Bills HC Shares Good News on WR Amari Cooper for Next Game

Amari Cooper only arrived in Buffalo late on Tuesday after the nearly three-hour drive from Cleveland, but could be ready to take the field for the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Cooper came to the Buffalo Bills through a trade with the Cleveland Browns, joining the team on a short week after their Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets. Though Cooper only has four full days with the team before the next game, Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported on Friday that the Bills expect him to play this weekend.

“Sources: #Bills WR Amari Cooper is expected to play Sunday vs the #Titans,” Schultz wrote in a post on X. “HC Sean McDermott previously said no decision had been made, but I’m told Cooper plans to make his Buffalo debut at home — in front of Bills’ Mafia.”

Amari Cooper’s Role Unclear

Though Cooper is expected to eventually take on a major role in the Bills’ offense, it’s not clear how much he could play on Sunday against the Titans. Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire suggested the team may have limited plans for him.

“Cooper could begin his Bills career in a limited role, but just being on the field for a set package of plays will help give Buffalo’s offense a dynamic they have not had at all in 2024,” Wojton wrote.

Cooper has been off to a slower start after making 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last season. Through the first six games of this season, Cooper has 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

CBS analyst Tiki Barber said he believes Cooper will eventually become a big asset to Buffalo’s offense.

“He will have an impact,” Barber told CBS Sports. “I don’t know how big it will be early on with Josh Allen and that different system they are likely going to be running. You know, for sure a guy who gets separation the way he does, for a big play target who is a smart, seasoned veteran. he will have an impact. The question is how big will it be?

“I think Amari Cooper helps that because he’s such a good route runner. He’s not a blazer, he’s not running a 4.2 40 (yard dash) at this point in his career. But he does know how to slyly get separation. I think that’s important when you’re trying to run any kind of offense.”

Keon Coleman’s Colorful Take on Amari Cooper

One member of the Bills’ offense seems especially excited to bring Cooper on board. Rookie receiver Keon Coleman spoke out this week, saying adding the Pro Bowl receiver is like bringing on another breadwinner into a home.

Coleman also said he’s looking forward to the chance to learn from Cooper, the 10-year NFL veteran.