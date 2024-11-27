Bills Urged to Sign Promising WR as Potential Amari Cooper Replacement

The Buffalo Bills made a big addition to their wide receiving corps when they traded for Amari Cooper ahead of the NFL trade deadline, a move that paid some immediate dividends when he caught a touchdown just a few days later.

Though he is expected to take a growing role in the offense for the remainder of this season as the Bills eye their fifth straight division title with a shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, Cooper’s long-term future in Buffalo remains uncertain. He will be a free agent following this season, with no guarantees he will choose to return.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes the Bills could form a contingency plan, targeting a promising young wide receiver in the midst of a career-best season.

Bills Have More Work in Wide Receiving Corps In a breakdown of roster needs for all 32 NFL teams, Ballentine suggested the Bills could look to Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown, who is set to become a free agent after this season. The 25-year-old Brown has already reached career highs with 16 catches for 171 yards this season, adding one touchdown catch. “The Bills have put together a receiving corps that’s good enough right now, but the work isn’t quite done,” Ballentine wrote. “If Buffalo can’t re-sign Amari Cooper after trading for him, then they’ll really have to focus on adding new talent. At the same time, the Bills probably don’t want to target the top range of free agency financially.” While Brown’s production isn’t setting the world on fire, Ballentine suggested that the Bills could sign him based on his potential and see if he blossoms with Josh Allen as his quarterback.