Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers Emotional Message to ‘Our Guy’ Tyler Bass

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass looked like a player in danger of losing his job early in Sunday’s game against the rival Miami Dolphins, but finished by etching his place in the team history books.

After a shaky game where he missed one extra point and banged another in off the crossbar, Bass was tapped for a 61-yard field goal in the closing seconds. The kicker delivered a no-doubter, sailing it through the crossbars to give the Bills a 30-27 win and setting the record for the longest kick in franchise history.

Speaking to reporters after the game, an emotional Josh Allen delivered a vote of confidence to Bass and praised the kicker for working through his struggles this season.

Josh Allen ‘So Proud’ of Tyler Bass

Allen said he was “saying a little prayer” as Bass lined up for the kick, then tried to get his teammates to focus on closing out the game on Miami’s last-gasp play following the next kickoff. He shared love for Bass after the game, saying his kick was a moment for the history books.

Bass had struggled throughout this season, making a career-low 80.0% of his kicks so far this season and a career-low 92.9% on extra points. After he had a shaky performance in a Week 6 win over the New York Jets, missing a field goal and an extra point, the Bills brought in several kickers for workouts and signed Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. Havrisik was released earlier this week.

Tyler Bass Gets Emotional, Too

Allen wasn’t the only one getting emotional over the kick. Bass was mobbed by teammates after making the field goal, with several more players coming up to embrace him after he sent the ensuing kickoff through the endzone. Sam Martin, the team’s punter and holder for Bass’s kicks, was seen kissing Bass on the cheek on the sidelines after the kick.

Head coach Sean McDermott delivered the game ball to Bass, who got emotional when thanking his teammates for their support through his struggles this season.

After the game, Bass told reporters he was staying positive as he lined up for the kick.

“Just reminding myself that I love this, I love the sport,” he said after the game, via the team’s official website. “This is what I’ve dreamed of.”

Bass added that the kick helped remind him that football has its ups and downs.