bills could form a contingency plan, targeting a promising young wide receiver in the midst of a career-best season.
Bills Have More Work in Wide Receiving Corps
In a breakdown of roster needs for all 32 NFL teams, Ballentine suggested the Bills could look to Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown, who is set to become a free agent after this season. The 25-year-old Brown has already reached career highs with 16 catches for 171 yards this season, adding one touchdown catch.
“The Bills have put together a receiving corps that’s good enough right now, but the work isn’t quite done,” Ballentine wrote. “If Buffalo can’t re-sign Amari Cooper after trading for him, then they’ll really have to focus on adding new talent. At the same time, the Bills probably don’t want to target the top range of free agency financially.”
While Brown’s production isn’t setting the world on fire, Ballentine suggested that the Bills could sign him based on his potential and see if he blossoms with Josh Allen as his quarterback.
“Targeting someone like Dyami Brown would give them a younger free agent who could develop into a better player. Brown has flashed some potential this season with the Commanders, but a fresh start in Buffalo could elevate his game,” Ballentine wrote.
Room for Amari Cooper to Grow
The offseason is still a long way off for a Bills team that harbors Super Bowl aspirations this year. In a previous article, Ballentine suggested that the Bills will need to expand Cooper’s role as the season goes on, putting more stock in the receiver with the strongest potential to become a No. 1 on a team predicated on spreading out the targets.
Ballentine noted that Cooper made some key plays in the team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but still plays a smaller role in the offense.
“He made his presence felt against the Chiefs with two receptions for 55 yards, but he was only targeted three times,” Ballentine wrote. “Cooper is one of the team’s best downfield separators now. It would be good to see the Bills use him more as the season goes on.”
The Bills may have had a chance to get Cooper more acclimated over the bye week. They will return with a chance to clinch the AFC East, which they would be able to do with a Miami Dolphins loss on Thanksgiving and a Bills win over the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 1.
